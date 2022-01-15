openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

libp2p-floodsub

by libp2p
0.28.0 (see all)

Also known as pubsub-flood or just dumbsub, this implementation of pubsub focused on delivering an API for Publish/Subscribe, but with no CastTree Forming (it just floods the network).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-libp2p-floodsub

Discourse posts Coverage Status Travis CI Circle CI Dependency Status js-standard-style

libp2p-floodsub, also known as pubsub-flood or just dumbsub, this implementation of pubsub focused on delivering an API for Publish/Subscribe, but with no CastTree Forming (it just floods the network).

Lead Maintainer

Vasco Santos.

Table of Contents

Install

> npm install libp2p-floodsub

Usage

const FloodSub = require('libp2p-floodsub')

// registrar is provided by libp2p
const fsub = new FloodSub(peerId, registrar, options)

await fsub.start()

fsub.on('fruit', (data) => {
  console.log(data)
})
fsub.subscribe('fruit')

fsub.publish('fruit', new TextEncoder().encode('banana'))

API

Create a floodsub implementation

const options = {…}
const floodsub = new Floodsub(peerId, registrar, options)

Options is an optional object with the following key-value pairs:

  • emitSelf: boolean identifying whether the node should emit to self on publish, in the event of the topic being subscribed (defaults to false).

For the remaining API, see https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p-pubsub

Events

Floodsub emits two kinds of events:

  1. <topic> when a message is received for a particular topic
      fsub.on('fruit', (data) => { ... })
  • data: a Uint8Array containing the data that was published to the topic
  1. floodsub:subscription-change when the local peer receives an update to the subscriptions of a remote peer.
      fsub.on('floodsub:subscription-change', (peerId, topics, changes) => { ... })
  • peerId: a PeerId object
  • topics: the topics that the peer is now subscribed to
  • changes: an array of { topicID: <topic>, subscribe: <boolean> } eg [ { topicID: 'fruit', subscribe: true }, { topicID: 'vegetables': false } ]

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

Copyright (c) Protocol Labs, Inc. under the MIT License. See LICENSE file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial