libp2p-websockets

by libp2p
0.16.2 (see all)

WebSockets module that libp2p uses and that implements the interface-transport spec

12K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

js-libp2p-websockets

Discourse posts Coverage Status Build Status Dependency Status js-standard-style

JavaScript implementation of the WebSockets module that libp2p uses and that implements the interface-transport interface

Table of Contents

Description

libp2p-websockets is the WebSockets implementation compatible with libp2p.

Usage

Install

npm

> npm i @libp2p/websockets

Constructor properties

import WS from '@libp2p/websockets'

const properties = {
  upgrader,
  filter
}

const ws = new WS(properties)
NameTypeDescriptionDefault
upgraderUpgraderconnection upgrader object with upgradeOutbound and upgradeInboundREQUIRED
filter(multiaddrs: Array<Multiaddr>) => Array<Multiaddr>override transport addresses filterBrowser: DNS+WSS multiaddrs / Node.js: DNS+{WS, WSS} multiaddrs

You can create your own address filters for this transports, or rely in the filters provided.

The available filters are:

  • filters.all
    • Returns all TCP and DNS based addresses, both with ws or wss.
  • filters.dnsWss
    • Returns all DNS based addresses with wss.
  • filters.dnsWsOrWss
    • Returns all DNS based addresses, both with ws or wss.

Libp2p Usage Example

import Libp2p from 'libp2p'
import { Websockets } from '@libp2p/websockets'
import filters from 'libp2p-websockets/filters'
import { MPLEX } from 'libp2p-mplex'
import { NOISE } from 'libp2p-noise'

const transportKey = Websockets.prototype[Symbol.toStringTag]
const node = await Libp2p.create({
  modules: {
    transport: [Websockets],
    streamMuxer: [MPLEX],
    connEncryption: [NOISE]
  },
  config: {
    transport: {
      [transportKey]: { // Transport properties -- Libp2p upgrader is automatically added
        filter: filters.dnsWsOrWss
      }
    }
  }
})

For more information see libp2p/js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md#customizing-transports.

API

Transport

Connection

License

Licensed under either of

Contribution

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.

