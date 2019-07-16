libnpm is the programmatic API for npm.
For bug reports and support, please head over to npm.community.
$ npm install libnpm
parseArg
config
readJSON
verifyLock
getPrefix
logicalTree
stringifyPackage
runScript
log
fetch (plain ol' client for registry interaction)
linkBin
await libnpm.manifest('libnpm') // => Manifest { name: 'libnpm', ... }
This package re-exports the APIs from other packages for convenience. Refer to the table of contents for detailed documentation on each individual exported API.