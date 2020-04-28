This module has been deprecated in favour of:
libp2p bundle (module) used in js-ipfs when run in Node.js. If you are looking for the browser version, see libp2p-ipfs-browser
This libp2p build has support for:
> npm i libp2p-ipfs-nodejs
const Node = require('libp2p-ipfs-nodejs')
const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('libp2p-ipfs-nodejs')
PeerInfo.create((err, pi) => {
if (err) {
throw err // handle the err
}
pi.multiaddr.add('/ip4/0.0.0.0/tcp/0')
const node = new Node(pi)
node.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err // handle the err
}
console.log('Node is ready o/')
})
})
API docs can be found at https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p#usage
