Leverage other peers in the network to perform Content Routing calls.

Requires access to /api/v0/dht/findprovs and /api/v0/refs HTTP API endpoints of the delegate node.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Requirements

libp2p-delegated-content-routing leverages the ipfs-http-client library and requires an instance of it as a constructor argument.

npm install ipfs-http-client libp2p-delegated-content-routing

Example

const DelegatedContentRouting = require ( 'libp2p-delegated-content-routing' ) const ipfsHttpClient = require ( 'ipfs-http-client' ) const routing = new DelegatedContentRouting(peerId, ipfsHttpClient.create({ protocol : 'https' , port : 443 , host : 'node0.delegate.ipfs.io' })) const cid = new CID( 'QmS4ustL54uo8FzR9455qaxZwuMiUhyvMcX9Ba8nUH4uVv' ) for await ( const { id, multiaddrs } of routing.findProviders(cid)) { console .log( 'found peer' , id, multiaddrs) } await routing.provide(cid) console .log( 'providing %s' , cid.toBaseEncodedString())

License

MIT