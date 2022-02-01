We've come a long way, but this project is still in Alpha, lots of development is happening, API might change, beware of the Dragons 🐉..
The documentation in the master branch may contain changes from a pre-release. If you are looking for the documentation of the latest release, you can view the latest release on npm, or select the tag in github that matches the version you are looking for.
Want to get started? Check our GETTING_STARTED.md guide and examples folder.
Want to update libp2p in your project? Check our migrations folder.
libp2p is the product of a long and arduous quest to understand the evolution of the Internet networking stack. In order to build P2P applications, devs have long had to make custom ad-hoc solutions to fit their needs, sometimes making some hard assumptions about their runtimes and the state of the network at the time of their development. Today, looking back more than 20 years, we see a clear pattern in the types of mechanisms built around the Internet Protocol, IP, which can be found throughout many layers of the OSI layer system, libp2p distils these mechanisms into flat categories and defines clear interfaces that once exposed, enable other protocols and applications to use and swap them, enabling upgradability and adaptability for the runtime, without breaking the API.
We are in the process of writing better documentation, blog posts, tutorials and a formal specification. Today you can find:
To sum up, libp2p is a "network stack" -- a protocol suite -- that cleanly separates concerns, and enables sophisticated applications to only use the protocols they absolutely need, without giving up interoperability and upgradeability. libp2p grew out of IPFS, but it is built so that lots of people can use it, for lots of different projects.
npm install libp2p
For all the information on how you can configure libp2p see CONFIGURATION.md.
The specification is available on API.md.
If you are starting your journey with
js-libp2p, read the GETTING_STARTED.md guide.
You can find multiple examples on the examples folder that will guide you through using libp2p for several scenarios.
Clone and install dependencies:
> git clone https://github.com/libp2p/js-libp2p.git
> cd js-libp2p
> npm install
# run all the unit tsts
> npm test
# run just Node.js tests
> npm run test:node
# run just Browser tests (Chrome)
> npm run test:browser
List of packages currently in existence for libp2p
This table is generated using the module
package-tablewith
package-table --data=package-list.json.
|Package
|Version
|Deps
|CI
|Coverage
|Lead Maintainer
|libp2p
libp2p
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-daemon
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-daemon-client
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-interfaces
|Jacob Heun
interop-libp2p
|Vasco Santos
|transports
libp2p-tcp
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-webrtc-direct
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-webrtc-star
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-websockets
|Jacob Heun
|secure channels
libp2p-noise
|N/A
|stream multiplexers
libp2p-mplex
|Vasco Santos
|peer discovery
libp2p-bootstrap
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-kad-dht
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-mdns
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-webrtc-star
|Vasco Santos
@chainsafe/discv5
|Cayman Nava
|content routing
libp2p-delegated-content-routing
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-kad-dht
|Vasco Santos
|peer routing
libp2p-delegated-peer-routing
|Jacob Heun
libp2p-kad-dht
|Vasco Santos
|utilities
libp2p-crypto
|Jacob Heun
|data types
peer-id
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-record
|Jacob Heun
|pubsub
libp2p-floodsub
|Vasco Santos
libp2p-gossipsub
|Cayman Nava
|extensions
libp2p-nat-mgnr
|N/A
libp2p-utils
|Vasco Santos
The libp2p implementation in JavaScript is a work in progress. As such, there are a few things you can do right now to help out:
MIT © Protocol Labs