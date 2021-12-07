Leverage other peers in the network to perform Peer Routing calls.
Requires access to
/api/v0/dht/findpeer and
/api/v0/dht/query HTTP API endpoints of the delegate node.
libp2p-delegated-peer-routing leverages the
ipfs-http-client library and requires an instance of it as a constructor argument.
npm install ipfs-http-client libp2p-delegated-peer-routing
const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const DelegatedPeerRouting = require('libp2p-delegated-peer-routing')
const ipfsHttpClient = require('ipfs-http-client')
// default is to use ipfs.io
const routing = new DelegatedPeerRouting(ipfsHttpClient.create({
// use default api settings
protocol: 'https',
port: 443,
host: 'node0.delegate.ipfs.io'
}))
try {
const { id, multiaddrs } = await routing.findPeer('peerid')
console.log('found peer details', id, multiaddrs)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
const peerId = await PeerId.create({ keyType: 'ed25519' })
for await (const { id, multiaddrs } of routing.getClosestPeers(peerId.id)) {
console.log('found closest peer', id, multiaddrs)
}
MIT