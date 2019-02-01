libquassel

Javascript library to connect and interact with Quassel IRC server.

Install

npm install --production libquassel

Use in browser

You just need to import dist/libquassel.js in your HTML page.

Development

npm install libquassel

In order to create a browser compatible file, run the following commands

npm run watch npm run build

3.0 breaking changes

Version 3.0 introduces the following breaking changes:

message.Type has been superseded by message.Types , and all its constants are now UPPERCASE

has been superseded by , and all its constants are now UPPERCASE channel.active has been superseded by channel.isActive

has been superseded by channel.isChannel() has been superseded by channel.isChannel

has been superseded by channel.isHighlighted() has been superseded by channel.isHighlighted

has been superseded by message.isHighlighted() has been superseded by message.isHighlighted

has been superseded by message.isSelf() has been superseded by message.isSelf

has been superseded by network.getBufferCollection() and network.getBufferMap() have been merged into networks.buffers

and have been merged into networkCollection.findBuffer(...) and networkCollection.get(...) have been merged into network.getBuffer(...)

and have been merged into The majority of setter methods has been replaced by direct affectation to the target property e.g. network.setName(name) as been superseded by network.name = name

The majority of getter methods has been replaced by direct access to the target property e.g. network.getStatusBuffer() as been superseded by network.statusBuffer



node specific

Client(...).connect method expects a Socket or any other Duplex as parameter.

browser specific

libquassel is available as a global object.

is available as a global object. Client(...).connect method expects a libquassel.WebSocketStream or any other Duplex as parameter.

Getting Started

node

const { Client } = require ( 'libquassel' ); const net = require ( 'net' ); const socket = net.createConnection({ host : "localhost" , port : 4242 }); const quassel = new Client( ( next ) => next( "user" , "password" )); quassel.on( 'network.init' , (networkId) => { network = quassel.networks.get(networkId); }); quassel.connect(socket);

browser

< script src = "/path/to/libquassel.js" > </ script >

const socket = new libquassel.WebSocketStream( 'wss://domain.tld:12345' , [ 'binary' , 'base64' ]); const quassel = new libquassel.Client( ( next ) => next( "user" , "password" )); quassel.on( 'network.init' , (networkId) => { network = quassel.networks.get(networkId); }); quassel.connect(socket);

Documentation

3.1.0

Examples

See test folder for examples.

Changelog

Add support for core highlight rules

Update dependencies

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Joël Charles Licensed under the MIT license.