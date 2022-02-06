SubtitlesOctopus displays subtitles in .ass format and easily integrates with HTML5 videos. Since it uses libass, SubtitlesOctopus supports most SSA/ASS features and enables you to get consistent results in authoring and web-playback, provided libass is also used locally.

Features

Supports most SSA/ASS features (everything libass supports)

Supports all OpenType- and TrueType-fonts (including woff2 fonts)

Works fast (because uses WebAssembly with fallback to asm.js if it's not available)

Uses Web Workers thus video and interface doesn't lag even on "heavy" subtitles (working in background)

Doesn't use DOM manipulations and render subtitles on single canvas

Fully compatible with libass' extensions (but beware of compatability to other ASS-renderers when using them)

Easy to use - just connect it to video element

Included Libraries

libass

expat

fontconfig

freetype

fribidi

harfbuzz

brotli

Usage

To start using SubtitlesOctopus you only need to instantiate a new instance of SubtitlesOctopus and specify its Options.

var options = { video : document .getElementById( 'video' ), subUrl : '/test/test.ass' , fonts : [ '/test/font-1.ttf' , '/test/font-2.ttf' ], workerUrl : '/libassjs-worker.js' , legacyWorkerUrl : '/libassjs-worker-legacy.js' }; var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options);

After that SubtitlesOctopus automatically "connects" to your video and it starts to display subtitles. You can use it with any HTML5 player.

Using only with canvas

You're also able to use it without any video. However, that requires you to set the time the subtitles should render at yourself:

var options = { canvas : document .getElementById( 'canvas' ), subUrl : '/test/test.ass' , fonts : [ '/test/font-1.ttf' , '/test/font-2.ttf' ], workerUrl : '/libassjs-worker.js' }; var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options); instance.setCurrentTime( 15 );

Changing subtitles

You're not limited to only display the subtitle file you referenced in your options. You're able to dynamically change subtitles on the fly. There's three methods that you can use for this specifically:

setTrackByUrl(url) : works the same as the subUrl option. It will set the subtitle to display by its URL.

: works the same as the option. It will set the subtitle to display by its URL. setTrack(content) : works the same as the subContent option. It will set the subtitle to dispaly by its content.

: works the same as the option. It will set the subtitle to dispaly by its content. freeTrack() : this simply removes the subtitles. You can use the two methods above to set a new subtitle file to be displayed.

var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options); instance.setTrackByUrl( '/test/railgun_op.ass' );

Cleaning up the object

After you're finished with rendering the subtitles. You need to call the instance.dispose() method to correctly dispose of the object.

var instance = new SubtitlesOctopus(options); instance.dispose();

Options

When creating an instance of SubtitleOctopus, you can set the following options:

video : The video element to attach listeners to. (Optional)

: The video element to attach listeners to. (Optional) canvas : The canvas to render the subtitles to. If none is given it will create a new canvas and insert it as a sibling of the video element (only if the video element exists). (Optional)

: The canvas to render the subtitles to. If none is given it will create a new canvas and insert it as a sibling of the video element (only if the video element exists). (Optional) subUrl : The URL of the subtitle file to play. (Require either subUrl or subContent to be specified)

: The URL of the subtitle file to play. (Require either or to be specified) subContent : The content of the subtitle file to play. (Require either subContent or subUrl to be specified)

: The content of the subtitle file to play. (Require either or to be specified) workerUrl : The URL of the worker. (Default: libassjs-worker.js )

: The URL of the worker. (Default: ) fonts : An array of links to the fonts used in the subtitle. (Optional)

: An array of links to the fonts used in the subtitle. (Optional) availableFonts : Object with all available fonts - Key is font name in lower case, value is link: {"arial": "/font1.ttf"} (Optional)

: Object with all available fonts - Key is font name in lower case, value is link: (Optional) timeOffset : The amount of time the subtitles should be offset from the video. (Default: 0 )

: The amount of time the subtitles should be offset from the video. (Default: ) onReady : Function that's called when SubtitlesOctopus is ready. (Optional)

: Function that's called when SubtitlesOctopus is ready. (Optional) onError : Function called in case of critical error meaning the subtitles wouldn't be shown and you should use an alternative method (for instance it occurs if browser doesn't support web workers). (Optional)

: Function called in case of critical error meaning the subtitles wouldn't be shown and you should use an alternative method (for instance it occurs if browser doesn't support web workers). (Optional) debug : Whether performance info is printed in the console. (Default: false )

: Whether performance info is printed in the console. (Default: ) renderMode : Rendering mode. (If not set, the deprecated option lossyRender is evaluated) js-blend - JS Blending wasm-blend - WASM Blending, currently the default lossy - Lossy Render Mode (EXPERIMENTAL)

: Rendering mode. (If not set, the deprecated option is evaluated) targetFps : Target FPS (Default: 24 )

: Target FPS (Default: ) libassMemoryLimit : libass bitmap cache memory limit in MiB (approximate) (Default: 0 - no limit)

: libass bitmap cache memory limit in MiB (approximate) (Default: - no limit) libassGlyphLimit : libass glyph cache memory limit in MiB (approximate) (Default: 0 - no limit)

Rendering Modes

JS Blending

To use this mode set renderMode to js-blend upon instance creation. This will do all the processing of the bitmaps produced by libass outside of WebAssembly.

WASM Blending

To use this mode set renderMode to wasm-blend upon instance creation. This will blend the bitmaps of the different events together in WebAssembly, so the JavaScript-part only needs to process a single image. If WebAssembly-support is available this will be faster than the default mode, especially for many and/or complex simultaneous subtitles. Without WebAssembly-support it will fallback to asm.js and should at least not be slower than the default mode.

Lossy Render Mode (EXPERIMENTAL)

To use this mode set renderMode to lossy upon instance creation. The Lossy Render mode has been created by @no1d as a suggestion for fix browser freezing when rendering heavy subtitles (#46), it uses createImageBitmap to render the bitmap in the Worker, using Promises instead of direct render on canvas in the Main Thread. When the browser start to hang, it will not lock main thread, instead will run Async, so if the function createImageBitmap fail, it will not stop the rendering process at all and may cause some bitmap loss or simply will not draw anything in canvas, mostly on low end devices.

WARNING: Experimental, not stable and not working in Safari

Brotli Compressed Subtitles

The SubtitleOctopus allow the use of compressed subtitles in brotli format, saving bandwidth and reducing library startup time

To use, just run: brotli subFile.ass and use the .br result file with the subUrl option

How to build?

Dependencies

git

emscripten (Configure the enviroment)

make

python3

cmake

pkgconfig

patch

libtool

autotools (autoconf, automake, autopoint)

gettext

ragel - Required by Harfbuzz

itstool - Required by Fontconfig

python3-ply - Required by WebIDL

gperf - Required by Fontconfig

licensecheck

Get the Source

Run git clone --recursive https://github.com/libass/JavascriptSubtitlesOctopus.git

Build inside a Container

Docker

1) Install Docker 2) ./run-docker-build.sh 3) Artifacts are in /dist/js

Buildah

1) Install Buildah and a suitable backend for buildah run like crun or runc 2) ./run-buildah-build.sh 3) Artifacts are in /dist/js

Build without Containers

1) Install the dependency packages listed above 2) make

- If on macOS with libtool from brew, `LIBTOOLIZE=glibtoolize make`

3) Artifacts are in /dist/js

Why "Octopus"?

How am I an Octopus? Ba da ba da ba!