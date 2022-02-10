JavaScript implementation of the WebSockets module that libp2p uses and that implements the interface-transport interface
libp2p-websockets is the WebSockets implementation compatible with libp2p.
> npm i @libp2p/websockets
import WS from '@libp2p/websockets'
const properties = {
upgrader,
filter
}
const ws = new WS(properties)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|upgrader
Upgrader
|connection upgrader object with
upgradeOutbound and
upgradeInbound
|REQUIRED
|filter
(multiaddrs: Array<Multiaddr>) => Array<Multiaddr>
|override transport addresses filter
|Browser: DNS+WSS multiaddrs / Node.js: DNS+{WS, WSS} multiaddrs
You can create your own address filters for this transports, or rely in the filters provided.
The available filters are:
filters.all
ws or
wss.
filters.dnsWss
wss.
filters.dnsWsOrWss
ws or
wss.
import Libp2p from 'libp2p'
import { Websockets } from '@libp2p/websockets'
import filters from 'libp2p-websockets/filters'
import { MPLEX } from 'libp2p-mplex'
import { NOISE } from 'libp2p-noise'
const transportKey = Websockets.prototype[Symbol.toStringTag]
const node = await Libp2p.create({
modules: {
transport: [Websockets],
streamMuxer: [MPLEX],
connEncryption: [NOISE]
},
config: {
transport: {
[transportKey]: { // Transport properties -- Libp2p upgrader is automatically added
filter: filters.dnsWsOrWss
}
}
}
})
For more information see libp2p/js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md#customizing-transports.
Licensed under either of
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.