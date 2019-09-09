openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

librsvg

by 2gis
0.7.0 (see all)

Parse SVG files and render them as PNG, PDF, SVG, or raw memory buffer images.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

156

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.JS Binding for LibRSVG

LibRSVG is a SVG rendering library, which parses SVG files and renders them in various formats. The formats include:

  • PNG
  • PDF
  • SVG
  • Raw memory buffer image

Build Status

This repository is fork of https://github.com/walling/node-rsvg and has windows support and don't need to export some variables for successfully building on OSX. Also this fork fixes problem with zero-sized buffer rendered in some real rare cases.

Basic Usage

Here is a simple example. Look in index.js for more documentation.

var Rsvg = require('librsvg').Rsvg;
var fs = require('fs');

// Create SVG render instance.
var svg = new Rsvg();

// When finishing reading SVG, render and save as PNG image.
svg.on('finish', function() {
  console.log('SVG width: ' + svg.width);
  console.log('SVG height: ' + svg.height);
  fs.writeFile('tiger.png', svg.render({
    format: 'png',
    width: 600,
    height: 400
  }).data);
});

// Stream SVG file into render instance.
fs.createReadStream('tiger.svg').pipe(svg);

Possible breaking changes

Before v0.6.0 in case of error getBaseURI returned null. Since v0.6.0 possibly breaking change was introduced: now getBaseURI method always returns string. In case of error an empty string is returned, so it might affect user code that relies on strict equality to null.

Installation

First install the LibRSVG library and header files. Usually you have to look for a development package version. You must also have a functioning build tool chain including pkg-config. You can find instructions for different operating systems below. After that, you simply run:

npm install librsvg

Library versions known to work:

  • LibRSVG 2.26+
  • Cairo 1.8.8+

Ubuntu:

sudo apt-get install librsvg2-dev

RedHat / OpenSUSE:

sudo yum install librsvg2-devel

Mac OS X:

brew install librsvg

If, after installing LibRSVG through homebrew you are experiencing issues installing this module, try manually exporting the package config with this command:

export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/opt/X11/lib/pkgconfig

Then try reinstalling this module. For further information, see this thread.

Windows:

You will need cairo and librsvg-2 libraries which is bundled in GTK. Go to http://www.gtk.org/download/win64.php (or http://www.gtk.org/download/win32.php for 32-bit node) and download the all-in-one bundle (these instructions used the following zip http://win32builder.gnome.org/gtk+-bundle_3.6.4-20131201_win64.zip). Unzip the contents in C:\GTK (if you want to change this you must define -GTK_Root=c:\another\path shell variable to npm or node-gyp to reflect your changes), and add "C:\GTK\bin;" to the PATH environment variable in Windows, it's necessary for node-rsvg runtime to load those libs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial