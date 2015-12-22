openbase logo
libtess

by Brendan Kenny
1.2.2 (see all)

Polygon tesselation library, ported from SGI's GLU implementation to JavaScript.

Readme

libtess.js

Polygon tesselation library, ported from the tesselator in Silicon Graphics's reference implementation of the OpenGL Utility Library (GLU), written primarily by Eric Veach while at SGI.

Installation

npm install libtess

Example

See the example page for a simple example of setting up a polygon with a hole made of two contours, triangulating it, and then drawing it with WebGL.

Tests

Run the tests locally with npm test, or in the browser here.

See the expectations viewer to compare the test geometry tessellated with the latest version of the library versus the expected (baseline) tessellation.

Tesselator or Tessellator?

Probably tessellator, but GLUtesselator, etc is in the original GLU API handed down from Ancient Times and "tesselator" is already all over the original source code, so that's what we're going with.

License

Licensed under the SGI Free Software License B v2.0.

This SGI license is not a common one, but the FSF has helped bring it into equivalence with modern free software licenses, with terms identical to that of the X11 License (MIT + "no-endorsement" clause). More guidance here.

