LGTV2

Simple Node.js module to remote control LG WebOS smart TVs.

this is a fork of LGTV.js, heavily modified and rewritten to suite my needs.

With v1.4.0 the location and filename of the keyFile is changed, so you likely will have to accept the connection on your TV again after upgrading to 1.4.0.

Projects using this Module

node-red-contrib-lgtv - Node-RED Nodes to control LG webOS Smart TVs.

lgtv2mqtt - Interface between LG WebOS Smart TVs and MQTT.

homebridge-webos-tv - Homebridge plugin for LG WebOS TVs.

ioBroker.lgtv - LG WebOS SmartTV adapter for ioBroker.

Installation

npm install lgtv2

TV configuration

You need to allow "LG Connect Apps" on your TV - see http://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-help/CT00008334-1437131798537-others

Usage Examples

Subscribe to volume and mute changes and output to console:

var lgtv = require ( "lgtv2" )({ url : 'ws://lgwebostv:3000' }); lgtv.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); lgtv.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'connected' ); lgtv.subscribe( 'ssap://audio/getVolume' , function ( err, res ) { if (res.changed.indexOf( 'volume' ) !== -1 ) console .log( 'volume changed' , res.volume); if (res.changed.indexOf( 'muted' ) !== -1 ) console .log( 'mute changed' , res.muted); }); });

Turn TV off:

var lgtv = require ( "lgtv2" )({ url : 'ws://lgwebostv:3000' }); lgtv.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); lgtv.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'connected' ); lgtv.request( 'ssap://system/turnOff' , function ( err, res ) { lgtv.disconnect(); }); });

API

options

url - websocket url of TV. default: 'ws://lgwebostv:3000'

timeout - request timeout in milliseconds, default: 15000

reconnect - reconnect interval in milliseconds, default: 5000

keyFile - path for key storage. Will be suffixed with hostname/ip of TV. default: Linux: ~/.lgtv2/keyfile- , macOS: ~/Library/Preferences/lgtv2/keyfile-

, macOS: saveKey - you can override this with your own function for saving the key

clientKey - you have to supply the key here if you're using a custom saveKey method

methods

Payload and callback params are optional.

Closes the connection to the TV and stops auto-reconnection.

Get specialized socket connection for mouse and button events

Example:

lgtv.getSocket( 'ssap://com.webos.service.networkinput/getPointerInputSocket' , function ( err, sock ) { if (!err) { sock.send( 'click' ); } } );

events

prompt

is called when TV prompts for App authorization

connect

is called when a connection is established and authorized

connecting

is called when trying to connect to the TV

close

error

is called when Websocket connection errors occur. Subsequent equal errors will only be emitted once (So your log isn't flooded with EHOSTUNREACH errors if your TV is off)

Commands

Enable/Disable mute

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://audio/setMute', {mute: true});

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://audio/setVolume', {volume: 10});

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://media.controls/play');

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://media.controls/pause');

Show a Popup Window.

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://system.notifications/createToast', {message: 'Hello World!'});

Start an app.

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://system.launcher/launch', {id: 'netflix'});

License

MIT (c) Sebastian Raff