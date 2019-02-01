Javascript library to connect and interact with Quassel IRC server.
npm install --production libquassel
You just need to import
dist/libquassel.js in your HTML page.
npm install libquassel
In order to create a browser compatible file, run the following commands
# use browserify to build on change
npm run watch
# before commit, make the dev version + minified version + the doc
npm run build
Version
3.0 introduces the following breaking changes:
message.Type has been superseded by
message.Types, and all its constants are now UPPERCASE
channel.active has been superseded by
channel.isActive
channel.isChannel() has been superseded by
channel.isChannel
channel.isHighlighted() has been superseded by
channel.isHighlighted
message.isHighlighted() has been superseded by
message.isHighlighted
message.isSelf() has been superseded by
message.isSelf
network.getBufferCollection() and
network.getBufferMap() have been merged into
networks.buffers
networkCollection.findBuffer(...) and
networkCollection.get(...) have been merged into
network.getBuffer(...)
network.setName(name) as been superseded by
network.name = name
network.getStatusBuffer() as been superseded by
network.statusBuffer
Client(...).connect method expects a
Socket or any other
Duplex as parameter.
libquassel is available as a global object.
Client(...).connect method expects a
libquassel.WebSocketStream or any other
Duplex as parameter.
const { Client } = require('libquassel');
const net = require('net');
const socket = net.createConnection({
host: "localhost",
port: 4242
});
const quassel = new Client((next) => next("user", "password"));
quassel.on('network.init', (networkId) => {
network = quassel.networks.get(networkId);
// ...
});
// ...
quassel.connect(socket);
<!-- In your HTML -->
<script src="/path/to/libquassel.js"></script>
// libquassel in available as a global in browser
const socket = new libquassel.WebSocketStream('wss://domain.tld:12345', ['binary', 'base64']);
const quassel = new libquassel.Client((next) => next("user", "password"));
quassel.on('network.init', (networkId) => {
network = quassel.networks.get(networkId);
// ...
});
// ...
quassel.connect(socket);
See test folder for examples.
Copyright (c) 2019 Joël Charles Licensed under the MIT license.