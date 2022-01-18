The code for this repo is now a workspace in the npm CLI repo.

github.com/npm/cli

You can find the workspace in /workspaces/libnpmaccess

Please file bugs and feature requests as issues on the CLI and tag the issue with "ws:libnpmaccess".

github.com/npm/cli/issues

libnpmaccess

libnpmaccess is a Node.js library that provides programmatic access to the guts of the npm CLI's npm access command and its various subcommands. This includes managing account 2FA, listing packages and permissions, looking at package collaborators, and defining package permissions for users, orgs, and teams.

Example

const access = require ( 'libnpmaccess' ) console .log( Object .keys( await access.lsPackages( 'zkat' )))

Install

$ npm install libnpmaccess

API

opts for libnpmaccess commands

libnpmaccess uses npm-registry-fetch . All options are passed through directly to that library, so please refer to its own opts documentation for options that can be passed in.

A couple of options of note for those in a hurry:

opts.token - can be passed in and will be used as the authentication token for the registry. For other ways to pass in auth details, see the n-r-f docs.

- can be passed in and will be used as the authentication token for the registry. For other ways to pass in auth details, see the n-r-f docs. opts.otp - certain operations will require an OTP token to be passed in. If a libnpmaccess command fails with err.code === EOTP , please retry the request with {otp: <2fa token>}

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec.

Makes package described by spec public.

Example

await access.public( '@foo/bar' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec.

Makes package described by spec private/restricted.

Example

await access.restricted( '@foo/bar' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec. team must be a fully-qualified team name, in the scope:team format, with or without the @ prefix, and the team must be a valid team within that scope. permissions must be one of 'read-only' or 'read-write' .

Grants read-only or read-write permissions for a certain package to a team.

Example

await access.grant( '@foo/bar' , '@foo:myteam' , 'read-write' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec. team must be a fully-qualified team name, in the scope:team format, with or without the @ prefix, and the team must be a valid team within that scope. permissions must be one of 'read-only' or 'read-write' .

Removes access to a package from a certain team.

Example

await access.revoke( '@foo/bar' , '@foo:myteam' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec.

Makes it so publishing or managing a package requires using 2FA tokens to complete operations.

Example

await access.tfaRequires( 'lodash' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec.

Disabled the package-level 2FA requirement for spec . Note that you will need to pass in an otp token in opts in order to complete this operation.

Example

await access.tfaNotRequired( 'lodash' , { otp : '123654' , token : 'myregistrytoken' })

entity must be either a valid org or user name, or a fully-qualified team name in the scope:team format, with or without the @ prefix.

Lists out packages a user, org, or team has access to, with corresponding permissions. Packages that the access token does not have access to won't be listed.

In order to disambiguate between users and orgs, two requests may end up being made when listing orgs or users.

For a streamed version of these results, see access.lsPackages.stream() .

Example

await access.lsPackages( 'zkat' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

> access.lsPackages.stream(scope, [team], [opts]) -> Stream

entity must be either a valid org or user name, or a fully-qualified team name in the scope:team format, with or without the @ prefix.

Streams out packages a user, org, or team has access to, with corresponding permissions, with each stream entry being formatted like [packageName, permissions] . Packages that the access token does not have access to won't be listed.

In order to disambiguate between users and orgs, two requests may end up being made when listing orgs or users.

The returned stream is a valid asyncIterator .

Example

for await ( let [pkg, perm] of access.lsPackages.stream( 'zkat' )) { console .log( 'zkat has' , perm, 'access to' , pkg) }

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec. user must be a valid user name, with or without the @ prefix.

Lists out access privileges for a certain package. Will only show permissions for packages to which you have at least read access. If user is passed in, the list is filtered only to teams that user happens to belong to.

For a streamed version of these results, see access.lsCollaborators.stream() .

Example

await access.lsCollaborators( '@npm/foo' , 'zkat' , { token : 'myregistrytoken' })

> access.lsCollaborators.stream(spec, [user], [opts]) -> Stream

spec must be an npm-package-arg -compatible registry spec. user must be a valid user name, with or without the @ prefix.

Stream out access privileges for a certain package, with each entry in [user, permissions] format. Will only show permissions for packages to which you have at least read access. If user is passed in, the list is filtered only to teams that user happens to belong to.

The returned stream is a valid asyncIterator .

Example