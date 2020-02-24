In-memory dependency installer.
Given a package folder (anything containing a
package.json file), Librarian will create a virtual
fs-like object representing the
node_modules folder of the package:
const librarian = require('librarian')
const folderPath = '/path/to/my/folder'
const vfs = await librarian.createVfs('/path/to/my/folder')
vfs.readFileSync(`${folderPath}/node_modules/lodash/index.js`) // Buffer < .. >
vfs.writeFileSync(
`${folderPath}/node_modules/lodash/index.js`,
'console.log("foo")' // change virtual contents
)
vfs.copySync(
'/home/me/my-code/some-lodash-replacement',
`${folderPath}/node_modules/lodash` // replace virtual contents with a different implementation
)
vfs.copySync(
`${folderPath}/node_modules`,
'/some/path/on/my/hd' // dump virtual contents to disk
)
Librarian caches packages on disk, recreating the
node_modules folder in memory on runtime. This saves not only disk space, but also installation time compared to traditional package managers, because files do not need to be copied or linked to the hard-drive for each project.
Librarian has a built-in adapter that patches the fs module in order to provide the vfs to a node executable without writing anything to the hd. This is inspired by tink:
const librarian = require('librarian')
const folderPath = '/path/to/my/package'
const testerCode = `
const leftPad = require('left-pad')
console.log(leftPad('foo', 5, 0))
`
fs.writeFileSync(`${folderPath}/index.js`, testerCode)
await librarian.runModule(`${folderPath}/index.js`) // "00foo"
Librarian powers the component playground at bit.dev It was developed to provide a fast and smooth installation experience so that developers can create, change and maintain their components.
librarian.createVfs(<path>)
Example:
vfs = await librarian.createVfs('/path/to/my/module')
Returns a
Promise that resolves into a virtual filesystem containing the
node_modules of the package.
path should be a folder containing at least a
package.json file.
The returned
vfs is a
memfs instance.
The
node_modules folder inside
vfs will be contained inside the given
path, eg.
vfs.readdirSync('/path/to/my/module/node_modules') // [ /* contents of node_modules */ ]
vfs.readdirSync('/node_modules')` // ENOENT
librarian.runModule(<path-to-executable>)
Runs
executable in a child process with its
fs module with a virtual file system to provide it with its
node_modules. Note that the executable should be in a folder containing at least a
package.json with the appropriate dependencies.
Returns a node ChildProcess instance.
librarian.runMultipleInstalls([<path-to-folder1>, <path-to-folder2>])
Runs a librarian installation in all folders passed to it concurrently. This means populating the cache with all their dependencies and transitive dependencies, as well as creating a lockfile
librarian-manifests.json for each one of them.
Returns a
Promise that resolves once all installations are complete.
npm test
At the moment, Librarian is not a fully-fledged package manager. We believe it is stable enough to be an infrastructure for one, and are now working on adding some missing features. Notably:
runModule method). This would be similar to new packages added to the
node_modules folder.
FUSE for real-time browsing of a virtual
node_modules folder.
We enthusiastically welcome contributions. There is a lot to do, and we have big plans for Librarian. Check out our open issues or start a conversation by opening a new one, or a pull request.
Thanks to Josh Vanderwillik for contributing the package name on npm.