libnmap

API to access nmap from node.js

install

To install npm install libnmap

methods

scan Performs scan given available range & optional port

Performs scan given available range & optional port discover Retrieves list of online network neighbors

options

nmap {String} Path to NMAP binary

{String} Path to NMAP binary verbose {Boolean} Turn on verbosity during scan(s)

{Boolean} Turn on verbosity during scan(s) ports {String} Range of ports to scan

{String} Range of ports to scan range {Array} An array of hostnames/ipv4/ipv6, CIDR or ranges

{Array} An array of hostnames/ipv4/ipv6, CIDR or ranges timeout {Number} Number of seconds to wait for host/port response

{Number} Number of seconds to wait for host/port response blocksize {Number} Number of hosts per network scanning block

{Number} Number of hosts per network scanning block threshold {Number} Max number of spawned process

{Number} Max number of spawned process flags {Array} Array of flags for .spawn()

{Array} Array of flags for .spawn() udp {Boolean} UDP scan mode enabled

{Boolean} UDP scan mode enabled json {Boolean} JSON object as output, false produces XML

tests

To test npm test

examples

A default usage example. For more advanced and possible options please see here or simply look in the included examples/ folder.

scan

The example show shows the types of host ranges supported. In this example the default IANA range of reserved ports is scanned per host in each range (1024).

const nmap = require ( 'libnmap' ); const opts = { range : [ 'scanme.nmap.org' , '10.0.2.0/25' , '192.168.10.80-120' , 'fe80::42:acff:fe11:fd4e/64' ] }; nmap.scan(opts, function ( err, report ) { if (err) throw new Error (err); for ( let item in report) { console .log( JSON .stringify(report[item])); } });

discover

The discover method requires nodejs < v0.11.2 and can be used to aquire information about neighbors per network interface.

const nmap = require ( 'libnmap' ); nmap.discover( function ( err, report ) { if (err) throw new Error (err); for ( let item in report) { console .log( JSON .stringify(report[item])); } });

sample reports

To see some output examples please take a look at the json (default) & xml reports.

contributing

Contributions are welcome & appreciated. Refer to the contributing document to help facilitate pull requests.

license

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Jason Gerfen, 2013-2019.