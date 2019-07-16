openbase logo
libnpm

by npm
3.0.1 (see all)

programmatic npm API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

258K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

20

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

libnpm

libnpm is the programmatic API for npm.

For bug reports and support, please head over to npm.community.

Install

$ npm install libnpm

Table of Contents

Example

await libnpm.manifest('libnpm') // => Manifest { name: 'libnpm', ... }

API

This package re-exports the APIs from other packages for convenience. Refer to the table of contents for detailed documentation on each individual exported API.

