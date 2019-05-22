Node.js bindings for libui library.
libui is a lightweight, portable GUI library that uses the native GUI technologies of each platform it supports.
It is in early stage of development, but is evolving at great pace and is really awesome. It could become an awesome alternative to Electron to develop multiplatform GUI, expecially suited to develop small apps.
macOS
Linux
Windows
If they are not provided by default in your distribution:
npm install -S libui-node
libui prebuilt binaries are automatically downloaded after install.
If you get this error on Windows:
'__pfnDliNotifyHook2': redefinition; different type modifiers
you need to install latest npm version:
$ npm i -g npm
see this node-gyp issue for more details.
Documentation is in docs folder. You can also find working examples in examples folder.
First, you have to clone the GitHub repo and npm install it:
git clone https://github.com/parro-it/libui-node.git
npm install
Then, to run the control gallery example (requires Node.js >= 6), type:
npm start
For the core api, example, type:
npm run start-core
To run other examples:
node <path to example file>
libui control implementation is written in it's own C++ file in
src folder.
src/includes folder.
node convention: if you attach an handler to an event, previous one will be overwritten and never be called.
