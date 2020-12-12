⛔️ DEPRECATED

libp2p-websocket-star is not supported anymore from libp2p@0.27.0.

👉 If you are looking for a drop-in replacement, use libp2p-webrtc-star instead.

Check js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md for what other modules are currently supported.

This library will not be maintained.

libp2p-webrtc-star without webrtc. Just WebSockets with a relay point in the middle.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Description

libp2p-websocket-star is one of the multiple transports available for libp2p. libp2p-websocket-star incorporates both a transport and a discovery service that is facilitated by the rendezvous server, also available in this repo and module.

Usage

Example

TODO

Install

> npm install libp2p-websocket-star

API

Transport

Connection

Peer Discovery - ws.discovery

Example

const libp2p = require ( "libp2p" ) const Id = require ( "peer-id" ) const Info = require ( "peer-info" ) const multiaddr = require ( "multiaddr" ) const pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ) const WSStar = require ( 'libp2p-websocket-star' ) Id.create( ( err, id ) => { if (err) throw err const peerInfo = new Info(id) peerInfo.multiaddrs.add(multiaddr( "/dns4/ws-star-signal-1.servep2p.com/tcp/443/wss/p2p-websocket-star/" )) const ws = new WSStar({ id : id }) const modules = { transport : [ ws ], discovery : [ ws.discovery ] } const node = new libp2p(modules, peerInfo) node.handle( "/test/1.0.0" , (protocol, conn) => { pull( pull.values([ 'hello' ]), conn, pull.map( ( s ) => s.toString()), pull.log() ) }) node.start( ( err ) => { if (err) { throw err } node.dial(peerInfo, "/test/1.0.0" , (err, conn) => { if (err) { throw err } pull( pull.values([ 'hello from the other side' ]), conn, pull.map( ( s ) => s.toString()), pull.log() ) }) }) })

Outputs:

hello hello from the other side

Usage

To reduce dependencies libp2p-websocket-star comes without the rendezvous server, that means that you need to install libp2p-websocket-star-rendezvous to start a rendezvous server. To do that, first install the module globally in your machine with:

> npm install --global libp2p-websocket-star-rendezvous

This will install a rendezvous CLI tool. Now you can spawn the server with:

> rendezvous --port=9090 --host=127.0.0.1

Defaults:

port - 13579

- 13579 host - '0.0.0.0'

Hosted Rendezvous server

We host a rendezvous server at /dns4/ws-star.discovery.libp2p.io that can be used for practical demos and experimentation, it should not be used for apps in production.

A libp2p-websocket-star address, using the signalling server we provide, looks like:

/dns4/ws-star.discovery.libp2p.io/tcp/443/wss/p2p-websocket-star/ipfs/<your-peer-id>

Note: The address above indicates WebSockets Secure, which can be accessed from both http and https.

LICENSE MIT