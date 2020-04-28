Deprecation Notice

This module has been deprecated in favour of:

Consolidating examples for libp2p on js-libp2p

Avoid duplication of code

Reducing overhead in maintainece. Now the bundles live in js-ipfs itself, see - https://github.com/ipfs/js-ipfs/tree/master/src/core/runtime

Now all of the tests live in https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p/tree/master/test

libp2p bundle (module) used in js-ipfs when run in Node.js. If you are looking for the browser version, see libp2p-ipfs-browser

This libp2p build has support for:

TCP and WebSockets

SPDY and mplex stream multiplexing

secio encrypted channels

Identify STUN protocol

Install

npm

> npm i libp2p-ipfs-nodejs

Use in Node.js

const Node = require ( 'libp2p-ipfs-nodejs' )

Usage

Create a libp2p-ipfs-nodejs node

const PeerInfo = require ( 'peer-info' ) const Node = require ( 'libp2p-ipfs-nodejs' ) PeerInfo.create( ( err, pi ) => { if (err) { throw err } pi.multiaddr.add( '/ip4/0.0.0.0/tcp/0' ) const node = new Node(pi) node.start( ( err ) => { if (err) { throw err } console .log( 'Node is ready o/' ) }) })

API

API docs can be found at https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p#usage

