React standard library—must-have toolbox for any React project.
npm i libreact --save
Library is modular—you can import each component by its name.
import {mock} from 'libreact/lib/mock';
// or
import {mock} from 'libreact/modules/mock';
const MyComponent = mock();
mock() and
loadable() — example
lazy() and
delayed()
<State> and
withState()
<Toggle>,
withToggle(), and
@withToggle — example
<Flipflop>,
withFlipflop(), and
@withFlipflop
<Value>,
withValue(), and
@withValue
<Counter>,
withCounter() and
@withCounter
<List>,
withList(), and
@withList
<Map>,
withMap(), and
@withMap
<ShouldUpdate>,
shouldUpdate(), and
pure()
<Lifecycles>
invert() and
<Inverted>
<ActiveSensor>,
withActive(), and
@withActive
<BatterySensor>,
withBattery(), and
@withBattery
<ExitSensor> — example
<FocusSensor>,
withFocus(), and
@withFocus
<GeoLocationSensor>,
withGeoLocation(), and
@withGeoLocation
<HoverSensor>,
withHover(), and
@withHover — example
<IdleSensor>,
withIdle(), and
@withIdle
<MediaDeviceSensor>,
withMediaDevices(), and
@withMediaDevices
<MediaSensor>,
withMedia(), and
@withMedia
<MotionSensor>,
withMotion(), and
@withMotion
<MouseSensor>,
withMouse(), and
@withMouse — example
<NetworkSensor>,
withNetwork(), and
@withNetwork
<LightSensor>,
withLight(), and
@withLight
<LocationSensor>,
withLocation(), and
@withLocation
<OrientationSensor>,
withOrientation(), and
@withOrientation
<ScratchSensor>,
withScratch(), and
@withScratch
<ScrollSensor>
<SizeSensor>,
withSize(), and
@withSize — example
<TouchSupportSensor>
<ViewportSensor>,
withViewport(), and
@withViewport
<WindowScrollSensor>,
withWindowScroll(), and
@withWindowScroll
<WindowSizeSensor>,
withWindowSize(), and
@withWindowSize
<Provider>,
<Consumer>,
withContext(), and
@withContext
<Theme>,
<Themed>,
withTheme(), and
@withTheme
<CssVarsProvider>,
<CssVars>,
withCssVars(), and
@withCssVars
createRouter(),
<Router>,
<Route>,
<Switch>,
<Match>,
<Link>, and
go()
<Translations>,
<Translate>,
<T>,
withT(), and
@withT
<Portal>,
<Overlay>, and
<Modal>
<Dimmer> and
<Dimmable>
<Parallax>
<FullScreen>
<Slider>
<DropArea>
<Group>
<InfiniteScroll>
<OutsideClick>
<Ripple> and
withRipple() — example
<Img>
<ListTable>
<WidthQuery>,
<View>,
<WindowWidthQuery>, and
<InlineWidthQuery>
<Audio> and
<Video>
<Speak>,
<Vibrate>,
<Alert>
<BrowserOnly>,
<ServerOnly>, and
<ElectronOnly>
<ErrorBoundary> and
withErrorBoundary()
<CacheBoundary>
Unlicense — public domain.