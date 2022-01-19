openbase logo
libp2p-kad-dht

by libp2p
0.27.3 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of the DHT for libp2p

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.7K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

js-libp2p-kad-dht

JavaScript implementation of the Kademlia DHT for libp2p, based on go-libp2p-kad-dht.

JavaScript implementation of the Kademlia DHT for libp2p, based on go-libp2p-kad-dht.

Lead Maintainer

Vasco Santos.

Table of Contents

Install

npm

> npm i libp2p-kad-dht

Use in Node.js

import { create } from 'libp2p-kad-dht'

API

See https://libp2p.github.io/js-libp2p-kad-dht for the auto generated docs.

The libp2p-kad-dht module offers 3 APIs: Peer Routing, Content Routing and Peer Discovery.

Custom secondary DHT in libp2p

import { create } from 'libp2p-kad-dht'

/**
 * @param {Libp2p} libp2p
 */
async function addDHT(libp2p) {
    const customDHT = create({
        libp2p,
        protocolPrefix: '/custom'
    })
    await customDHT.start()

    return customDHT
}

Note that you may want to supply your own peer discovery function and datastore

Peer Routing

Content Routing

Peer Discovery

Spec

js-libp2p-kad-dht follows the libp2p/kad-dht spec and implements the algorithms described in the IPFS DHT documentation.

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT - Protocol Labs 2017

