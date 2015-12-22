Polygon tesselation library, ported from the tesselator in Silicon Graphics's reference implementation of the OpenGL Utility Library (GLU), written primarily by Eric Veach while at SGI.
npm install libtess
See the example page for a simple example of setting up a polygon with a hole made of two contours, triangulating it, and then drawing it with WebGL.
Run the tests locally with
npm test, or in the browser here.
See the expectations viewer to compare the test geometry tessellated with the latest version of the library versus the expected (baseline) tessellation.
Probably tessellator, but
GLUtesselator, etc is in the original GLU API handed
down from Ancient Times and "tesselator" is already all over the original source
code, so that's what we're going with.
Licensed under the SGI Free Software License B v2.0.
This SGI license is not a common one, but the FSF has helped bring it into equivalence with modern free software licenses, with terms identical to that of the X11 License (MIT + "no-endorsement" clause). More guidance here.