librato-node is a Node.js client for Librato Metrics (http://metrics.librato.com/)

Getting Started

Install

yarn add librato-node

Setup

Once librato.start is called, a worker will send aggregated stats to Librato once every 60 seconds.

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.configure({ email : 'foo@example.com' , token : 'ABC123' }); librato.start(); process.once( 'SIGINT' , function ( ) { librato.stop(); }); librato.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Increment

Use librato.increment to track counts in Librato. On each flush, the incremented total for that period will be sent.

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.increment( 'foo' ); librato.increment( 'foo' , 2 ); librato.increment( 'foo' , 2 , { source : 'bar' });

Measurements

You can send arbitrary measurements to Librato using librato.measure . These will be sent as gauges. For example:

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.measure( 'member-count' , 2001 ); librato.measure( 'response-time' , 500 ); librato.measure( 'foo' , 250 , { source : 'bar' });

Timing

Use librato.timing to measure durations in Librato. You can pass it a synchronous function or an asynchronous function (it checks the function arity). For example:

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.timing( 'foo' , function ( ) { for ( var i= 0 ; i< 50000 ; i++) console .log(i); }); librato.timing( 'foo' , function ( done ) { setTimeout(done, 1000 ); }); var workFn = function ( done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { done( null , 'foo' ); }); }; var cb = function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); }; librato.timing( 'foo' , workFn, cb); librato.timing( 'foo' , workFn, { source : 'bar' }, cb);

Express

librato-node includes Express middleware to log the request count and response times for your app. It also works in other Connect-based apps.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); var app = express(); app.use(librato.middleware());

The key names the middleware uses are configurable by passing an options hash.

librato.middleware({ requestCountKey : 'myRequestCount' , responseTimeKey : 'myResponseTime' });

Advanced

By default the librato-node worker publishes data every 60 seconds. Configure this value by passing a period argument to the configure hash.

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.configure({ email : 'foo@bar.com' , token : 'ABC123' , period : 5000 })

Request Options

You can pass additional options for the HTTP POST to Librato using the requestOptions parameter. See request/request for a complete list of options. For example, to configure a timeout:

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.configure({ email : 'foo@bar.com' , token : 'ABC123' , requestOptions : { timeout : 250 }})

By default librato-node will retry up to 3 times on connection failures and 5xx responses using an exponential backoff strategy with a 100ms base. These defaults can be overridden using the requestOptions paramter. See requestretry for a list of options. For example, to limit to a single attempt:

var librato = require ( 'librato-node' ); librato.configure({ email : 'foo@bar.com' , token : 'ABC123' , requestOptions : { maxAttempts : 1 }})

Contributing

Please follow our Code of Conduct when contributing to this project.

yarn install yarn test

Deploying a new version

This module is automatically deployed when a version tag bump is detected by travis. Remember to update the changelog!

yarn version

History

librato-node is largely based off of Librato's own librato-rack. Visit that repository if you're running Ruby or for more information on Librato Metrics in general.

License

MIT