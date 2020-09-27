openbase logo
lgt

lgtv2

by Sebastian Raff
1.6.3 (see all)

Control LG WebOS TV using node.js 📺

Readme

LGTV2

Simple Node.js module to remote control LG WebOS smart TVs.

this is a fork of LGTV.js, heavily modified and rewritten to suite my needs.

With v1.4.0 the location and filename of the keyFile is changed, so you likely will have to accept the connection on your TV again after upgrading to 1.4.0.

Projects using this Module

Installation

npm install lgtv2

TV configuration

You need to allow "LG Connect Apps" on your TV - see http://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-help/CT00008334-1437131798537-others

Usage Examples

Subscribe to volume and mute changes and output to console:


var lgtv = require("lgtv2")({
    url: 'ws://lgwebostv:3000'
});

lgtv.on('error', function (err) {
    console.log(err);
});

lgtv.on('connect', function () {
    console.log('connected');
    
    lgtv.subscribe('ssap://audio/getVolume', function (err, res) {
        if (res.changed.indexOf('volume') !== -1) console.log('volume changed', res.volume);
        if (res.changed.indexOf('muted') !== -1) console.log('mute changed', res.muted);
    });
    
});

Turn TV off:


var lgtv = require("lgtv2")({
    url: 'ws://lgwebostv:3000'
});

lgtv.on('error', function (err) {
    console.log(err);
});

lgtv.on('connect', function () {
    console.log('connected');
    lgtv.request('ssap://system/turnOff', function (err, res) {
        lgtv.disconnect();
    });
    
});

API

options

  • url - websocket url of TV. default: 'ws://lgwebostv:3000'
  • timeout - request timeout in milliseconds, default: 15000
  • reconnect - reconnect interval in milliseconds, default: 5000
  • keyFile - path for key storage. Will be suffixed with hostname/ip of TV. default: Linux: ~/.lgtv2/keyfile-, macOS: ~/Library/Preferences/lgtv2/keyfile-
  • saveKey - you can override this with your own function for saving the key
  • clientKey - you have to supply the key here if you're using a custom saveKey method

methods

request(url [, payload][, callback])

Payload and callback params are optional.

subscribe(url, callback)

disconnect()

Closes the connection to the TV and stops auto-reconnection.

getSocket(url, callback)

Get specialized socket connection for mouse and button events

Example:

lgtv.getSocket(
    'ssap://com.webos.service.networkinput/getPointerInputSocket',
    function(err, sock) {
        if (!err) {
            sock.send('click');
        }
    }
);

events

prompt

is called when TV prompts for App authorization

connect

is called when a connection is established and authorized

connecting

is called when trying to connect to the TV

close

error

is called when Websocket connection errors occur. Subsequent equal errors will only be emitted once (So your log isn't flooded with EHOSTUNREACH errors if your TV is off)

Commands

api/getServiceList

audio/setMute

Enable/Disable mute

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://audio/setMute', {mute: true});

audio/getStatus

audio/getVolume

audio/setVolume

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://audio/setVolume', {volume: 10});

audio/volumeUp

audio/volumeDown

com.webos.applicationManager/getForegroundAppInfo

com.webos.applicationManager/launch

com.webos.applicationManager/listLaunchPoints

com.webos.service.appstatus/getAppStatus

com.webos.service.ime/sendEnterKey

com.webos.service.ime/deleteCharacters

com.webos.service.tv.display/set3DOn

com.webos.service.tv.display/set3DOff

com.webos.service.update/getCurrentSWInformation

media.controls/play

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://media.controls/play');

media.controls/stop

media.controls/pause

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://media.controls/pause');

media.controls/rewind

media.controls/fastForward

media.viewer/close

system/turnOff

system.notifications/createToast

Show a Popup Window.

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://system.notifications/createToast', {message: 'Hello World!'});

system.launcher/close

system.launcher/getAppState

system.launcher/launch

Start an app.

Example: lgtv.request('ssap://system.launcher/launch', {id: 'netflix'});

system.launcher/open

tv/channelDown

tv/channelUp

tv/getChannelList

tv/getChannelProgramInfo

tv/getCurrentChannel

tv/getExternalInputList

tv/openChannel

tv/switchInput

webapp/closeWebApp

License

MIT (c) Sebastian Raff

