If you're looking for the (really) old ES5 version of LibFont, when it was still called "Font.js", you should be able to find it here.
Use
npm install lib-font, after which the package can be imported using
import { Font } from "lib-font".
Note that there is no legacy commonjs version of this library available. Node LTS 14 and above have native support for ES modules - Have a look at
babel's transform-modules-commonjs plugin if you really have no choice but to use commonjs.
You can either use the pre-built
lib-font.browser.js bundle, or you can download the code and unpack it into a vendor directory, then point to the
lib-font.js file in that directory. Either way, remember to tell the browser that this is modern ES module code by using
type="module" in the script tag, and be kind to your users and remember the
async attribute, too:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>...</title>
...
<script type="module" src=".../lib-font.js" async></script>
</head>
<body>
...
</body>
</html>
Note that there is no legacy ES5 version of this library available. There are no ES5 browsers outside of IE11 anymore, so if you really need to target dead browsers, have a look at babel.
What if you could actually inspect your fonts? In the same context that you actually use those fonts?
That's what this is for:
// Create a font object
const myFont = new Font(`Adobe Source Code Pro`);
// Assign event handling (.addEventListener version supported too, of course)
myFont.onerror = evt => console.error(evt);
myFont.onload = evt => doSomeFontThings(evt);
// Kick off the font load by setting a source file, exactly as you would
// for an <img> or <script> element when building them as nodes in JS.
myFont.src = `./fonts/SourceCodeVariable-Roman.otf`;
// When the font's up and loaded in, let's do some testing!
function doSomeFontThings(evt) {
// We can either rely on scoped access to font, but because the onload function
// is not guaranteed to live in the same scope, the font is in the event, too.
const font = evt.detail.font;
// First, let's test some characters:
[`a`, `→`, `嬉`].forEach(char => console.log(`Font supports '${char}': ${
font.supports(char)
}`));
// Then, let's check some OpenType things
const GSUB = font.opentype.tables.GSUB;
// Let's figure out which writing scripts this font supports:
console.log(`This font supports the following scripts: ${
`"${GSUB.getSupportedScripts().join(`", "`)}"`
}`);
// DFLT is a given, but let's see if `latn` has any special language/system rules...
const latn = GSUB.getScriptTable('latn');
console.log(`Special langsys for "latn": ${
`"${GSUB.getSupportedLangSys(latn).join(`", "`)}"`
}`);
// Wow, "Northern Sami" support? Really? Which OpenType features does that use?
const nsm = GSUB.getLangSysTable(latn, "NSM ");
console.log(`OpenType features for the Northern Sami version of latin script:`,
`"${GSUB.getFeatures(nsm).map(f => f.featureTag).join(`", "`)}"`
);
// Oh wait, this is a variable font, isn't it.
console.log(`This is a variable font: ${!!font.opentype.tables.fvar}`);
// Which axes does it support?
console.log(`This variable font supposed the following axes: ${
`"${font.opentype.tables.fvar.getSupportedAxes().join(`", "`)}"`
}`);
}
You can also pass in a file directly, e.g. using the HTML Drag and Drop API. In order to deal with the font as bytecode, you can use the
font.fromDataBuffer(bytecode, filename) function to kick off the font loading:
const myFont = new Font(`Adobe Source Code Pro`);
// Grab file frop drop event or file upload
const file = e.target.files[0];
// Use FileReader to, well, read the file
const reader = new FileReader();
reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file);
reader.onload = function() {
// Pass the buffer, and the original filename
myFont.fromDataBuffer(reader.result, file.name);
myFont.onload = e => {
// ...
};
};
This library does not offer a
<font src="..." ...> tag, in part because proper custom elements must have a hyphen in their name, but primarily because the only DOM related work that a
<font> tag would be useful for is already handled by
<style> (for declaring a
@font-face) and
<link> (for importing a
@font-face stylesheet).
The uplifted library API is still pending... As of right now, a lot of the functions and properties are pretty easily found if you know your way around an OpenType font already by looking at the source as well as the tests, but that's not ideal - API docs will be forthcoming but can always use help.
That said, this section will keep getting expanded as the API gets consolidated.
const f = new Font(fontFamilyName, optionsObject)
The family name is use for stylesheet building, and the options object can contain the following fields:
|fieldname
|type
|default
|description
|skipStyleSheet
|boolean
|false
|Determines whether not to build the
@font-face stylesheet.
|styleRules
|object
{}
|A set of key/value pairs representing CSS rules to add to the
@font-face declaration
|errorOnStyle
|boolean
|false
|Whether to error out, or merely warn, if the font type cannot be determined from the
src assignment.
f.onerror = evt => ... /
f.addEventListener('error', evt => ...)
Error handling for anything font related
f.onload = evt => ... /
f.addEventListener('load', evt => ...)
Load handling for anything font related
f.src = ...
Bind a font to a source URL. This can be a fully qualified URL, a relative URL, a Blob URL, or a Data-URL.
const actualFont = f.opentype
The actual opentype font representation is font in the
.opentype property.
const fontTables = f.opentype.tables
This is the main access point for any font table, where each table is accessed directly by name. E.g. in order to access the
cmap table, you use
const cmap = f.opentype.tables.cmap, GSUB is
const GSUB = f.opentype.tables.GSUB, etc.
The main entry point for this library is
./lib-font.js, with all code dependencies found in the
./src directory,.
The
npm test command should be all you need in order to run the tests, provided you ran
npm install first, of course.
./testing/node dir.
./testing/browser/tests dir.
This library is designed to run both in any browser and version of Node.js versions that supports es modules.
--experimental-modules runtime option as of v12).
They do, but they rely on having the gzip inflater and brotli decoder libraries loaded. You can find those in the
./lib dir, as they are optional: without them regular parsing still works fine, but with
inflate loaded, woff parsing will succeed, and with
unbrotli loaded, woff2 parsing will succeed.
To make this work on your own pages, add the following bit to your document head, with the appropriate path to these two libraries, of course:
<script src="./lib/inflate.js" defer></script>
<script src="./lib/unbrotli.js" defer></script>
Because you already have lots of text shaping engines available. In the browser, it's literally your browser (you can already draw all the text you need, properly shaped and typeset, both in HTML and on a Canvas). In node, it's whatever graphics library you're using to already draw everything else you need to draw.
Proper OpenType text shaping is incredibly complex and requires a lot of specialized code; there is no reason for this library to pretend it supports text shaping when it's guaranteed to do it worse than other technologies you're already using.
I don't have a good answer to that. Those are some great projects, you probably should use them if they do what you need? The reason I needed this is because it doesn't do text shaping: it just lets me query the opentype data to get me the information I need, without being too big of a library. And I've written enough OpenType parsers to know how much code goes into the actual shaping.
Tweet at me! @TheRealPomax or @TheRealPomax@Mastodon.social should do nicely, but if you want to have an in-depth discussion, I'd recommend filing an issue, since 280 characters per message is not really sufficient to dig into OpenType details.
This code is MIT licensed, do whatever you want with it.