SubtitlesOctopus displays subtitles in .ass format and easily integrates with HTML5 videos. Since it uses libass, SubtitlesOctopus supports most SSA/ASS features and enables you to get consistent results in authoring and web-playback, provided libass is also used locally.
ONLINE DEMO / other examples with demo
To start using SubtitlesOctopus you only need to instantiate a new instance of
SubtitlesOctopus and specify its Options.
var options = {
video: document.getElementById('video'), // HTML5 video element
subUrl: '/test/test.ass', // Link to subtitles
fonts: ['/test/font-1.ttf', '/test/font-2.ttf'], // Links to fonts (not required, default font already included in build)
workerUrl: '/libassjs-worker.js', // Link to WebAssembly-based file "libassjs-worker.js"
legacyWorkerUrl: '/libassjs-worker-legacy.js' // Link to non-WebAssembly worker
};
var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options);
After that SubtitlesOctopus automatically "connects" to your video and it starts to display subtitles. You can use it with any HTML5 player.
You're also able to use it without any video. However, that requires you to set the time the subtitles should render at yourself:
var options = {
canvas: document.getElementById('canvas'), // canvas element
subUrl: '/test/test.ass', // Link to subtitles
fonts: ['/test/font-1.ttf', '/test/font-2.ttf'], // Links to fonts (not required, default font already included in build)
workerUrl: '/libassjs-worker.js' // Link to file "libassjs-worker.js"
};
var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options);
// And then...
instance.setCurrentTime(15); // Render subtitles at 00:15 on your canvas
You're not limited to only display the subtitle file you referenced in your options. You're able to dynamically change subtitles on the fly. There's three methods that you can use for this specifically:
setTrackByUrl(url): works the same as the
subUrl option. It will set the
subtitle to display by its URL.
setTrack(content): works the same as the
subContent option. It will set
the subtitle to dispaly by its content.
freeTrack(): this simply removes the subtitles. You can use the two methods
above to set a new subtitle file to be displayed.
var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options);
// ... we want to change the subtitles to the Railgun OP
instance.setTrackByUrl('/test/railgun_op.ass');
After you're finished with rendering the subtitles. You need to call the
instance.dispose() method to correctly dispose of the object.
var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options);
// After you've finished using it...
instance.dispose();
When creating an instance of SubtitleOctopus, you can set the following options:
video: The video element to attach listeners to. (Optional)
canvas: The canvas to render the subtitles to. If none is given it will
create a new canvas and insert it as a sibling of the video element (only if
the video element exists). (Optional)
subUrl: The URL of the subtitle file to play. (Require either
subUrl or
subContent to be specified)
subContent: The content of the subtitle file to play. (Require either
subContent or
subUrl to be specified)
workerUrl: The URL of the worker. (Default:
libassjs-worker.js)
fonts: An array of links to the fonts used in the subtitle. (Optional)
availableFonts: Object with all available fonts - Key is font name in lower
case, value is link:
{"arial": "/font1.ttf"} (Optional)
timeOffset: The amount of time the subtitles should be offset from the
video. (Default:
0)
onReady: Function that's called when SubtitlesOctopus is ready. (Optional)
onError: Function called in case of critical error meaning the subtitles
wouldn't be shown and you should use an alternative method (for instance it
occurs if browser doesn't support web workers). (Optional)
debug: Whether performance info is printed in the console. (Default:
false)
renderMode: Rendering mode.
(If not set, the deprecated option
lossyRender is evaluated)
js-blend - JS Blending
wasm-blend - WASM Blending, currently the default
lossy - Lossy Render Mode (EXPERIMENTAL)
targetFps: Target FPS (Default:
24)
libassMemoryLimit: libass bitmap cache memory limit in MiB (approximate)
(Default:
0 - no limit)
libassGlyphLimit: libass glyph cache memory limit in MiB (approximate)
(Default:
0 - no limit)
To use this mode set
renderMode to
js-blend upon instance creation.
This will do all the processing of the bitmaps produced by libass outside of WebAssembly.
To use this mode set
renderMode to
wasm-blend upon instance creation.
This will blend the bitmaps of the different events together in WebAssembly,
so the JavaScript-part only needs to process a single image.
If WebAssembly-support is available this will be faster than the default mode,
especially for many and/or complex simultaneous subtitles.
Without WebAssembly-support it will fallback to asm.js and
should at least not be slower than the default mode.
To use this mode set
renderMode to
lossy upon instance creation.
The Lossy Render mode has been created by @no1d as a suggestion for fix browser
freezing when rendering heavy subtitles (#46), it uses
createImageBitmap
to render the bitmap in the Worker, using Promises instead of direct render on
canvas in the Main Thread. When the browser start to hang, it will not lock main
thread, instead will run Async, so if the function createImageBitmap fail, it
will not stop the rendering process at all and may cause some bitmap loss or
simply will not draw anything in canvas, mostly on low end devices.
WARNING: Experimental, not stable and not working in Safari
The SubtitleOctopus allow the use of compressed subtitles in brotli format, saving bandwidth and reducing library startup time
To use, just run:
brotli subFile.ass and use the .br result file with the subUrl option
Run
git clone --recursive https://github.com/libass/JavascriptSubtitlesOctopus.git
1) Install Docker
2)
./run-docker-build.sh
3) Artifacts are in /dist/js
1) Install Buildah and a suitable backend for
buildah run like
crun or
runc
2)
./run-buildah-build.sh
3) Artifacts are in /dist/js
1) Install the dependency packages listed above
2)
make
- If on macOS with libtool from brew, `LIBTOOLIZE=glibtoolize make`
3) Artifacts are in /dist/js
How am I an Octopus? Ba da ba da ba!