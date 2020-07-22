libmime provides useful MIME related functions. For Quoted-Printable and Base64 encoding and decoding see libqp and libbase64.
npm install libmime
var libmime = require('libmime');
Encodes a string into mime encoded word format.
libmime.encodeWord(str [, mimeWordEncoding[, maxLength]]) → String
Example
libmime.encodeWord('See on õhin test', 'Q');
Becomes with UTF-8 and Quoted-printable encoding
=?UTF-8?Q?See_on_=C3=B5hin_test?=
Encodes non ascii sequences in a string to mime words.
libmime.encodeWords(str[, mimeWordEncoding[, maxLength]) → String
Decodes a string that might include one or several mime words. If no mime words are found from the string, the original string is returned
libmime.decodeWords(str) → String
Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322. Mostly needed for folding header lines.
libmime.foldLines(str [, lineLength[, afterSpace]]) → String
Example
libmime.foldLines('Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----zzzz----"')
results in
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="----zzzz----"
Adds soft line breaks to content marked with
format=flowed options to ensure that no line in the message is never longer than lineLength.
libmime.encodeFlowed(str [, lineLength]) → String
Unwraps a plaintext string in format=flowed wrapping.
libmime.decodeFlowed(str [, delSp]) → String
Unfolds a header line and splits it to key and value pair. The return value is in the form of
{key: 'subject', value: 'test'}. The value is not mime word decoded, you need to do your own decoding based on the rules for the specific header key.
libmime.decodeHeader(headerLine) → Object
Parses a block of header lines. Does not decode mime words as every header might have its own rules (eg. formatted email addresses and such).
Return value is an object of headers, where header keys are object keys and values are arrays.
libmime.decodeHeaders(headers) → Object
Parses a header value with
key=value arguments into a structured object. Useful when dealing with
content-type and such. Continuation encoded params are joined into mime encoded words.
parseHeaderValue(valueString) → Object
Example
parseHeaderValue('content-type: text/plain; CHARSET="UTF-8"');
Outputs
{
"value": "text/plain",
"params": {
"charset": "UTF-8"
}
}
Joins structured header value together as 'value; param1=value1; param2=value2'
buildHeaderValue(structuredHeader) → String
parseHeaderValue
filename argument is encoded with continuation encoding if needed
Encodes and splits a header param value according to RFC2231 Parameter Value Continuations.
libmime.buildHeaderParam(key, str, maxLength) → Array
filename)
The method returns an array of encoded parts with the following structure:
[{key:'...', value: '...'}]
Example
libmime.buildHeaderParam('filename', 'filename õäöü.txt', 20);
→
[ { key: 'filename*0*', value: 'utf-8\'\'filename%20' },
{ key: 'filename*1*', value: '%C3%B5%C3%A4%C3%B6' },
{ key: 'filename*2*', value: '%C3%BC.txt' } ]
This can be combined into a properly formatted header:
Content-disposition: attachment; filename*0*=utf-8''filename%20
filename*1*=%C3%B5%C3%A4%C3%B6; filename*2*=%C3%BC.txt
Returns file extension for a content type string. If no suitable extensions are found, 'bin' is used as the default extension.
libmime.detectExtension(mimeType) → String
Example
libmime.detectExtension('image/jpeg') // returns 'jpeg'
Returns content type for a file extension. If no suitable content types are found, 'application/octet-stream' is used as the default content type
libmime.detectMimeType(extension) → String
Example
libmime.detectExtension('logo.jpg') // returns 'image/jpeg'
MIT