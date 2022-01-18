The code for this repo is now a workspace in the npm CLI repo.

github.com/npm/cli

You can find the workspace in /workspaces/libnpmpublish

Please file bugs and feature requests as issues on the CLI and tag the issue with "ws:libnpmpublish".

github.com/npm/cli/issues

libnpmpublish

libnpmpublish is a Node.js library for programmatically publishing and unpublishing npm packages. Give it a manifest as an object and a tarball as a Buffer, and it'll put them on the registry for you.

Table of Contents

Example

const { publish, unpublish } = require ( 'libnpmpublish' )

Install

$ npm install libnpmpublish

API

opts for libnpmpublish commands

libnpmpublish uses npm-registry-fetch . Most options are passed through directly to that library, so please refer to its own opts documentation for options that can be passed in.

A couple of options of note:

opts.defaultTag - registers the published package with the given tag, defaults to latest .

opts.access - tells the registry whether this package should be published as public or restricted. Only applies to scoped packages, which default to restricted.

opts.token - can be passed in and will be used as the authentication token for the registry. For other ways to pass in auth details, see the n-r-f docs.

> libpub.publish(manifest, tarData, [opts]) -> Promise

Sends the package represented by the manifest and tarData to the configured registry.

manifest should be the parsed package.json for the package being published (which can also be the manifest pulled from a packument, a git repo, tarball, etc.)

tarData is a Buffer of the tarball being published.

If opts.npmVersion is passed in, it will be used as the _npmVersion field in the outgoing packument. You may put your own user-agent string in there to identify your publishes.

If opts.algorithms is passed in, it should be an array of hashing algorithms to generate integrity hashes for. The default is ['sha512'] , which means you end up with dist.integrity = 'sha512-deadbeefbadc0ffee' . Any algorithm supported by your current node version is allowed -- npm clients that do not support those algorithms will simply ignore the unsupported hashes.

Example

const path = '/a/path/to/your/source/code' const pacote = require ( 'pacote' ) const manifest = await pacote.manifest(path) const tarData = await pacote.tarball(path) await libpub.publish(manifest, tarData, { npmVersion : 'my-pub-script@1.0.2' , token : 'my-auth-token-here' }, opts)

> libpub.unpublish(spec, [opts]) -> Promise

Unpublishes spec from the appropriate registry. The registry in question may have its own limitations on unpublishing.

spec should be either a string, or a valid npm-package-arg parsed spec object. For legacy compatibility reasons, only tag and version specs will work as expected. range specs will fail silently in most cases.

Example