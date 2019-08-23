Node.js implementation of the Circuit module that libp2p uses, which implements the interface-connection interface for dial/listen.
libp2p-circuit implements the circuit-relay mechanism that allows nodes that don't speak the same protocol to communicate using a third relay node.
Note: This module uses pull-streams for all stream based interfaces.
circuit-relaying uses additional nodes in order to transfer traffic between two otherwise unreachable nodes. This allows nodes that don't speak the same protocols or are running in limited environments, e.g. browsers and IoT devices, to communicate, which would otherwise be impossible given the fact that for example browsers don't have any socket support and as such cannot be directly dialed.
The use of circuit-relaying is not limited to routing traffic between browser nodes, other uses include:
routing traffic between private nets and circumventing NAT layers
route mangling for better privacy (matreshka/shallot dialing).
It's also possible to use it for clients that implement exotic transports such as devices that only have bluetooth radios to be reachable over bluetooth enabled relays and become full p2p nodes.
Prior to
libp2p-circuit there was a rift in the IPFS network, were IPFS nodes could only access content from nodes that speak the same protocol, for example TCP only nodes could only dial to other TCP only nodes, same for any other protocol combination. In practice, this limitation was most visible in JS-IPFS browser nodes, since they can only dial out but not be dialed in over WebRTC or WebSockets, hence any content that the browser node held was not reachable by the rest of the network even through it was announced on the DHT. Non browser IPFS nodes would usually speak more than one protocol such as TCP, WebSockets and/or WebRTC, this made the problem less severe outside of the browser.
libp2p-circuit solves this problem completely, as long as there are
relay nodes capable of routing traffic between those nodes their content should be available to the rest of the IPFS network.
> npm i libp2p-circuit
const Circuit = require('libp2p-circuit')
const multiaddr = require('multiaddr')
const pull = require('pull-stream')
const mh1 = multiaddr('/p2p-circuit/ipfs/QmHash') // dial /ipfs/QmHash over any circuit
const circuit = new Circuit(swarmInstance, options) // pass swarm instance and options
const listener = circuit.createListener(mh1, (connection) => {
console.log('new connection opened')
pull(
pull.values(['hello']),
socket
)
})
listener.listen(() => {
console.log('listening')
pull(
circuit.dial(mh1),
pull.log,
pull.onEnd(() => {
circuit.close()
})
)
})
Outputs:
listening
new connection opened
hello
relay
const Relay = require('libp2p-circuit').Relay
const relay = new Relay(options)
relay.mount(swarmInstance) // start relaying traffic
pull-streams
We expose a streaming interface based on
pull-streams, rather then on the Node.js core streams implementation (aka Node.js streams).
pull-streams offers us a better mechanism for error handling and flow control guarantees. If you would like to know more about why we did this, see the discussion at this issue.
You can learn more about pull-streams at:
pull-streams to Node.js Streams
If you are a Node.js streams user, you can convert a pull-stream to a Node.js stream using the module
pull-stream-to-stream, giving you an instance of a Node.js stream that is linked to the pull-stream. For example:
const pullToStream = require('pull-stream-to-stream')
const nodeStreamInstance = pullToStream(pullStreamInstance)
// nodeStreamInstance is an instance of a Node.js Stream
To learn more about this utility, visit https://pull-stream.github.io/#pull-stream-to-stream.
libp2p-circuit accepts Circuit addresses for both IPFS and non IPFS encapsulated addresses, i.e:
/p2p-circuit/ip4/127.0.0.1/tcp/4001/ipfs/QmHash
Both for dialing and listening.
This module is not a transport, however it implements
interface-transport interface in order to allow circuit to be plugged with
libp2p-swarm. The rational behind it is that,
libp2p-circuit has a dial and listen flow, which fits nicely with other transports, moreover, it requires the raw connection to be encrypted and muxed just as a regular transport's connection does. All in all,
interface-transport ended up being the correct level of abstraction for circuit, as well as allowed us to reuse existing integration points in
libp2p-swarm and
libp2p without adding any ad-hoc logic. All parts of
interface-transport are used, including
.getAddr which returns a list of
/p2p-circuit addresses that circuit is currently listening.
libp2p libp2p-circuit (transport)
+-------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------------+
| +---------------------------------+ | | |
| | | | | +------------------+ |
| | | | circuit-relay listens for the HOP | | | |
| | libp2p-swarm <------------------------------------------------| circuit-relay | |
| | | | message to handle incomming relay | | | |
| | | | requests from other nodes | +------------------+ |
| +---------------------------------+ | | |
| ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ ^ | | +------------------+ |
| | | | | | | | | | +-------------+ | |
| | | | | | | | dialer uses libp2p-swarm to dial | | | | | |
| | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------> dialer | | |
| | | transports | | to a circuit-relay node using the | | | | | |
| | | | | | | HOP message | | +-------------+ | |
| | | | | | | | | | |
| v v | v v | | | | |
|+------------------|----------------------------+| | | +-------------+ | |
|| | | | | || | | | | | |
||libp2p-tcp |libp2p-ws | .... |libp2p-circuit || listener handles STOP messages from| | | listener | | |
|| | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------> | | |
|| | | |plugs in just || circuit-relay nodes | | +-------------+ | |
|| | | |as any other || | | | |
|| | | |transport || | +------------------+ |
|+-----------------------------------------------+| | |
+-------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------------+
