Vuido

Create native desktop applications for Windows, OS X and Linux using Vue.js.

Introduction

Vuido is a framework for creating native desktop applications based on Vue.js. Application using Vuido can run on Windows, OS X and Linux, using native GUI components, and don't require Electron.

Under the hood, Vuido uses the libui library which provides native GUI components for each desktop platform, and the libui-node bindings for Node.js.

Documentation

You can find the full documentation of Vuido at vuido.mimec.org.

Acknowledgements

Vuido is largely based on Vue.js and shares most of its code, except for the platform specific code related to libui.

Vuido was inspired by Proton Native, an environment for creating native desktop applications using React.

License

Vuido is licensed under the MIT license

Copyright (C) 2018 Michał Męciński