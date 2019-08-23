libp2p-switch is a dialer machine, it leverages the multiple libp2p transports, stream muxers, crypto channels and other connection upgrades to dial to peers in the libp2p network. It also supports Protocol Multiplexing through a multicodec and multistream-select handshake.
libp2p-switch is used by libp2p but it can be also used as a standalone module.
> npm install libp2p-switch --save
const switch = require('libp2p-switch')
const sw = new switch(peerInfo , peerBook [, options])
If defined,
options should be an object with the following keys and respective values:
denyTTL: - number of ms a peer should not be dialable to after it errors. Each successive deny will increase the TTL from the base value. Defaults to 5 minutes
denyAttempts: - number of times a peer can be denied before they are permanently denied. Defaults to 5.
maxParallelDials: - number of concurrent dials the switch should allow. Defaults to
100
maxColdCalls: - number of queued cold calls that are allowed. Defaults to
50
dialTimeout: - number of ms a dial to a peer should be allowed to run. Defaults to
30000 (30 seconds)
stats: an object with the following keys and respective values:
maxOldPeersRetention: maximum old peers retention. For when peers disconnect and keeping the stats around in case they reconnect. Defaults to
100.
computeThrottleMaxQueueSize: maximum queue size to perform stats computation throttling. Defaults to
1000.
computeThrottleTimeout: Throttle timeout, in miliseconds. Defaults to
2000,
movingAverageIntervals: Array containin the intervals, in miliseconds, for which moving averages are calculated. Defaults to:
[
60 * 1000, // 1 minute
5 * 60 * 1000, // 5 minutes
15 * 60 * 1000 // 15 minutes
]
libp2p-switch supports private networking. In order to enabled private networks, the
switch.protector must be
set and must contain a
protect method. You can see an example of this in the private network
tests.
switch.connection
switch.connection.addUpgrade()
A connection upgrade must be able to receive and return something that implements the interface-connection specification.
WIP
switch.connection.addStreamMuxer(muxer)
Upgrading a connection to use a stream muxer is still considered an upgrade, but a special case since once this connection is applied, the returned obj will implement the interface-stream-muxer spec.
muxer
switch.connection.reuse()
Enable the identify protocol.
switch.connection.crypto([tag, encrypt])
Enable a specified crypto protocol. By default no encryption is used, aka
plaintext. If called with no arguments it resets to use
plaintext.
You can use for example libp2p-secio like this
const secio = require('libp2p-secio')
switch.connection.crypto(secio.tag, secio.encrypt)
switch.connection.enableCircuitRelay(options, callback)
Enable circuit relaying.
options
callback
switch.dial(peer, protocol, callback)
dial uses the best transport (whatever works first, in the future we can have some criteria), and jump starts the connection until the point where we have to negotiate the protocol. If a muxer is available, then drop the muxer onto that connection. Good to warm up connections or to check for connectivity. If we have already a muxer for that peerInfo, then do nothing.
peer: can be an instance of [PeerInfo][], [PeerId][] or [multiaddr][]
protocol
callback
switch.dialFSM(peer, protocol, callback)
works like dial, but calls back with a Connection State Machine
peer: can be an instance of [PeerInfo][], [PeerId][] or [multiaddr][]
protocol: String that defines the protocol (e.g '/ipfs/bitswap/1.1.0') to be used
callback: Function with signature
function (err, connFSM) {} where
connFSM is a Connection State Machine
Connection state machines emit a number of events that can be used to determine the current state of the connection and to received the underlying connection that can be used to transfer data.
switch.dialer.connect(peer, options, callback)
a low priority dial to the provided peer. Calls to
dial and
dialFSM will take priority. This should be used when an application only wishes to establish connections to new peers, such as during peer discovery when there is a low peer count. Currently, anything greater than the HIGH_PRIORITY (10) will be placed into the cold call queue, and anything less than or equal to the HIGH_PRIORITY will be added to the normal queue.
peer: can be an instance of [PeerInfo][], [PeerId][] or [multiaddr][]
options: Optional
options.priority: Number of the priority of the dial, defaults to 20.
options.useFSM: Boolean of whether or not to callback with a Connection State Machine
callback: Function with signature
function (err, connFSM) {} where
connFSM is a Connection State Machine
error: emitted whenever a fatal error occurs with the connection; the error will be emitted.
error:upgrade_failed: emitted whenever the connection fails to upgrade with a muxer, this is not fatal.
error:connection_attempt_failed: emitted whenever a dial attempt fails for a given transport. An array of errors is emitted.
connection: emitted whenever a useable connection has been established; the underlying Connection will be emitted.
close: emitted when the connection has closed.
switch.handle(protocol, handlerFunc, matchFunc)
Handle a new protocol.
protocol
handlerFunc - function called when we receive a dial on
protocol. Signature must be function (protocol, conn) {}`
matchFunc - matchFunc for multistream-select
switch.hangUp(peer, callback)
Hang up the muxed connection we have with the peer.
peer: can be an instance of [PeerInfo][], [PeerId][] or [multiaddr][]
callback
switch.on('error', (err) => {})
Emitted when the switch encounters an error.
err: instance of [Error][]
switch.on('peer-mux-established', (peer) => {})
peer: is instance of [PeerInfo][] that has info of the peer we have just established a muxed connection with.
switch.on('peer-mux-closed', (peer) => {})
peer: is instance of [PeerInfo][] that has info of the peer we have just closed a muxed connection with.
switch.on('connection:start', (peer) => {})
This will be triggered anytime a new connection is created.
peer: is instance of [PeerInfo][] that has info of the peer we have just started a connection with.
switch.on('connection:end', (peer) => {})
This will be triggered anytime an existing connection, regardless of state, is removed from the switch's internal connection tracking.
peer: is instance of [PeerInfo][] that has info of the peer we have just closed a connection with.
switch.on('start', () => {})
Emitted when the switch has successfully started.
switch.on('stop', () => {})
Emitted when the switch has successfully stopped.
switch.start(callback)
Start listening on all added transports that are available on the current
peerInfo.
switch.stop(callback)
Close all the listeners and muxers.
callback
switch.stats.emit('update')
Every time any stat value changes, this object emits an
update event.
switch.stats.global.snapshot
Should return a stats snapshot, which is an object containing the following keys and respective values:
switch.stats.global.movingAverages
Returns an object containing the following keys:
Each one of them contains an object that has a key for each interval (
60000,
300000 and
900000 miliseconds).
Each one of these values is an exponential moving-average instance.
switch.stats.transports()
Returns an array containing the tags (string) for each observed transport.
switch.stats.forTransport(transportTag).snapshot
Should return a stats snapshot, which is an object containing the following keys and respective values:
switch.stats.forTransport(transportTag).movingAverages
Returns an object containing the following keys:
dataSent dataReceived
Each one of them contains an object that has a key for each interval (
60000,
300000 and
900000 miliseconds).
Each one of these values is an exponential moving-average instance.
switch.stats.protocols()
Returns an array containing the tags (string) for each observed protocol.
switch.stats.forProtocol(protocolTag).snapshot
Should return a stats snapshot, which is an object containing the following keys and respective values:
switch.stats.forProtocol(protocolTag).movingAverages
Returns an object containing the following keys:
Each one of them contains an object that has a key for each interval (
60000,
300000 and
900000 miliseconds).
Each one of these values is an exponential moving-average instance.
switch.stats.peers()
Returns an array containing the peerIDs (B58-encoded string) for each observed peer.
switch.stats.forPeer(peerId:String).snapshot
Should return a stats snapshot, which is an object containing the following keys and respective values:
switch.stats.forPeer(peerId:String).movingAverages
Returns an object containing the following keys:
Each one of them contains an object that has a key for each interval (
60000,
300000 and
900000 miliseconds).
Each one of these values is an exponential moving-average instance.
Stats are not updated in real-time. Instead, measurements are buffered and stats are updated at an interval. The maximum interval can be defined through the
Switch constructor option
stats.computeThrottleTimeout, defined in miliseconds.
switch.unhandle(protocol)
Unhandle a protocol.
protocol
switch.transport.add(key, transport, options)
libp2p-switch expects transports that implement interface-transport. For example libp2p-tcp.
key - the transport identifier.
transport -
options -
switch.transport.dial(key, multiaddrs, callback)
Dial to a peer on a specific transport.
key
multiaddrs
callback
switch.transport.listen(key, options, handler, callback)
Set a transport to start listening mode.
key
options
handler
callback
switch.transport.close(key, callback)
Close the listeners of a given transport.
key
callback
libp2p is designed to support multiple transports at the same time. While peers are identified by their ID (which are generated from their public keys), the addresses of each pair may vary, depending the device where they are being run or the network in which they are accessible through.
In order for a transport to be supported, it has to follow the interface-transport spec.
Each connection in libp2p follows the interface-connection spec. This design decision enables libp2p to have upgradable transports.
We think of
upgrade as a very important notion when we are talking about connections, we can see mechanisms like: stream multiplexing, congestion control, encrypted channels, multipath, simulcast, etc, as
upgrades to a connection. A connection can be a simple and with no guarantees, drop a packet on the network with a destination thing, a transport in the other hand can be a connection and or a set of different upgrades that are mounted on top of each other, giving extra functionality to that connection and therefore
upgrading it.
Types of upgrades to a connection:
We also want to enable flexibility when it comes to upgrading a connection, for example, we might that all dialed transports pass through the encrypted channel upgrade, but not the congestion flow, specially when a transport might have already some underlying properties (UDP vs TCP vs WebRTC vs every other transport protocol)
Identify is a protocol that switchs mounts on top of itself, to identify the connections between any two peers. E.g:
In addition to this, we also share the "observed addresses" by the other peer, which is extremely useful information for different kinds of network topologies.
To avoid the confusion between connection, stream, transport, and other names that represent an abstraction of data flow between two points, we use terms as:
pull-streams
We expose a streaming interface based on
pull-streams, rather then on the Node.js core streams implementation (aka Node.js streams).
pull-streams offers us a better mechanism for error handling and flow control guarantees. If you would like to know more about why we did this, see the discussion at this issue.
You can learn more about pull-streams at:
pull-streams to Node.js Streams
If you are a Node.js streams user, you can convert a pull-stream to a Node.js stream using the module
pull-stream-to-stream, giving you an instance of a Node.js stream that is linked to the pull-stream. For example:
const pullToStream = require('pull-stream-to-stream')
const nodeStreamInstance = pullToStream(pullStreamInstance)
// nodeStreamInstance is an instance of a Node.js Stream
To learn more about this utility, visit https://pull-stream.github.io/#pull-stream-to-stream.
This module is actively under development. Please check out the issues and submit PRs!
MIT © Protocol Labs