libnpm

libnpm is the programmatic API for npm.

For bug reports and support, please head over to npm.community.

Install

$ npm install libnpm

Table of Contents

Example

Features

API Fetching Packages and Their Info manifest packument tarball extract search Package-related Registry APIs publish unpublish access Account-related Registry APIs login adduser profile hook team org Miscellaneous parseArg config readJSON verifyLock getPrefix logicalTree stringifyPackage runScript log fetch (plain ol' client for registry interaction) linkBin



Example

await libnpm.manifest( 'libnpm' )

API

This package re-exports the APIs from other packages for convenience. Refer to the table of contents for detailed documentation on each individual exported API.