libp2p-ipfs

by ipfs-inactive
0.15.0 (see all)

[ARCHIVED] DEPRECATED — libp2p build (module) used in js-ipfs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Deprecated!
Renamed to libp2p-ipfs-nodejs

Readme

Deprecation Notice

This module has been deprecated in favour of:

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status js-standard standard-readme

libp2p bundle (module) used in js-ipfs when run in Node.js. If you are looking for the browser version, see libp2p-ipfs-browser

This libp2p build has support for:

  • TCP and WebSockets
  • SPDY and mplex stream multiplexing
  • secio encrypted channels
  • Identify STUN protocol

Table of Contents

Install

npm

> npm i libp2p-ipfs-nodejs

Use in Node.js

const Node = require('libp2p-ipfs-nodejs')

Usage

Create a libp2p-ipfs-nodejs node

const PeerInfo = require('peer-info')
const Node = require('libp2p-ipfs-nodejs')
PeerInfo.create((err, pi) => {
  if (err) {
    throw err // handle the err
  }

  pi.multiaddr.add('/ip4/0.0.0.0/tcp/0')

  const node = new Node(pi)
  node.start((err) => {
    if (err) {
      throw err // handle the err
    }
    console.log('Node is ready o/')
  })
})

API

API docs can be found at https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p#usage

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

