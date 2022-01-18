Try it online at http://prettydiff.com/.

Pretty Diff

Summary

Download with biddle

Language aware code comparison tool for several web based languages. It also beautifies, minifies, and a few other things.

Benefits - see overview page for more details

Executing Pretty Diff

Run with Node.js / CommonJS / RequireJS

A Node.js command line utility is provided by api/node-local.js. This file can execute in the following modes:

auto - Determine if the resource is text, a file, or a directory and process as such (except that directories are processed with the subdirectory option)

screen - code input is on the command line and output is to the command line

filescreen - code input is in a file and the output is to the command line

file - the input and the output reside in files

directory - everything in a directory is processed into a specified output directory except ".", "..", and subdirectories

subdirectory - process the entire directory tree

Execute in the context of a NodeJS application

Add this code to your application

var prettydiff = require( "prettydiff" ), args = { source: "asdf" , diff : "asdd" , lang : "text" }, output = prettydiff(args);

Execute from the command line

Run in windows

node api/node-local.js source : "c:\myDirectory" readmethod: "subdirectory" diff: "c:\myOtherDirectory"

Run in Linux and OSX

node api/node-local.js source : "myDirectory" mode: "beautify" readmethod: "subdirectory" output: "path/to/outputDirectory"

To see a man page provide no arguments or these: help, man, manual

node api/node- local .js h node api/node- local .js help node api/node- local .js man node api/node- local .js manual

To see only the version number supply only v or version as an argument:

node api/node- local .js v node api/node- local .js version

To see a list of current settings on the console supply list as an argument:

node api/node- local .js l node api/node- local .js list

Set configurations with a .prettydiffrc file.

Pretty Diff will first look for a .prettydiffrc file from the current directory in the command prompt. If the .prettydiffrc is not present in the current directory it will then look for it in the application's directory.

The .prettydiffrc first checks for JSON format. This allows a simple means of defining options in a file. It also allows a JavaScript application format so that options can be set conditionally.

Run in a web browser with api/dom.js

Please feel free to use index.xhtml file to supplement dom.js. Otherwise, dom.js requires supplemental assistance to map DOM nodes from an HTML source. dom.js is fault tolerant so nodes mapped to the supplied index.xhtml don't need to be supported from custom HTML.

To run Pretty Diff using dom.js include the following two script tags and bind the global.prettydiff.pd.recycle() function to the executing event. Please refer to index.xhtml for an HTML example and documentation.xhtml for option and execution information.

< script src = "lib/global.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/language.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/options.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/finalFile.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/safeSort.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "ace/ace.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > **(optional)** < script src = "api/dom.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/csspretty.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/csvpretty.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/diffview.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/jspretty.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "lib/markuppretty.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "prettydiff.js" type = "application/javascript" > </ script >

Execute with vanilla JS

var global = {}, args = { source: "asdf" , diff : "asdd" , lang : "text" }, output = prettydiff(args);

Run Pretty Diff in Atom code editor with the atom-beautify package.

Run the unit tests

cd prettydiff node test /lint.js

@source http://prettydiff.com/prettydiff.js

@documentation English: http://prettydiff.com/documentation.xhtml

@licstart The following is the entire license notice for Pretty Diff.

This code may not be used or redistributed unless the following conditions are met:

Prettydiff created by Austin Cheney originally on 3 Mar 2009. http://prettydiff.com/

The use of diffview.js and prettydiff.js must contain the following copyright:

Copyright (c) 2007, Snowtide Informatics Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. Neither the name of the Snowtide Informatics Systems nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. used as diffview function http://prettydiff.com/lib/diffview.js

The code mentioned above has significantly expanded documentation in each of the respective function's external JS file as linked from the documentation page: http://prettydiff.com/documentation.xhtml

In addition to the previously stated requirements any use of any component, aside from directly using the full files in their entirety, must restate the license mentioned at the top of each concerned file. If each and all these conditions are met use, extension, alteration, and redistribution of Pretty Diff and its required assets is unlimited and free without author permission. @licend The above is the entire license notice for Pretty Diff.

Acknowledgements

Harry Whitfield - http://g6auc.me.uk/

JS Pretty QA

JS Pretty widget

Andreas Greuel - https://plus.google.com/105958105635636993368/posts