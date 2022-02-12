JS libp2p Interfaces

Contains test suites and interfaces you can use to implement the various components of libp2p

Structure

/packages/libp2p-connection An implementation of the Connection interface

An implementation of the Connection interface /packages/libp2p-interfaces The interface definitions of various libp2p components

The interface definitions of various libp2p components /packages/libp2p-interfaces-compliance-tests Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec

Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec /packages/libp2p-pubsub An implementation of the Pubsub interface

An implementation of the Pubsub interface /packages/libp2p-topology An implementation of the Topology interface

