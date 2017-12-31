This package provides bindings to libtidy which can be used to parse and tidy up HTML 5. The library is built as a native node extension, compiled from sources shipped with the package. Precompiled libraries are available for many common platforms, and will get installed automatically if available. So you don't have to have the HTML Tidy package installed on your system.
The project will try to provide drop-in replacements for these libraries,
so that people can easily compare implementations.
At the moment, the
tidy method shared with the
htmltidy modules
is the only such replacement which has been implemented.
The project aims to provide fine-grained access to a growing set of library functions, with a rather direct mapping between JavaScript and C functions. On the other hand, the project offers high-level functions to easily deal with common workflows.
Most asynchroneous operations in this library take an optional callback
with the conventional node signature
cb(err, res).
If no callback is provided, a promise is returned
which either resolves to
res or gets rejected with
err.
In the case of a serious error,
err will contain an exception
providing details about the problem.
In less severe situations,
err will be
null (in case of a callback)
and
res will be an object containing several properties:
errlog contains the error messages generated during the run,
formatted as a string including a trailing newline.
output contains the output buffer if output was generated.
The property is unset if generating output was not part of the
method in question, or
null if no output was generated due to errors.
Other useful properties may be added in the future.
High-level functions automate the most common workflows.
The
document is assumed to be a buffer or a string.
Anything else will be converted to a string and then turned into a buffer.
options is an optional dictionary of options,
see the section on options for details.
callback follows the convention described above.
The type
libtidy.TidyDoc is the central object for dealing with the
library at a low level.
Such an object will hold a configuration and be able to process one
input file at a time, while multiple such objects can deal with
multiple inputs simultaneously using an independent configuration for
each of them.
The basic workflow consists of these four steps executed on such an object:
|Step
|C API
|Synchroneous JavaScript
|Asynchroneous JavaScript
|1.
tidyParseBuffer(doc,&buf)
doc.parseBufferSync(buf)
doc.parseBuffer(buf,cb)
|2.
tidyCleanAndRepair(doc)
doc.cleanAndRepairSync()
doc.cleanAndRepair(cb)
|3.
tidyRunDiagnostics(doc)
doc.runDiagnosticsSync()
doc.runDiagnostics(cb)
|4.
tidySaveBuffer(doc,&buf)
doc.saveBufferSync()
doc.saveBuffer(cb)
Most synchroneous functions take no argument and return any diagnostic messages generated in the process. The first of the methods takes a buffer as an argument, and the last returns the resulting output buffer. The asynchroneous methods take a callback function as last argument, following the convention described above.
For the list of available options, please refer to the Quick Reference.
There are various ways to operate on options.
Each time an option is identified, the library offers several choices:
the option may be identified by name (i.e. a string),
by id (i.e. an integer) or by a
TidyOption object.
When using a string, you may choose between the original hyphenated name,
a version where hyphens are replaced by underscores, or a camelCase version.
So
alt-text,
alt_text and
altText all describe the same option.
The lowest level of option access are the
optGet(key) and
optSet(key, value) methods of the
TidyDoc object.
These encompass the whole
tidyOpt{Get,Set}{Value,Int,Bool}
family of functions in the C API.
The methods
getOption(key) and
getOptionList() return a single
TidyOption object resp. the list of all available options.
Each such option object contains getters for the following properties:
name,
category,
id,
type,
readOnly,
default,
pickList.
The
options property of each
TidyDoc object can be used for elegant
high-level access to all the options.
It provides a dictionary of getter/setter pairs,
which can be used to directly inspect modify each of the options.
The keys in this dictionary use the underscore notation.
The
options property itself is implemented using a getter/setter pair,
and the setter takes its argument and configures all its keys-value pairs.
In this case you again have full choice of naming convention.
So one way to configure a document object would be this:
var libtidy = require("libtidy");
var doc = libtidy.TidyDoc();
doc.options = {
forceOutput = true,
output_xhtml = false,
};
The following lists the full public interface of the package. Details on each item can be found in the API documentation.
This library ships with a
.d.ts declaration for TypeScript users.
For contributors: part of the declaration is generated by
util/gen-typescript-decl.js (executed by npm
prepublish /
pretest hook).
The project itself uses the MIT license. For the license of the underlying library, please see its license file
To clone the project and start developing run the following commands
git clone --recursive https://github.com/gagern/node-libtidy.git
cd node-libtidy
npm install
npm test
If you want to update to the latest version of libtidy, you can execute
cd tidy-html5
git checkout master
echo "Bump libtidy to `git describe --tags`" | tee ../commit_message.tmp
cd ..
git add tidy-html5
npm install
npm test
git commit -e -F commit_message.tmp
rm commit_message.tmp
You may want to substitute some other branch name instead of
master,
e.g. in order to get the latest version of some release branch.
If you think that using a given version is important not just for yourself, but for others as well, then please open an issue and request a release using that version. If the version in question is not the latest release, then please provide some reason why that particular version would be useful.