libreact

by Vadim Dalecky
2.13.3 (see all)

Collection of useful React components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React localStorage, React Routing

Reviews

Readme

libreact logo

libreact

React Universal Interface Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

React standard library—must-have toolbox for any React project.

Installation

npm i libreact --save

Usage

Library is modular—you can import each component by its name.

import {mock} from 'libreact/lib/mock';
// or
import {mock} from 'libreact/modules/mock';

const MyComponent = mock();

Contents

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

Unlicense — public domain.

