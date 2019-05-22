openbase logo
libui-node

by Andrea Parodi
0.2.1

Node bindings for libui, an awesome native UI library for Unix, OSX and Windows

Readme

libui-node

Node.js bindings for libui library.

libui is a lightweight, portable GUI library that uses the native GUI technologies of each platform it supports.

It is in early stage of development, but is evolving at great pace and is really awesome. It could become an awesome alternative to Electron to develop multiplatform GUI, expecially suited to develop small apps.

Travis Build Status AppVeyor Build Status NPM module NPM downloads

Screenshots

macOS

macOS

Linux

Linux

Windows

Windows

Supported platforms

  • Windows: Windows Vista SP2 with Platform Update or newer
  • Unix: GTK+ 3.10 or newer
  • Mac OS X: OS X 10.8 or newer
  • Node.js version 4 or greater.

Prerequisites

Windows

Linux

If they are not provided by default in your distribution:

macOS

Installation

npm install -S libui-node

libui prebuilt binaries are automatically downloaded after install.

If you get this error on Windows:

'__pfnDliNotifyHook2': redefinition; different type modifiers

you need to install latest npm version:

$ npm i -g npm

see this node-gyp issue for more details.

Documentation & examples

Documentation is in docs folder. You can also find working examples in examples folder.

How to run the examples

First, you have to clone the GitHub repo and npm install it:

git clone https://github.com/parro-it/libui-node.git
npm install

Then, to run the control gallery example (requires Node.js >= 6), type:

npm start

For the core api, example, type:

npm run start-core

To run other examples:

node <path to example file>

Contribution & design

  • Each libui control implementation is written in it's own C++ file in src folder.
  • Each control is implemented in it's own C++ class, each class is a simple wrapper of related libui C functions.
  • Header files are in src/includes folder.
  • Control events does not follow node convention: if you attach an handler to an event, previous one will be overwritten and never be called.
  • We build the project using the awesome nbind tool, that automate the process of linking a straight C++ class to Node.js stuff...

Related projects

  • libui - Simple and portable (but not inflexible) GUI library in C that uses the native GUI technologies of each platform it supports.
  • nbind - Magical headers that make your C++ library accessible from JavaScript
  • proton-native - A React environment for cross platform native desktop apps https://proton-native.js.org

Contributors

Andrea Parodi | Juha Järvi | Niklas Mischkulnig | Gustav Hansen ---|---|---|--- Andrea Parodi | Juha Järvi | Niklas Mischkulnig | Gustav Hansen

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 parro-it

