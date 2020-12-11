libp2p-secio is now deprecated in libp2p. You can read more about it in the blogpost We're removing support for the SECIO security transport. Check js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md for what modules are currently supported.
This library will not be maintained.
SECIO implementation in JavaScript
This repo contains the JavaScript implementation of secio, an encryption protocol used in libp2p. This is based on this go implementation.
npm install libp2p-secio
const secio = require('libp2p-secio')
This module exposes a crypto interface, as defined in the js-interfaces
