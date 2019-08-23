⛔️ DEPRECATED: libp2p-circuit is now included in js-libp2p

Node.js implementation of the Circuit module that libp2p uses, which implements the interface-connection interface for dial/listen.

libp2p-circuit implements the circuit-relay mechanism that allows nodes that don't speak the same protocol to communicate using a third relay node.

Note: This module uses pull-streams for all stream based interfaces.

circuit-relaying uses additional nodes in order to transfer traffic between two otherwise unreachable nodes. This allows nodes that don't speak the same protocols or are running in limited environments, e.g. browsers and IoT devices, to communicate, which would otherwise be impossible given the fact that for example browsers don't have any socket support and as such cannot be directly dialed.

The use of circuit-relaying is not limited to routing traffic between browser nodes, other uses include:

routing traffic between private nets and circumventing NAT layers

route mangling for better privacy (matreshka/shallot dialing). It's also possible to use it for clients that implement exotic transports such as devices that only have bluetooth radios to be reachable over bluetooth enabled relays and become full p2p nodes.

libp2p-circuit and IPFS

Prior to libp2p-circuit there was a rift in the IPFS network, were IPFS nodes could only access content from nodes that speak the same protocol, for example TCP only nodes could only dial to other TCP only nodes, same for any other protocol combination. In practice, this limitation was most visible in JS-IPFS browser nodes, since they can only dial out but not be dialed in over WebRTC or WebSockets, hence any content that the browser node held was not reachable by the rest of the network even through it was announced on the DHT. Non browser IPFS nodes would usually speak more than one protocol such as TCP, WebSockets and/or WebRTC, this made the problem less severe outside of the browser. libp2p-circuit solves this problem completely, as long as there are relay nodes capable of routing traffic between those nodes their content should be available to the rest of the IPFS network.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Table of Contents

Install

npm

> npm i libp2p-circuit

Usage

Example

Create dialer/listener

const Circuit = require ( 'libp2p-circuit' ) const multiaddr = require ( 'multiaddr' ) const pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ) const mh1 = multiaddr( '/p2p-circuit/ipfs/QmHash' ) const circuit = new Circuit(swarmInstance, options) const listener = circuit.createListener(mh1, (connection) => { console .log( 'new connection opened' ) pull( pull.values([ 'hello' ]), socket ) }) listener.listen( () => { console .log( 'listening' ) pull( circuit.dial(mh1), pull.log, pull.onEnd( () => { circuit.close() }) ) })

Outputs:

listening new connection opened hello

Create relay

const Relay = require ( 'libp2p-circuit' ).Relay const relay = new Relay(options) relay.mount(swarmInstance)

This module uses pull-streams

We expose a streaming interface based on pull-streams , rather then on the Node.js core streams implementation (aka Node.js streams). pull-streams offers us a better mechanism for error handling and flow control guarantees. If you would like to know more about why we did this, see the discussion at this issue.

You can learn more about pull-streams at:

Converting pull-streams to Node.js Streams

If you are a Node.js streams user, you can convert a pull-stream to a Node.js stream using the module pull-stream-to-stream , giving you an instance of a Node.js stream that is linked to the pull-stream. For example:

const pullToStream = require ( 'pull-stream-to-stream' ) const nodeStreamInstance = pullToStream(pullStreamInstance)

To learn more about this utility, visit https://pull-stream.github.io/#pull-stream-to-stream.

API

libp2p-circuit accepts Circuit addresses for both IPFS and non IPFS encapsulated addresses, i.e:

/p2p-circuit/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/4001/ipfs/QmHash

Both for dialing and listening.

Implementation rational

This module is not a transport, however it implements interface-transport interface in order to allow circuit to be plugged with libp2p-swarm . The rational behind it is that, libp2p-circuit has a dial and listen flow, which fits nicely with other transports, moreover, it requires the raw connection to be encrypted and muxed just as a regular transport's connection does. All in all, interface-transport ended up being the correct level of abstraction for circuit, as well as allowed us to reuse existing integration points in libp2p-swarm and libp2p without adding any ad-hoc logic. All parts of interface-transport are used, including .getAddr which returns a list of /p2p-circuit addresses that circuit is currently listening.

libp2p libp2p-circuit (transport) +-------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------------+ | +---------------------------------+ | | | | | | | | +------------------+ | | | | | circuit-relay listens for the HOP | | | | | | libp2p-swarm <------------------------------------------------| circuit-relay | | | | | | message to handle incomming relay | | | | | | | | requests from other nodes | +------------------+ | | +---------------------------------+ | | | | ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ | | +------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+ | | | | | | | | | | dialer uses libp2p-swarm to dial | | | | | | | | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------> dialer | | | | | | transports | | to a circuit-relay node using the | | | | | | | | | | | | | HOP message | | +-------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | v v | v v | | | | | |+------------------|----------------------------+| | | +-------------+ | | || | | | | || | | | | | | ||libp2p-tcp |libp2p-ws | .... |libp2p-circuit || listener handles STOP messages from| | | listener | | | || | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------> | | | || | | |plugs in just || circuit-relay nodes | | +-------------+ | | || | | |as any other || | | | | || | | |transport || | +------------------+ | |+-----------------------------------------------+| | | +-------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------------+

