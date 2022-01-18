The code for this repo is now a workspace in the npm CLI repo.
You can find the workspace in /workspaces/libnpmversion
Please file bugs and feature requests as issues on the CLI and tag the issue with "libnpmversion".
Library to do the things that 'npm version' does.
const npmVersion = require('libnpmversion')
// argument can be one of:
// - any semver version string (set to that exact version)
// - 'major', 'minor', 'patch', 'pre{major,minor,patch}' (increment at
// that value)
// - 'from-git' (set to the latest semver-lookin git tag - this skips
// gitTagVersion, but will still sign if asked)
npmVersion(arg, {
path: '/path/to/my/pkg', // defaults to cwd
allowSameVersion: false, // allow tagging/etc to the current version
preid: '', // when arg=='pre', define the prerelease string, like 'beta' etc.
tagVersionPrefix: 'v', // tag as 'v1.2.3' when versioning to 1.2.3
commitHooks: true, // default true, run git commit hooks, default true
gitTagVersion: true, // default true, tag the version
signGitCommit: false, // default false, gpg sign the git commit
signGitTag: false, // default false, gpg sign the git tag
force: false, // push forward recklessly if any problems happen
ignoreScripts: false, // do not run pre/post/version lifecycle scripts
scriptShell: '/bin/bash', // shell to run lifecycle scripts in
message: 'v%s', // message for tag and commit, replace %s with the version
}).then(newVersion => {
console.error('version updated!', newVersion)
})
Run this in a package directory to bump the version and write the new data
back to
package.json,
package-lock.json, and, if present,
npm-shrinkwrap.json.
The
newversion argument should be a valid semver string, a valid second
argument to semver.inc (one
of
patch,
minor,
major,
prepatch,
preminor,
premajor,
prerelease), or
from-git. In the second case, the existing version will
be incremented by 1 in the specified field.
from-git will try to read
the latest git tag, and use that as the new npm version.
If run in a git repo, it will also create a version commit and tag. This
behavior is controlled by
gitTagVersion (see below), and can be
disabled by setting
gitTagVersion: false in the options.
It will fail if the working directory is not clean, unless
force: true is
set.
If supplied with a
message string option, it will
use it as a commit message when creating a version commit. If the
message option contains
%s then that will be replaced with the
resulting version number.
If the
signGitTag option is set, then the tag will be signed using
the
-s flag to git. Note that you must have a default GPG key set up in
your git config for this to work properly.
If
preversion,
version, or
postversion are in the
scripts property
of the package.json, they will be executed in the appropriate sequence.
The exact order of execution is as follows:
force flag is set.
preversion script. These scripts have access to the old
version in package.json. A typical use would be running your full
test suite before deploying. Any files you want added to the commit
should be explicitly added using
git add.
version in
package.json as requested (
patch,
minor,
major, explicit version number, etc).
version script. These scripts have access to the new
version
in package.json (so they can incorporate it into file headers in
generated files for example). Again, scripts should explicitly add
generated files to the commit using
git add.
postversion script. Use it to clean up the file system or
automatically push the commit and/or tag.
Take the following example:
{
"scripts": {
"preversion": "npm test",
"version": "npm run build && git add -A dist",
"postversion": "git push && git push --tags && rm -rf build/temp"
}
}
This runs all your tests, and proceeds only if they pass. Then runs your
build script, and adds everything in the
dist directory to the commit.
After the commit, it pushes the new commit and tag up to the server, and
deletes the
build/temp directory.
npmVersion(newversion, options = {}) -> Promise<String>
Do the things. Returns a promise that resolves to the new version if all is well, or rejects if any errors are encountered.
path String
The path to the package being versionified. Defaults to process.cwd().
allowSameVersion Boolean
Allow setting the version to the current version in package.json. Default
false.
preid String
When the
newversion is pre, premajor, preminor, or prepatch, this
defines the prerelease string, like 'beta' etc.
tagVersionPrefix String
The prefix to add to the raw semver string for the tag name. Defaults to
'v'. (So, by default it tags as 'v1.2.3' when versioning to 1.2.3.)
commitHooks Boolean
Run git commit hooks. Default true.
gitTagVersion Boolean
Tag the version, default true.
signGitCommit Boolean
GPG sign the git commit. Default
false.
signGitTag Boolean
GPG sign the git tag. Default
false.
force Boolean
Push forward recklessly if any problems happen. Default
false.
ignoreScripts Boolean
Do not run pre/post/version lifecycle scripts. Default
false.
scriptShell String
Path to the shell, which should execute the lifecycle scripts. Defaults to
/bin/sh on unix, or
cmd.exe on windows.
message String
The message for the git commit and annotated git tag that are created.