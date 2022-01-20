Gossipsub is an implementation of pubsub based on meshsub and floodsub. You can read the specification here.
libp2p-gossipsub currently implements the
v1.1 of the spec.
npm install libp2p-gossipsub
const Gossipsub = require('libp2p-gossipsub')
const gsub = new Gossipsub(libp2p, options)
await gsub.start()
gsub.on('fruit', (data) => {
console.log(data)
})
gsub.subscribe('fruit')
gsub.publish('fruit', new TextEncoder().encode('banana'))
const options = {…}
const gossipsub = new Gossipsub(libp2p, options)
Options is an optional object with the following key-value pairs:
emitSelf: boolean identifying whether the node should emit to self on publish, in the event of the topic being subscribed (defaults to false).
gossipIncoming: boolean identifying if incoming messages on a subscribed topic should be automatically gossiped (defaults to true).
fallbackToFloodsub: boolean identifying whether the node should fallback to the floodsub protocol, if another connecting peer does not support gossipsub (defaults to true).
floodPublish: boolean identifying if self-published messages should be sent to all peers, (defaults to true).
doPX: boolean identifying whether PX is enabled; this should be enabled in bootstrappers and other well connected/trusted nodes (defaults to false).
msgIdFn: a function with signature
(message) => string defining the message id given a message, used internally to deduplicate gossip (defaults to
(message) => message.from + message.seqno.toString('hex'))
signMessages: boolean identifying if we want to sign outgoing messages or not (default:
true)
strictSigning: boolean identifying if message signing is required for incoming messages or not (default:
true)
messageCache: optional, a customized
MessageCache instance, see the implementation for the interface.
scoreParams: optional, a customized peer score parameters Object.
scoreThresholds: optional, a customized peer score thresholds Object.
directPeers: optional, an array of
AddrInfo of peers with which we will maintain direct connections.
For the remaining API, see libp2p-interfaces/pubsub.
This module is actively under development. Please check out the issues and submit PRs!
MIT © ChainSafe Systems