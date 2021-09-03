openbase logo
librato-node

by goodeggs
5.0.6 (see all)

A Node.js client for Librato (http://librato.com/)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

librato-node

librato-node is a Node.js client for Librato Metrics (http://metrics.librato.com/)

build status npm version mit license

Getting Started

Install

yarn add librato-node

Setup

Once librato.start is called, a worker will send aggregated stats to Librato once every 60 seconds.

var librato = require('librato-node');

librato.configure({email: 'foo@example.com', token: 'ABC123'});
librato.start();

process.once('SIGINT', function() {
  librato.stop(); // stop optionally takes a callback
});

// Don't forget to specify an error handler, otherwise errors will be thrown
librato.on('error', function(err) {
  console.error(err);
});

Increment

Use librato.increment to track counts in Librato. On each flush, the incremented total for that period will be sent.

var librato = require('librato-node');

librato.increment('foo');                     // increment by 1
librato.increment('foo', 2);                  // increment by 2
librato.increment('foo', 2, {source: 'bar'}); // custom source

Measurements

You can send arbitrary measurements to Librato using librato.measure. These will be sent as gauges. For example:

var librato = require('librato-node');

librato.measure('member-count', 2001);
librato.measure('response-time', 500);
librato.measure('foo', 250, {source: 'bar'}); // custom source

Timing

Use librato.timing to measure durations in Librato. You can pass it a synchronous function or an asynchronous function (it checks the function arity). For example:

var librato = require('librato-node');

// synchronous
librato.timing('foo', function() {
  for (var i=0; i<50000; i++) console.log(i);
});

// async without a callback
librato.timing('foo', function(done) {
  setTimeout(done, 1000);
});

// async with a callback
var workFn = function(done) {
  setTimeout(function() {
    done(null, 'foo');
  });
};
var cb = function(err, res) {
  console.log(res); // => 'foo'
};
librato.timing('foo', workFn, cb);
librato.timing('foo', workFn, {source: 'bar'}, cb); // all timing calls also accept a custom source

Express

librato-node includes Express middleware to log the request count and response times for your app. It also works in other Connect-based apps.

var express = require('express');
var librato = require('librato-node');

var app = express();
app.use(librato.middleware());

The key names the middleware uses are configurable by passing an options hash.

librato.middleware({requestCountKey: 'myRequestCount', responseTimeKey: 'myResponseTime'});

Advanced

By default the librato-node worker publishes data every 60 seconds. Configure this value by passing a period argument to the configure hash.

var librato = require('librato-node');
librato.configure({email: 'foo@bar.com', token: 'ABC123', period: 5000})

Request Options

You can pass additional options for the HTTP POST to Librato using the requestOptions parameter. See request/request for a complete list of options. For example, to configure a timeout:

var librato = require('librato-node');
librato.configure({email: 'foo@bar.com', token: 'ABC123', requestOptions: {timeout: 250}})

By default librato-node will retry up to 3 times on connection failures and 5xx responses using an exponential backoff strategy with a 100ms base. These defaults can be overridden using the requestOptions paramter. See requestretry for a list of options. For example, to limit to a single attempt:

var librato = require('librato-node');
librato.configure({email: 'foo@bar.com', token: 'ABC123', requestOptions: {maxAttempts: 1}})

Contributing

Please follow our Code of Conduct when contributing to this project.

yarn install
yarn test

Deploying a new version

This module is automatically deployed when a version tag bump is detected by travis. Remember to update the changelog!

yarn version

History

librato-node is largely based off of Librato's own librato-rack. Visit that repository if you're running Ruby or for more information on Librato Metrics in general.

License

MIT

