The code for this repo is now a workspace in the npm CLI repo.
You can find the workspace in /workspaces/libnpmaccess
Please file bugs and feature requests as issues on the CLI and tag the issue with "ws:libnpmaccess".
libnpmaccess is a Node.js
library that provides programmatic access to the guts of the npm CLI's
npm access command and its various subcommands. This includes managing account 2FA,
listing packages and permissions, looking at package collaborators, and defining
package permissions for users, orgs, and teams.
const access = require('libnpmaccess')
// List all packages @zkat has access to on the npm registry.
console.log(Object.keys(await access.lsPackages('zkat')))
$ npm install libnpmaccess
opts for
libnpmaccess commands
libnpmaccess uses
npm-registry-fetch.
All options are passed through directly to that library, so please refer to its
own
opts
documentation
for options that can be passed in.
A couple of options of note for those in a hurry:
opts.token - can be passed in and will be used as the authentication token for the registry. For other ways to pass in auth details, see the n-r-f docs.
opts.otp - certain operations will require an OTP token to be passed in. If a
libnpmaccess command fails with
err.code === EOTP, please retry the request with
{otp: <2fa token>}
> access.public(spec, [opts]) -> Promise<Boolean>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
Makes package described by
spec public.
await access.public('@foo/bar', {token: 'myregistrytoken'})
// `@foo/bar` is now public
> access.restricted(spec, [opts]) -> Promise<Boolean>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
Makes package described by
spec private/restricted.
await access.restricted('@foo/bar', {token: 'myregistrytoken'})
// `@foo/bar` is now private
> access.grant(spec, team, permissions, [opts]) -> Promise<Boolean>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
team must be a fully-qualified team name, in the
scope:team
format, with or without the
@ prefix, and the team must be a valid team within
that scope.
permissions must be one of
'read-only' or
'read-write'.
Grants
read-only or
read-write permissions for a certain package to a team.
await access.grant('@foo/bar', '@foo:myteam', 'read-write', {
token: 'myregistrytoken'
})
// `@foo/bar` is now read/write enabled for the @foo:myteam team.
> access.revoke(spec, team, [opts]) -> Promise<Boolean>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
team must be a fully-qualified team name, in the
scope:team
format, with or without the
@ prefix, and the team must be a valid team within
that scope.
permissions must be one of
'read-only' or
'read-write'.
Removes access to a package from a certain team.
await access.revoke('@foo/bar', '@foo:myteam', {
token: 'myregistrytoken'
})
// @foo:myteam can no longer access `@foo/bar`
> access.tfaRequired(spec, [opts]) -> Promise<Boolean>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
Makes it so publishing or managing a package requires using 2FA tokens to complete operations.
await access.tfaRequires('lodash', {token: 'myregistrytoken'})
// Publishing or changing dist-tags on `lodash` now require OTP to be enabled.
> access.tfaNotRequired(spec, [opts]) -> Promise<Boolean>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
Disabled the package-level 2FA requirement for
spec. Note that you will need
to pass in an
otp token in
opts in order to complete this operation.
await access.tfaNotRequired('lodash', {otp: '123654', token: 'myregistrytoken'})
// Publishing or editing dist-tags on `lodash` no longer requires OTP to be
// enabled.
> access.lsPackages(entity, [opts]) -> Promise<Object | null>
entity must be either a valid org or user name, or a fully-qualified team name
in the
scope:team format, with or without the
@ prefix.
Lists out packages a user, org, or team has access to, with corresponding permissions. Packages that the access token does not have access to won't be listed.
In order to disambiguate between users and orgs, two requests may end up being made when listing orgs or users.
For a streamed version of these results, see
access.lsPackages.stream().
await access.lsPackages('zkat', {
token: 'myregistrytoken'
})
// Lists all packages `@zkat` has access to on the registry, and the
// corresponding permissions.
> access.lsPackages.stream(scope, [team], [opts]) -> Stream
entity must be either a valid org or user name, or a fully-qualified team name
in the
scope:team format, with or without the
@ prefix.
Streams out packages a user, org, or team has access to, with corresponding
permissions, with each stream entry being formatted like
[packageName, permissions]. Packages that the access token does not have access to won't be
listed.
In order to disambiguate between users and orgs, two requests may end up being made when listing orgs or users.
The returned stream is a valid
asyncIterator.
for await (let [pkg, perm] of access.lsPackages.stream('zkat')) {
console.log('zkat has', perm, 'access to', pkg)
}
// zkat has read-write access to eggplant
// zkat has read-only access to @npmcorp/secret
> access.lsCollaborators(spec, [user], [opts]) -> Promise<Object | null>
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
user must be a valid user name, with or without the
@
prefix.
Lists out access privileges for a certain package. Will only show permissions
for packages to which you have at least read access. If
user is passed in, the
list is filtered only to teams that user happens to belong to.
For a streamed version of these results, see
access.lsCollaborators.stream().
await access.lsCollaborators('@npm/foo', 'zkat', {
token: 'myregistrytoken'
})
// Lists all teams with access to @npm/foo that @zkat belongs to.
> access.lsCollaborators.stream(spec, [user], [opts]) -> Stream
spec must be an
npm-package-arg-compatible
registry spec.
user must be a valid user name, with or without the
@
prefix.
Stream out access privileges for a certain package, with each entry in
[user, permissions] format. Will only show permissions for packages to which you have
at least read access. If
user is passed in, the list is filtered only to teams
that user happens to belong to.
The returned stream is a valid
asyncIterator.
for await (let [usr, perm] of access.lsCollaborators.stream('npm')) {
console.log(usr, 'has', perm, 'access to npm')
}
// zkat has read-write access to npm
// iarna has read-write access to npm