Simple Node.js module to remote control LG WebOS smart TVs.
this is a fork of LGTV.js, heavily modified and rewritten to suite my needs.
With v1.4.0 the location and filename of the keyFile is changed, so you likely will have to accept the connection on your TV again after upgrading to 1.4.0.
npm install lgtv2
You need to allow "LG Connect Apps" on your TV - see http://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-help/CT00008334-1437131798537-others
Subscribe to volume and mute changes and output to console:
var lgtv = require("lgtv2")({
url: 'ws://lgwebostv:3000'
});
lgtv.on('error', function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
lgtv.on('connect', function () {
console.log('connected');
lgtv.subscribe('ssap://audio/getVolume', function (err, res) {
if (res.changed.indexOf('volume') !== -1) console.log('volume changed', res.volume);
if (res.changed.indexOf('muted') !== -1) console.log('mute changed', res.muted);
});
});
Turn TV off:
var lgtv = require("lgtv2")({
url: 'ws://lgwebostv:3000'
});
lgtv.on('error', function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
lgtv.on('connect', function () {
console.log('connected');
lgtv.request('ssap://system/turnOff', function (err, res) {
lgtv.disconnect();
});
});
~/.lgtv2/keyfile-, macOS:
~/Library/Preferences/lgtv2/keyfile-
Payload and callback params are optional.
Closes the connection to the TV and stops auto-reconnection.
Get specialized socket connection for mouse and button events
Example:
lgtv.getSocket(
'ssap://com.webos.service.networkinput/getPointerInputSocket',
function(err, sock) {
if (!err) {
sock.send('click');
}
}
);
is called when TV prompts for App authorization
is called when a connection is established and authorized
is called when trying to connect to the TV
is called when Websocket connection errors occur. Subsequent equal errors will only be emitted once (So your log isn't flooded with EHOSTUNREACH errors if your TV is off)
Enable/Disable mute
Example:
lgtv.request('ssap://audio/setMute', {mute: true});
Example:
lgtv.request('ssap://audio/setVolume', {volume: 10});
Example:
lgtv.request('ssap://media.controls/play');
Example:
lgtv.request('ssap://media.controls/pause');
Show a Popup Window.
Example:
lgtv.request('ssap://system.notifications/createToast', {message: 'Hello World!'});
Start an app.
Example:
lgtv.request('ssap://system.launcher/launch', {id: 'netflix'});
MIT (c) Sebastian Raff