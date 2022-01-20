openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

libp2p-gossipsub

by ChainSafe
0.12.1 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of Gossipsub

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-libp2p-gossipsub

Travis CI ES Version Node Version

Lead Maintainer

Cayman Nava

Table of Contents

Specs

Gossipsub is an implementation of pubsub based on meshsub and floodsub. You can read the specification here.

libp2p-gossipsub currently implements the v1.1 of the spec.

Install

npm install libp2p-gossipsub

Usage

const Gossipsub = require('libp2p-gossipsub')

const gsub = new Gossipsub(libp2p, options)

await gsub.start()

gsub.on('fruit', (data) => {
  console.log(data)
})
gsub.subscribe('fruit')

gsub.publish('fruit', new TextEncoder().encode('banana'))

API

Create a gossipsub implementation

const options = {…}
const gossipsub = new Gossipsub(libp2p, options)

Options is an optional object with the following key-value pairs:

  • emitSelf: boolean identifying whether the node should emit to self on publish, in the event of the topic being subscribed (defaults to false).
  • gossipIncoming: boolean identifying if incoming messages on a subscribed topic should be automatically gossiped (defaults to true).
  • fallbackToFloodsub: boolean identifying whether the node should fallback to the floodsub protocol, if another connecting peer does not support gossipsub (defaults to true).
  • floodPublish: boolean identifying if self-published messages should be sent to all peers, (defaults to true).
  • doPX: boolean identifying whether PX is enabled; this should be enabled in bootstrappers and other well connected/trusted nodes (defaults to false).
  • msgIdFn: a function with signature (message) => string defining the message id given a message, used internally to deduplicate gossip (defaults to (message) => message.from + message.seqno.toString('hex'))
  • signMessages: boolean identifying if we want to sign outgoing messages or not (default: true)
  • strictSigning: boolean identifying if message signing is required for incoming messages or not (default: true)
  • messageCache: optional, a customized MessageCache instance, see the implementation for the interface.
  • scoreParams: optional, a customized peer score parameters Object.
  • scoreThresholds: optional, a customized peer score thresholds Object.
  • directPeers: optional, an array of AddrInfo of peers with which we will maintain direct connections.

For the remaining API, see libp2p-interfaces/pubsub.

Contribute

This module is actively under development. Please check out the issues and submit PRs!

License

MIT © ChainSafe Systems

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial