libp2p-secio

by libp2p
0.13.1

libp2p SECIO

Overview

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED

libp2p-secio is now deprecated in libp2p. You can read more about it in the blogpost We're removing support for the SECIO security transport. Check js-libp2p/doc/CONFIGURATION.md for what modules are currently supported.

This library will not be maintained.

js-libp2p-secio

Discourse posts Dependency Status js-standard-style

SECIO implementation in JavaScript

This repo contains the JavaScript implementation of secio, an encryption protocol used in libp2p. This is based on this go implementation.

Lead Maintainer

Friedel Ziegelmayer

Table of Contents

Install

npm install libp2p-secio

Usage

const secio = require('libp2p-secio')

API

This module exposes a crypto interface, as defined in the js-interfaces

» API Docs

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

