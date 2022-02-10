JavaScript implementation of the WebSockets module that libp2p uses and that implements the interface-transport interface

Description

libp2p-websockets is the WebSockets implementation compatible with libp2p.

Usage

Install

npm

> npm i @libp2p/websockets

Constructor properties

import WS from '@libp2p/websockets' const properties = { upgrader, filter } const ws = new WS(properties)

Name Type Description Default upgrader Upgrader connection upgrader object with upgradeOutbound and upgradeInbound REQUIRED filter (multiaddrs: Array<Multiaddr>) => Array<Multiaddr> override transport addresses filter Browser: DNS+WSS multiaddrs / Node.js: DNS+{WS, WSS} multiaddrs

You can create your own address filters for this transports, or rely in the filters provided.

The available filters are:

filters.all Returns all TCP and DNS based addresses, both with ws or wss .

filters.dnsWss Returns all DNS based addresses with wss .

filters.dnsWsOrWss Returns all DNS based addresses, both with ws or wss .



Libp2p Usage Example

import Libp2p from 'libp2p' import { Websockets } from '@libp2p/websockets' import filters from 'libp2p-websockets/filters' import { MPLEX } from 'libp2p-mplex' import { NOISE } from 'libp2p-noise' const transportKey = Websockets.prototype[ Symbol .toStringTag] const node = await Libp2p.create({ modules : { transport : [Websockets], streamMuxer : [MPLEX], connEncryption : [NOISE] }, config : { transport : { [transportKey]: { filter : filters.dnsWsOrWss } } } })

For more information see libp2p/js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md#customizing-transports.

