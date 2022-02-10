JavaScript implementation of the TCP module for libp2p. It exposes the interface-transport for dial/listen.
libp2p-tcpis a very thin shim that adds support for dialing to a
multiaddr. This small shim will enable libp2p to use other transports.
> npm install @libp2p/tcp
import { TCP } from '@libp2p/tcp'
import { Multiaddr } from '@multiformats/multiaddr'
import pipe from 'it-pipe'
import { collect } from 'streaming-iterables'
// A simple upgrader that just returns the MultiaddrConnection
const upgrader = {
upgradeInbound: maConn => maConn,
upgradeOutbound: maConn => maConn
}
const tcp = new TCP({ upgrader })
const listener = tcp.createListener({}, (socket) => {
console.log('new connection opened')
pipe(
['hello'],
socket
)
})
const addr = multiaddr('/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/9090')
await listener.listen(addr)
console.log('listening')
const socket = await tcp.dial(addr)
const values = await pipe(
socket,
collect
)
console.log(`Value: ${values.toString()}`)
// Close connection after reading
await listener.close()
Outputs:
listening
new connection opened
Value: hello
libp2p-tcp accepts TCP addresses as both IPFS and non IPFS encapsulated addresses, i.e:
/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/4001
/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/4001/ipfs/QmHash
(both for dialing and listening)
Contributions are welcome! The libp2p implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there's a few things you can do right now to help out:
Please be aware that all interactions related to libp2p are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.
Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
The libp2p implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there are a few things you can do right now to help out:
Licensed under either of
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.