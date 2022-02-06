JavaScript libp2p Implementation of the railing process of a Node through a bootstrap peer list
const Libp2p = require('libp2p')
const Bootstrap = require('libp2p-bootstrap')
const TCP = require('libp2p-tcp')
const { NOISE } = require('libp2p-noise')
const MPLEX = require('libp2p-mplex')
let options = {
modules: {
transport: [ TCP ],
peerDiscovery: [ Bootstrap ],
streamMuxer: [ MPLEX ],
encryption: [ NOISE ]
},
config: {
peerDiscovery: {
[Bootstrap.tag]: {
list: [ // a list of bootstrap peer multiaddrs to connect to on node startup
"/ip4/104.131.131.82/tcp/4001/ipfs/QmaCpDMGvV2BGHeYERUEnRQAwe3N8SzbUtfsmvsqQLuvuJ",
"/dnsaddr/bootstrap.libp2p.io/ipfs/QmNnooDu7bfjPFoTZYxMNLWUQJyrVwtbZg5gBMjTezGAJN",
"/dnsaddr/bootstrap.libp2p.io/ipfs/QmQCU2EcMqAqQPR2i9bChDtGNJchTbq5TbXJJ16u19uLTa"
],
interval: 5000 // default is 10 ms,
enabled: true
}
}
}
}
async function start () {
let libp2p = await Libp2p.create(options)
libp2p.on('peer:discovery', function (peerId) {
console.log('found peer: ', peerId.toB58String())
})
await libp2p.start()
}
start()
The libp2p implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there are a few things you can do right now to help out:
Licensed under either of
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.