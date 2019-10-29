openbase logo
libnmap

by Jason Gerfen
0.4.19 (see all)

API to access nmap from node.js

Readme

libnmap

API to access nmap from node.js

npm Build Status Dependencies Downloads Known Vulnerabilities

install

To install npm install libnmap

methods

  • scan Performs scan given available range & optional port
  • discover Retrieves list of online network neighbors

options

  • nmap {String} Path to NMAP binary
  • verbose {Boolean} Turn on verbosity during scan(s)
  • ports {String} Range of ports to scan
  • range {Array} An array of hostnames/ipv4/ipv6, CIDR or ranges
  • timeout {Number} Number of seconds to wait for host/port response
  • blocksize {Number} Number of hosts per network scanning block
  • threshold {Number} Max number of spawned process
  • flags {Array} Array of flags for .spawn()
  • udp {Boolean} UDP scan mode enabled
  • json {Boolean} JSON object as output, false produces XML

tests

To test npm test

examples

A default usage example. For more advanced and possible options please see here or simply look in the included examples/ folder.

scan

The example show shows the types of host ranges supported. In this example the default IANA range of reserved ports is scanned per host in each range (1024).

const nmap = require('libnmap');
const opts = {
  range: [
    'scanme.nmap.org',
    '10.0.2.0/25',
    '192.168.10.80-120',
    'fe80::42:acff:fe11:fd4e/64'
  ]
};

nmap.scan(opts, function(err, report) {
  if (err) throw new Error(err);

  for (let item in report) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(report[item]));
  }
});

discover

The discover method requires nodejs < v0.11.2 and can be used to aquire information about neighbors per network interface.

const nmap = require('libnmap');

nmap.discover(function(err, report) {
  if (err) throw new Error(err);

  for (let item in report) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(report[item]));
  }
});

sample reports

To see some output examples please take a look at the json (default) & xml reports.

contributing

Contributions are welcome & appreciated. Refer to the contributing document to help facilitate pull requests.

license

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Jason Gerfen, 2013-2019.

