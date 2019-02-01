openbase logo
lib

libquassel

by Joël Charles
3.1.5 (see all)

NodeJS lib to connect and interact with Quassel IRC server

Readme

libquassel

Javascript library to connect and interact with Quassel IRC server.

Install

npm install --production libquassel

Use in browser

You just need to import dist/libquassel.js in your HTML page.

Development

npm install libquassel

In order to create a browser compatible file, run the following commands

# use browserify to build on change
npm run watch
# before commit, make the dev version + minified version + the doc
npm run build

3.0 breaking changes

Version 3.0 introduces the following breaking changes:

  • message.Type has been superseded by message.Types, and all its constants are now UPPERCASE
  • channel.active has been superseded by channel.isActive
  • channel.isChannel() has been superseded by channel.isChannel
  • channel.isHighlighted() has been superseded by channel.isHighlighted
  • message.isHighlighted() has been superseded by message.isHighlighted
  • message.isSelf() has been superseded by message.isSelf
  • network.getBufferCollection() and network.getBufferMap() have been merged into networks.buffers
  • networkCollection.findBuffer(...) and networkCollection.get(...) have been merged into network.getBuffer(...)
  • The majority of setter methods has been replaced by direct affectation to the target property
    • e.g. network.setName(name) as been superseded by network.name = name
  • The majority of getter methods has been replaced by direct access to the target property
    • e.g. network.getStatusBuffer() as been superseded by network.statusBuffer

node specific

  • Client(...).connect method expects a Socket or any other Duplex as parameter.

browser specific

  • libquassel is available as a global object.
  • Client(...).connect method expects a libquassel.WebSocketStream or any other Duplex as parameter.

Getting Started

node

const { Client } = require('libquassel');
const net = require('net');

const socket = net.createConnection({
  host: "localhost",
  port: 4242
});

const quassel = new Client((next) => next("user", "password"));

quassel.on('network.init', (networkId) => {
    network = quassel.networks.get(networkId);
    // ...
});

// ...

quassel.connect(socket);

browser

<!-- In your HTML -->
<script src="/path/to/libquassel.js"></script>

// libquassel in available as a global in browser
const socket = new libquassel.WebSocketStream('wss://domain.tld:12345', ['binary', 'base64']);
const quassel = new libquassel.Client((next) => next("user", "password"));

quassel.on('network.init', (networkId) => {
    network = quassel.networks.get(networkId);
    // ...
});

// ...

quassel.connect(socket);

Documentation

3.1.0

Examples

See test folder for examples.

Changelog

3.1.0

  • Add support for core highlight rules

3.1.1

  • Update dependencies

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Joël Charles Licensed under the MIT license.

