The code for this repo is now a workspace in the npm CLI repo.
You can find the workspace in /workspaces/libnpmpublish
Please file bugs and feature requests as issues on the CLI and tag the issue with "ws:libnpmpublish".
libnpmpublish is a Node.js
library for programmatically publishing and unpublishing npm packages. Give
it a manifest as an object and a tarball as a Buffer, and it'll put them on
the registry for you.
const { publish, unpublish } = require('libnpmpublish')
$ npm install libnpmpublish
opts for
libnpmpublish commands
libnpmpublish uses
npm-registry-fetch. Most options
are passed through directly to that library, so please refer to its own
opts documentation for
options that can be passed in.
A couple of options of note:
opts.defaultTag - registers the published package with the given tag,
defaults to
latest.
opts.access - tells the registry whether this package should be
published as public or restricted. Only applies to scoped packages, which
default to restricted.
opts.token - can be passed in and will be used as the authentication
token for the registry. For other ways to pass in auth details, see the
n-r-f docs.
> libpub.publish(manifest, tarData, [opts]) -> Promise
Sends the package represented by the
manifest and
tarData to the
configured registry.
manifest should be the parsed
package.json for the package being
published (which can also be the manifest pulled from a packument, a git
repo, tarball, etc.)
tarData is a
Buffer of the tarball being published.
If
opts.npmVersion is passed in, it will be used as the
_npmVersion
field in the outgoing packument. You may put your own user-agent string in
there to identify your publishes.
If
opts.algorithms is passed in, it should be an array of hashing
algorithms to generate
integrity hashes for. The default is
['sha512'],
which means you end up with
dist.integrity = 'sha512-deadbeefbadc0ffee'.
Any algorithm supported by your current node version is allowed -- npm
clients that do not support those algorithms will simply ignore the
unsupported hashes.
// note that pacote.manifest() and pacote.tarball() can also take
// any spec that npm can install. a folder shown here, since that's
// far and away the most common use case.
const path = '/a/path/to/your/source/code'
const pacote = require('pacote') // see: http://npm.im/pacote
const manifest = await pacote.manifest(path)
const tarData = await pacote.tarball(path)
await libpub.publish(manifest, tarData, {
npmVersion: 'my-pub-script@1.0.2',
token: 'my-auth-token-here'
}, opts)
// Package has been published to the npm registry.
> libpub.unpublish(spec, [opts]) -> Promise
Unpublishes
spec from the appropriate registry. The registry in question may
have its own limitations on unpublishing.
spec should be either a string, or a valid
npm-package-arg parsed spec object. For
legacy compatibility reasons, only
tag and
version specs will work as
expected.
range specs will fail silently in most cases.
await libpub.unpublish('lodash', { token: 'i-am-the-worst'})
//
// `lodash` has now been unpublished, along with all its versions