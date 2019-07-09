Signal protocol implementation for Node.js based on libsignal-protocol-javascript.
A ratcheting forward secrecy protocol that works in synchronous and asynchronous messaging environments.
This protocol uses a concept called 'PreKeys'. A PreKey is an ECPublicKey and an associated unique ID which are stored together by a server. PreKeys can also be signed.
At install time, clients generate a single signed PreKey, as well as a large list of unsigned PreKeys, and transmit all of them to the server.
Signal Protocol is session-oriented. Clients establish a "session," which is then used for all subsequent encrypt/decrypt operations. There is no need to ever tear down a session once one has been established.
Sessions are established in one of two ways:
An established session encapsulates a lot of state between two clients. That state is maintained in durable records which need to be kept for the life of the session.
State is kept in the following places:
Licensed under the GPLv3: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html