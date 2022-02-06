JavaScript libp2p Implementation of the railing process of a Node through a bootstrap peer list

Usage

const Libp2p = require ( 'libp2p' ) const Bootstrap = require ( 'libp2p-bootstrap' ) const TCP = require ( 'libp2p-tcp' ) const { NOISE } = require ( 'libp2p-noise' ) const MPLEX = require ( 'libp2p-mplex' ) let options = { modules : { transport : [ TCP ], peerDiscovery : [ Bootstrap ], streamMuxer : [ MPLEX ], encryption : [ NOISE ] }, config : { peerDiscovery : { [Bootstrap.tag]: { list : [ "/ip4/104.131.131.82/tcp/4001/ipfs/QmaCpDMGvV2BGHeYERUEnRQAwe3N8SzbUtfsmvsqQLuvuJ" , "/dnsaddr/bootstrap.libp2p.io/ipfs/QmNnooDu7bfjPFoTZYxMNLWUQJyrVwtbZg5gBMjTezGAJN" , "/dnsaddr/bootstrap.libp2p.io/ipfs/QmQCU2EcMqAqQPR2i9bChDtGNJchTbq5TbXJJ16u19uLTa" ], interval : 5000 enabled : true } } } } async function start ( ) { let libp2p = await Libp2p.create(options) libp2p.on( 'peer:discovery' , function ( peerId ) { console .log( 'found peer: ' , peerId.toB58String()) }) await libp2p.start() } start()

Contribute

The libp2p implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there are a few things you can do right now to help out:

Go through the modules and check out existing issues . This is especially useful for modules in active development. Some knowledge of IPFS/libp2p may be required, as well as the infrastructure behind it - for instance, you may need to read up on p2p and more complex operations like muxing to be able to help technically.

. This is especially useful for modules in active development. Some knowledge of IPFS/libp2p may be required, as well as the infrastructure behind it - for instance, you may need to read up on p2p and more complex operations like muxing to be able to help technically. Perform code reviews. More eyes will help a) speed the project along b) ensure quality and c) reduce possible future bugs.

License

Licensed under either of

Contribution

Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.