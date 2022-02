Jitsi Meet API library

You can use Jitsi Meet API to create Jitsi Meet video conferences with a custom GUI.

Installation

Building the sources

NOTE: you need Node.js >= 12 and npm >= 6

To build the library, just type:

npm install

To lint:

npm run lint

and to run unit tests:

npm test

if you need to rebuild lib-jitsi-meet.min.js

npm run postinstall

Both linting and units will also be done by a pre-commit hook.