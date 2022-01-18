The code for this repo is now a workspace in the npm CLI repo.

github.com/npm/cli

You can find the workspace in /workspaces/libnpmversion

Please file bugs and feature requests as issues on the CLI and tag the issue with "libnpmversion".

github.com/npm/cli/issues

libnpmversion

Library to do the things that 'npm version' does.

USAGE

const npmVersion = require ( 'libnpmversion' ) npmVersion(arg, { path : '/path/to/my/pkg' , allowSameVersion : false , preid : '' , tagVersionPrefix : 'v' , commitHooks : true , gitTagVersion : true , signGitCommit : false , signGitTag : false , force : false , ignoreScripts : false , scriptShell : '/bin/bash' , message : 'v%s' , }).then( newVersion => { console .error( 'version updated!' , newVersion) })

Description

Run this in a package directory to bump the version and write the new data back to package.json , package-lock.json , and, if present, npm-shrinkwrap.json .

The newversion argument should be a valid semver string, a valid second argument to semver.inc (one of patch , minor , major , prepatch , preminor , premajor , prerelease ), or from-git . In the second case, the existing version will be incremented by 1 in the specified field. from-git will try to read the latest git tag, and use that as the new npm version.

If run in a git repo, it will also create a version commit and tag. This behavior is controlled by gitTagVersion (see below), and can be disabled by setting gitTagVersion: false in the options. It will fail if the working directory is not clean, unless force: true is set.

If supplied with a message string option, it will use it as a commit message when creating a version commit. If the message option contains %s then that will be replaced with the resulting version number.

If the signGitTag option is set, then the tag will be signed using the -s flag to git. Note that you must have a default GPG key set up in your git config for this to work properly.

If preversion , version , or postversion are in the scripts property of the package.json, they will be executed in the appropriate sequence.

The exact order of execution is as follows:

Check to make sure the git working directory is clean before we get started. Your scripts may add files to the commit in future steps. This step is skipped if the force flag is set. Run the preversion script. These scripts have access to the old version in package.json. A typical use would be running your full test suite before deploying. Any files you want added to the commit should be explicitly added using git add . Bump version in package.json as requested ( patch , minor , major , explicit version number, etc). Run the version script. These scripts have access to the new version in package.json (so they can incorporate it into file headers in generated files for example). Again, scripts should explicitly add generated files to the commit using git add . Commit and tag. Run the postversion script. Use it to clean up the file system or automatically push the commit and/or tag.

Take the following example:

{ "scripts" : { "preversion" : "npm test" , "version" : "npm run build && git add -A dist" , "postversion" : "git push && git push --tags && rm -rf build/temp" } }

This runs all your tests, and proceeds only if they pass. Then runs your build script, and adds everything in the dist directory to the commit. After the commit, it pushes the new commit and tag up to the server, and deletes the build/temp directory.

API

npmVersion(newversion, options = {}) -> Promise<String>

Do the things. Returns a promise that resolves to the new version if all is well, or rejects if any errors are encountered.

Options

path String

The path to the package being versionified. Defaults to process.cwd().

allowSameVersion Boolean

Allow setting the version to the current version in package.json. Default false .

preid String

When the newversion is pre, premajor, preminor, or prepatch, this defines the prerelease string, like 'beta' etc.

tagVersionPrefix String

The prefix to add to the raw semver string for the tag name. Defaults to 'v' . (So, by default it tags as 'v1.2.3' when versioning to 1.2.3.)

commitHooks Boolean

Run git commit hooks. Default true.

gitTagVersion Boolean

Tag the version, default true.

signGitCommit Boolean

GPG sign the git commit. Default false .

signGitTag Boolean

GPG sign the git tag. Default false .

force Boolean

Push forward recklessly if any problems happen. Default false .

ignoreScripts Boolean

Do not run pre/post/version lifecycle scripts. Default false .

scriptShell String

Path to the shell, which should execute the lifecycle scripts. Defaults to /bin/sh on unix, or cmd.exe on windows.

message String

The message for the git commit and annotated git tag that are created.