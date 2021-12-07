openbase logo
libp2p-delegated-peer-routing

by libp2p
0.11.1 (see all)

Leverage other peers in the network to perform Peer Routing calls.

Readme

js-libp2p-delegated-peer-routing

Leverage other peers in the network to perform Peer Routing calls.

Requires access to /api/v0/dht/findpeer and /api/v0/dht/query HTTP API endpoints of the delegate node.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Requirements

libp2p-delegated-peer-routing leverages the ipfs-http-client library and requires an instance of it as a constructor argument.

npm install ipfs-http-client libp2p-delegated-peer-routing

Example

const PeerId = require('peer-id')
const DelegatedPeerRouting = require('libp2p-delegated-peer-routing')
const ipfsHttpClient = require('ipfs-http-client')

// default is to use ipfs.io
const routing = new DelegatedPeerRouting(ipfsHttpClient.create({
  // use default api settings
  protocol: 'https',
  port: 443,
  host: 'node0.delegate.ipfs.io'
}))

try {
  const { id, multiaddrs } = await routing.findPeer('peerid')

  console.log('found peer details', id, multiaddrs)
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err)
}

const peerId = await PeerId.create({ keyType: 'ed25519' })
for await (const { id, multiaddrs } of routing.getClosestPeers(peerId.id)) {
  console.log('found closest peer', id, multiaddrs)
}

License

MIT

