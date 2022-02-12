Contains test suites and interfaces you can use to implement the various components of libp2p
/packages/libp2p-connection An implementation of the Connection interface
/packages/libp2p-interfaces The interface definitions of various libp2p components
/packages/libp2p-interfaces-compliance-tests Tests to ensure adherence of an implementation to the spec
/packages/libp2p-pubsub An implementation of the Pubsub interface
/packages/libp2p-topology An implementation of the Topology interface
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.
Apache-2.0 or MIT © Protocol Labs