Leverage other peers in the network to perform Content Routing calls.
Requires access to
/api/v0/dht/findprovs and
/api/v0/refs HTTP API endpoints of the delegate node.
libp2p-delegated-content-routing leverages the
ipfs-http-client library and requires an instance of it as a constructor argument.
npm install ipfs-http-client libp2p-delegated-content-routing
const DelegatedContentRouting = require('libp2p-delegated-content-routing')
const ipfsHttpClient = require('ipfs-http-client')
// default is to use ipfs.io
const routing = new DelegatedContentRouting(peerId, ipfsHttpClient.create({
// use default api settings
protocol: 'https',
port: 443,
host: 'node0.delegate.ipfs.io' // In production you should setup your own delegates
}))
const cid = new CID('QmS4ustL54uo8FzR9455qaxZwuMiUhyvMcX9Ba8nUH4uVv')
for await (const { id, multiaddrs } of routing.findProviders(cid)) {
console.log('found peer', id, multiaddrs)
}
await routing.provide(cid)
console.log('providing %s', cid.toBaseEncodedString())
MIT