libp2p-websocket-star is not supported anymore from libp2p@0.27.0.
👉 If you are looking for a drop-in replacement, use libp2p-webrtc-star instead.
Check js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md for what other modules are currently supported.
This library will not be maintained.
libp2p-webrtc-star without webrtc. Just WebSockets with a relay point in the middle.
libp2p-websocket-star is one of the multiple transports available for libp2p.
libp2p-websocket-star incorporates both a transport and a discovery service that is facilitated by the rendezvous server, also available in this repo and module.
> npm install libp2p-websocket-star
ws.discovery
const libp2p = require("libp2p")
const Id = require("peer-id")
const Info = require("peer-info")
const multiaddr = require("multiaddr")
const pull = require('pull-stream')
const WSStar = require('libp2p-websocket-star')
Id.create((err, id) => {
if (err) throw err
const peerInfo = new Info(id)
peerInfo.multiaddrs.add(multiaddr("/dns4/ws-star-signal-1.servep2p.com/tcp/443/wss/p2p-websocket-star/"))
// TODO -> review why the ID can not be passed by the .listen call
const ws = new WSStar({ id: id }) // the id is required for the crypto challenge
const modules = {
transport: [
ws
],
discovery: [
ws.discovery
]
}
const node = new libp2p(modules, peerInfo)
node.handle("/test/1.0.0", (protocol, conn) => {
pull(
pull.values(['hello']),
conn,
pull.map((s) => s.toString()),
pull.log()
)
})
node.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
node.dial(peerInfo, "/test/1.0.0", (err, conn) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
pull(
pull.values(['hello from the other side']),
conn,
pull.map((s) => s.toString()),
pull.log()
)
})
})
})
Outputs:
hello
hello from the other side
To reduce dependencies
libp2p-websocket-star comes without the rendezvous server, that means that you need to install
libp2p-websocket-star-rendezvous to start a rendezvous server. To do that, first install the module globally in your machine with:
> npm install --global libp2p-websocket-star-rendezvous
This will install a
rendezvous CLI tool. Now you can spawn the server with:
> rendezvous --port=9090 --host=127.0.0.1
Defaults:
port - 13579
host - '0.0.0.0'
We host a rendezvous server at
/dns4/ws-star.discovery.libp2p.io that can be used for practical demos and experimentation, it should not be used for apps in production.
A libp2p-websocket-star address, using the signalling server we provide, looks like:
/dns4/ws-star.discovery.libp2p.io/tcp/443/wss/p2p-websocket-star/ipfs/<your-peer-id>
Note: The address above indicates WebSockets Secure, which can be accessed from both http and https.
LICENSE MIT