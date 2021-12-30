libreact

React standard library—must-have toolbox for any React project.

Most components implement

Isomorphic - most components work in browser and on server (and some in react-native ).

Installation

npm i libreact --save

Usage

Library is modular—you can import each component by its name.

import {mock} from 'libreact/lib/mock' ; import {mock} from 'libreact/modules/mock' ; const MyComponent = mock();

Contents

License

Unlicense — public domain.