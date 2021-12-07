Leverage other peers in the network to perform Peer Routing calls.

Requires access to /api/v0/dht/findpeer and /api/v0/dht/query HTTP API endpoints of the delegate node.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Requirements

libp2p-delegated-peer-routing leverages the ipfs-http-client library and requires an instance of it as a constructor argument.

npm install ipfs-http-client libp2p-delegated-peer-routing

Example

const PeerId = require ( 'peer-id' ) const DelegatedPeerRouting = require ( 'libp2p-delegated-peer-routing' ) const ipfsHttpClient = require ( 'ipfs-http-client' ) const routing = new DelegatedPeerRouting(ipfsHttpClient.create({ protocol : 'https' , port : 443 , host : 'node0.delegate.ipfs.io' })) try { const { id, multiaddrs } = await routing.findPeer( 'peerid' ) console .log( 'found peer details' , id, multiaddrs) } catch (err) { console .error(err) } const peerId = await PeerId.create({ keyType : 'ed25519' }) for await ( const { id, multiaddrs } of routing.getClosestPeers(peerId.id)) { console .log( 'found closest peer' , id, multiaddrs) }

License

MIT