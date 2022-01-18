Try it online at http://prettydiff.com/.
Language aware code comparison tool for several web based languages. It also beautifies, minifies, and a few other things.
A Node.js command line utility is provided by api/node-local.js. This file can execute in the following modes:
Add this code to your application
var prettydiff = require("prettydiff"),
args = {
source: "asdf",
diff : "asdd",
lang : "text"
},
output = prettydiff(args);
Run in windows
node api/node-local.js source:"c:\myDirectory" readmethod:"subdirectory" diff:"c:\myOtherDirectory"
Run in Linux and OSX
node api/node-local.js source:"myDirectory" mode:"beautify" readmethod:"subdirectory" output:"path/to/outputDirectory"
To see a man page provide no arguments or these: help, man, manual
node api/node-local.js h
node api/node-local.js help
node api/node-local.js man
node api/node-local.js manual
To see only the version number supply only v or version as an argument:
node api/node-local.js v
node api/node-local.js version
To see a list of current settings on the console supply list as an argument:
node api/node-local.js l
node api/node-local.js list
Pretty Diff will first look for a .prettydiffrc file from the current directory in the command prompt. If the .prettydiffrc is not present in the current directory it will then look for it in the application's directory.
The .prettydiffrc first checks for JSON format. This allows a simple means of defining options in a file. It also allows a JavaScript application format so that options can be set conditionally.
Please feel free to use index.xhtml file to supplement dom.js. Otherwise, dom.js requires supplemental assistance to map DOM nodes from an HTML source. dom.js is fault tolerant so nodes mapped to the supplied index.xhtml don't need to be supported from custom HTML.
To run Pretty Diff using dom.js include the following two script tags and bind the global.prettydiff.pd.recycle() function to the executing event. Please refer to index.xhtml for an HTML example and documentation.xhtml for option and execution information.
<script src="lib/global.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/language.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/options.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/finalFile.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/safeSort.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="ace/ace.js" type="application/javascript"></script> **(optional)**
<script src="api/dom.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/csspretty.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/csvpretty.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/diffview.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/jspretty.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="lib/markuppretty.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
<script src="prettydiff.js" type="application/javascript"></script>
cd prettydiff
node test/lint.js
@source http://prettydiff.com/prettydiff.js
@documentation English: http://prettydiff.com/documentation.xhtml
@licstart The following is the entire license notice for Pretty Diff.
This code may not be used or redistributed unless the following conditions are met:
Prettydiff created by Austin Cheney originally on 3 Mar 2009. http://prettydiff.com/
The use of diffview.js and prettydiff.js must contain the following copyright:
Copyright (c) 2007, Snowtide Informatics Systems, Inc. All rights reserved.
The code mentioned above has significantly expanded documentation in each of the respective function's external JS file as linked from the documentation page: http://prettydiff.com/documentation.xhtml
In addition to the previously stated requirements any use of any component, aside from directly using the full files in their entirety, must restate the license mentioned at the top of each concerned file.
If each and all these conditions are met use, extension, alteration, and redistribution of Pretty Diff and its required assets is unlimited and free without author permission.
@licend The above is the entire license notice for Pretty Diff.