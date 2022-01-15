libp2p-floodsub, also known as pubsub-flood or just dumbsub, this implementation of pubsub focused on delivering an API for Publish/Subscribe, but with no CastTree Forming (it just floods the network).
> npm install libp2p-floodsub
const FloodSub = require('libp2p-floodsub')
// registrar is provided by libp2p
const fsub = new FloodSub(peerId, registrar, options)
await fsub.start()
fsub.on('fruit', (data) => {
console.log(data)
})
fsub.subscribe('fruit')
fsub.publish('fruit', new TextEncoder().encode('banana'))
const options = {…}
const floodsub = new Floodsub(peerId, registrar, options)
Options is an optional object with the following key-value pairs:
emitSelf: boolean identifying whether the node should emit to self on publish, in the event of the topic being subscribed (defaults to false).
For the remaining API, see https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p-pubsub
Floodsub emits two kinds of events:
<topic> when a message is received for a particular topic
fsub.on('fruit', (data) => { ... })
data: a Uint8Array containing the data that was published to the topic
floodsub:subscription-change when the local peer receives an update to the subscriptions of a remote peer.
fsub.on('floodsub:subscription-change', (peerId, topics, changes) => { ... })
peerId: a PeerId object
topics: the topics that the peer is now subscribed to
changes: an array of
{ topicID: <topic>, subscribe: <boolean> }
eg
[ { topicID: 'fruit', subscribe: true }, { topicID: 'vegetables': false } ]
