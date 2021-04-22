librg is a lightweight library that serves as a middleware between data-transferring libraries (networking, file-streaming, etc.) and core application/game logic.
Main responsibilities of the library include:
The library was born to solve complexities of setting up and managing the flow of multi-player games and dedicated game servers. It came a long way of stripping out things that were non-essential, slowly sculpting into its current form, which you are able to see and use today.
To read detailed documentation about the library, see examples and quick start guide, please visit our documentation page.
Additionally you can check code/apps folder for actual code examples.
Here is a simple illustration that attempts to describe how the library works on a simple 2d world of 4x4 chunks. For a 3d world of bigger size everything would work in a very similar way, just in 3 dimensions.
If you've used the library before version
v6.0.0, it is recommended to read the migration guide located here.
We are testing the library for various platforms. This table provides some sort of description for compatibility. If you have tested it, and your result is different from the one in the table, please feel free to describe the issue in the issues.
|Platform / Result
|Windows
|macOS
|Linux
|iOS
|Android
|Raspberry Pi
|OpenBSD
|FreeBSD
|Emscripten
|❔
|clang
|clang
|gcc, clang
|gcc, clang
|gcc, clang
|✅
|msvc, mingw
|gcc, clang
|gcc, clang
|emcc
If you wish to contribute, add new feature, optimizations, or overall improvements, here are the instructions on how to do that:
git clone https://github.com/zpl-c/librg.git
make to build all projects, and verify everything works
code/tests/
make test again to check
In case you are working from Windows, and/or are not able to use
make, you can also use built-in
cmake config file to generate a Visual Studio solution, to do that:
mkdir build
cd build
cmake ../misc -G"Visual Studio 16 2019" (or any configuration you have)
cmake --open . (opens VS with the solution)