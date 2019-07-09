Signal protocol implementation for Node.js based on libsignal-protocol-javascript.

Overview

A ratcheting forward secrecy protocol that works in synchronous and asynchronous messaging environments.

PreKeys

This protocol uses a concept called 'PreKeys'. A PreKey is an ECPublicKey and an associated unique ID which are stored together by a server. PreKeys can also be signed.

At install time, clients generate a single signed PreKey, as well as a large list of unsigned PreKeys, and transmit all of them to the server.

Sessions

Signal Protocol is session-oriented. Clients establish a "session," which is then used for all subsequent encrypt/decrypt operations. There is no need to ever tear down a session once one has been established.

Sessions are established in one of two ways:

PreKeyBundles. A client that wishes to send a message to a recipient can establish a session by retrieving a PreKeyBundle for that recipient from the server. PreKeySignalMessages. A client can receive a PreKeySignalMessage from a recipient and use it to establish a session.

State

An established session encapsulates a lot of state between two clients. That state is maintained in durable records which need to be kept for the life of the session.

State is kept in the following places:

Identity State. Clients will need to maintain the state of their own identity key pair, as well as identity keys received from other clients.

PreKey State. Clients will need to maintain the state of their generated PreKeys.

Signed PreKey States. Clients will need to maintain the state of their signed PreKeys.

Session State. Clients will need to maintain the state of the sessions they have established.

License

Licensed under the GPLv3: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html