openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

libp2p-websocket-star

by libp2p
0.10.2 (see all)

libp2p-webrtc-star without webrtc. Just plain socket.io.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
No longer supported for js-libp2p0.27.0 or later

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED

libp2p-websocket-star is not supported anymore from libp2p@0.27.0.
👉 If you are looking for a drop-in replacement, use libp2p-webrtc-star instead.
Check js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md for what other modules are currently supported.

This library will not be maintained.

libp2p-websocket-star

Discourse posts Dependency Status js-standard-style

libp2p-webrtc-star without webrtc. Just WebSockets with a relay point in the middle.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Description

libp2p-websocket-star is one of the multiple transports available for libp2p. libp2p-websocket-star incorporates both a transport and a discovery service that is facilitated by the rendezvous server, also available in this repo and module.

Usage

Example

TODO

Install

> npm install libp2p-websocket-star

API

Transport

Connection

Peer Discovery - ws.discovery

Example

const libp2p = require("libp2p")
const Id = require("peer-id")
const Info = require("peer-info")
const multiaddr = require("multiaddr")
const pull = require('pull-stream')

const WSStar = require('libp2p-websocket-star')

Id.create((err, id) => {
  if (err) throw err

  const peerInfo = new Info(id)
  peerInfo.multiaddrs.add(multiaddr("/dns4/ws-star-signal-1.servep2p.com/tcp/443/wss/p2p-websocket-star/"))

  // TODO -> review why the ID can not be passed by the .listen call
  const ws = new WSStar({ id: id }) // the id is required for the crypto challenge

  const modules = {
    transport: [
      ws
    ],
    discovery: [
      ws.discovery
    ]
  }

  const node = new libp2p(modules, peerInfo)

  node.handle("/test/1.0.0", (protocol, conn) => {
    pull(
      pull.values(['hello']),
      conn,
      pull.map((s) => s.toString()),
      pull.log()
    )
  })

  node.start((err) => {
    if (err) {
      throw err
    }

    node.dial(peerInfo, "/test/1.0.0", (err, conn) => {
      if (err) {
        throw err
      }

      pull(
        pull.values(['hello from the other side']),
        conn,
        pull.map((s) => s.toString()),
        pull.log()
      )
    })
  })
})

Outputs:

hello
hello from the other side

Rendezvous server

Usage

To reduce dependencies libp2p-websocket-star comes without the rendezvous server, that means that you need to install libp2p-websocket-star-rendezvous to start a rendezvous server. To do that, first install the module globally in your machine with:

> npm install --global libp2p-websocket-star-rendezvous

This will install a rendezvous CLI tool. Now you can spawn the server with:

> rendezvous --port=9090 --host=127.0.0.1

Defaults:

  • port - 13579
  • host - '0.0.0.0'

Hosted Rendezvous server

We host a rendezvous server at /dns4/ws-star.discovery.libp2p.io that can be used for practical demos and experimentation, it should not be used for apps in production.

A libp2p-websocket-star address, using the signalling server we provide, looks like:

/dns4/ws-star.discovery.libp2p.io/tcp/443/wss/p2p-websocket-star/ipfs/<your-peer-id>

Note: The address above indicates WebSockets Secure, which can be accessed from both http and https.

LICENSE MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial