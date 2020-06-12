A secure key chain for libp2p in JavaScript
npm install --save libp2p-keychain
const Keychain = require('libp2p-keychain')
const FsStore = require('datastore-fs')
const datastore = new FsStore('./a-keystore')
const opts = {
passPhrase: 'some long easily remembered phrase'
}
const keychain = new Keychain(datastore, opts)
Managing a key
async createKey (name, type, size)
async renameKey (oldName, newName)
async removeKey (name)
async exportKey (name, password)
async importKey (name, pem, password)
async importPeer (name, peer)
A naming service for a key
async listKeys ()
async findKeyById (id)
async findKeyByName (name)
Cryptographically protected messages
async cms.encrypt (name, plain)
async cms.decrypt (cmsData)
The key management and naming service API all return a
KeyInfo object. The
id is a universally unique identifier for the key. The
name is local to the key chain.
{
name: 'rsa-key',
id: 'QmYWYSUZ4PV6MRFYpdtEDJBiGs4UrmE6g8wmAWSePekXVW'
}
The key id is the SHA-256 multihash of its public key. The public key is a protobuf encoding containing a type and the DER encoding of the PKCS SubjectPublicKeyInfo.
A private key is stored as an encrypted PKCS 8 structure in the PEM format. It is protected by a key generated from the key chain's passPhrase using PBKDF2.
The default options for generating the derived encryption key are in the
dek object. This, along with the passPhrase, is the input to a
PBKDF2 function.
const defaultOptions = {
//See https://cryptosense.com/parameter-choice-for-pbkdf2/
dek: {
keyLength: 512 / 8,
iterationCount: 1000,
salt: 'at least 16 characters long',
hash: 'sha2-512'
}
}
The actual physical storage of an encrypted key is left to implementations of interface-datastore. A key benifit is that now the key chain can be used in browser with the js-datastore-level implementation.
CMS, aka PKCS #7 and RFC 5652, describes an encapsulation syntax for data protection. It is used to digitally sign, digest, authenticate, or encrypt arbitrary message content. Basically,
cms.encrypt creates a DER message that can be only be read by someone holding the private key.
