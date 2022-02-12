openbase logo
libp2p-interfaces

by libp2p
2.0.2 (see all)

Contains test suites and interfaces you can use to implement the various components of js libp2p.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

19.3K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JS libp2p Interfaces

codecov GitHub Workflow Status

Contains test suites and interfaces you can use to implement the various components of libp2p

Structure

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

Apache-2.0 or MIT © Protocol Labs

