JavaScript implementation of the TCP module for libp2p. It exposes the interface-transport for dial/listen. libp2p-tcp is a very thin shim that adds support for dialing to a multiaddr . This small shim will enable libp2p to use other transports.

Install

npm

> npm install @libp2p/tcp

Usage

import { TCP } from '@libp2p/tcp' import { Multiaddr } from '@multiformats/multiaddr' import pipe from 'it-pipe' import { collect } from 'streaming-iterables' const upgrader = { upgradeInbound : maConn => maConn, upgradeOutbound : maConn => maConn } const tcp = new TCP({ upgrader }) const listener = tcp.createListener({}, (socket) => { console .log( 'new connection opened' ) pipe( [ 'hello' ], socket ) }) const addr = multiaddr( '/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/9090' ) await listener.listen(addr) console .log( 'listening' ) const socket = await tcp.dial(addr) const values = await pipe( socket, collect ) console .log( `Value: ${values.toString()} ` ) await listener.close()

Outputs:

listening new connection opened Value: hello

API

Transport

libp2p-tcp accepts TCP addresses as both IPFS and non IPFS encapsulated addresses, i.e:

/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/4001 /ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/4001/ipfs/QmHash

(both for dialing and listening)

Connection

Contribute

The libp2p implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there are a few things you can do right now to help out:

Go through the modules and check out existing issues . This is especially useful for modules in active development. Some knowledge of IPFS/libp2p may be required, as well as the infrastructure behind it - for instance, you may need to read up on p2p and more complex operations like muxing to be able to help technically.

. This is especially useful for modules in active development. Some knowledge of IPFS/libp2p may be required, as well as the infrastructure behind it - for instance, you may need to read up on p2p and more complex operations like muxing to be able to help technically. Perform code reviews. More eyes will help a) speed the project along b) ensure quality and c) reduce possible future bugs.

License

Licensed under either of

Contribution

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.