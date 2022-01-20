Lead Maintainer

Cayman Nava

Specs

Gossipsub is an implementation of pubsub based on meshsub and floodsub. You can read the specification here.

libp2p-gossipsub currently implements the v1.1 of the spec.

Install

npm install libp2p-gossipsub

Usage

const Gossipsub = require ( 'libp2p-gossipsub' ) const gsub = new Gossipsub(libp2p, options) await gsub.start() gsub.on( 'fruit' , (data) => { console .log(data) }) gsub.subscribe( 'fruit' ) gsub.publish( 'fruit' , new TextEncoder().encode( 'banana' ))

API

Create a gossipsub implementation

const options = {…} const gossipsub = new Gossipsub(libp2p, options)

Options is an optional object with the following key-value pairs:

emitSelf : boolean identifying whether the node should emit to self on publish, in the event of the topic being subscribed (defaults to false ).

: boolean identifying whether the node should emit to self on publish, in the event of the topic being subscribed (defaults to ). gossipIncoming : boolean identifying if incoming messages on a subscribed topic should be automatically gossiped (defaults to true ).

: boolean identifying if incoming messages on a subscribed topic should be automatically gossiped (defaults to ). fallbackToFloodsub : boolean identifying whether the node should fallback to the floodsub protocol, if another connecting peer does not support gossipsub (defaults to true ).

: boolean identifying whether the node should fallback to the floodsub protocol, if another connecting peer does not support gossipsub (defaults to ). floodPublish : boolean identifying if self-published messages should be sent to all peers, (defaults to true ).

: boolean identifying if self-published messages should be sent to all peers, (defaults to ). doPX : boolean identifying whether PX is enabled; this should be enabled in bootstrappers and other well connected/trusted nodes (defaults to false ).

: boolean identifying whether PX is enabled; this should be enabled in bootstrappers and other well connected/trusted nodes (defaults to ). msgIdFn : a function with signature (message) => string defining the message id given a message, used internally to deduplicate gossip (defaults to (message) => message.from + message.seqno.toString('hex') )

: a function with signature defining the message id given a message, used internally to deduplicate gossip (defaults to ) signMessages : boolean identifying if we want to sign outgoing messages or not (default: true )

: boolean identifying if we want to sign outgoing messages or not (default: ) strictSigning : boolean identifying if message signing is required for incoming messages or not (default: true )

: boolean identifying if message signing is required for incoming messages or not (default: ) messageCache : optional, a customized MessageCache instance, see the implementation for the interface.

: optional, a customized instance, see the implementation for the interface. scoreParams : optional, a customized peer score parameters Object.

: optional, a customized peer score parameters Object. scoreThresholds : optional, a customized peer score thresholds Object.

: optional, a customized peer score thresholds Object. directPeers : optional, an array of AddrInfo of peers with which we will maintain direct connections.

For the remaining API, see libp2p-interfaces/pubsub.

Contribute

This module is actively under development. Please check out the issues and submit PRs!

License

MIT © ChainSafe Systems