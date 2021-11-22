A simple and fast node.js module for converting office documents to different formats.
Please install libreoffice in /Applications (Mac), with your favorite package manager (Linux), or with the msi (Windows).
'use strict';
const path = require('path');
const fs = require('fs').promises;
const libre = require('libreoffice-convert');
libre.convertAsync = require('util').promisify(libre.convert);
async function main() {
const ext = '.pdf'
const inputPath = path.join(__dirname, '/resources/example.docx');
const outputPath = path.join(__dirname, `/resources/example${ext}`);
// Read file
const docxBuf = await fs.readFile(inputPath);
// Convert it to pdf format with undefined filter (see Libreoffice docs about filter)
let pdfBuf = await libre.convertAsync(docxBuf, ext, undefined);
// Here in done you have pdf file which you can save or transfer in another stream
await fs.writeFile(outputPath, pdfBuf);
}
main().catch(function (err) {
console.log(`Error converting file: ${err}`);
});