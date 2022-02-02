Sorry, I just haven't got the time to keep up. I've gotten a couple of awesome PRs in which this project has been cleaned up and refactored - perhaps one of those is where you may want to go. That being said, this works for me with my TV. Best of luck, and thanks for the great PRs!
//Marcus
npm install lgtv and set up the TV per below.
First, the device (eg your computer) must be on the same network as the TV. Second, you should enable the TV to broadcast itself as
lgsmarttv.lan in the local network. This setting is under
Network/LG Connect Apps. This is necessary in order for this module to find the TV on the network and allow apps to connect. You also need to be on the same network as the TV.
The first time you run it against the TV, you need to give the program access to the TV by answering
yes to the prompt on the TV. From then on, the received client key is used so you don't have to perform this step again.
Then, follow some of the examples to begin with, eg
examples/show-float.js to show a float pop up on the screen:
lgtv = require("lgtv");
var tv_ip_address = "192.168.1.214";
lgtv.connect(tv_ip_address, function(err, response){
if (!err) {
lgtv.show_float("It works!", function(err, response){
if (!err) {
lgtv.disconnect();
}
}); // show float
}
}); // connect
Now that you can do this, we also can change input source to eg TV/HDMI/whatever, list and open apps, open browser, open Youtube app, change channel/volume, turn off the TV etc. Basically the only thing that doesn't work right now is a) turning on the TV, which doesn't seem possible this way, and b) opening Youtube at an URL (coming soon).
The above uses a default hostname,
lgsmarttv.lan. Your TV may not follow that, or you may have more than one TV. Then you can specify the hostname like below. The hostname can be eg
kitchen-tv.lan,
192.168.1.214 or similar.
lgtv = require("lgtv");
lgtv.connect("192.168.1.214", function(err, response){
if (!err) {
lgtv.show_float("It works!", function(err, response){
if (!err) {
lgtv.disconnect();
}
}); // show float
}
}); // connect
If you don't know the IP of the TV, or the hostname, you can scan for it using the
discover_ip() function like below. Beware that this takes 3-4 seconds for the round-trip times (the TV is slow to respond to the SSDP discover probe).
lgtv = require("lgtv");
var retry_timeout = 10; // seconds
lgtv.discover_ip(retry_timeout, function(err, ipaddr) {
if (err) {
console.log("Failed to find TV IP address on the LAN. Verify that TV is on, and that you are on the same LAN/Wifi.");
} else {
console.log("TV ip addr is: " + ipaddr);
}
});
If you want to autodiscover each time, this would work,
lgtv = require("lgtv");
var retry_timeout = 10; // seconds
lgtv.discover_ip(retry_timeout, function(err, ipaddr) {
if (err) {
console.log("Failed to find TV IP address on the LAN. Verify that TV is on, and that you are on the same LAN/Wifi.");
} else {
lgtv.connect(ipaddr, function(err, response){
if (!err) {
lgtv.show_float("Found you!", function(err, response){
if (!err) {
lgtv.disconnect();
}
}); // show float
}
}); // connect
}
});
This module is targeting the LG Smart TVs running WebOS, ie later 2014 or 2015 models. Previous models used another OS and other protocols and won't work with this.
There is some useful information out there already:
There is an LG remote control app for Android, but it is horribly slow. Also, it is very generic and mirrors the physical remote control. With this module I can chain a set of commands such as change input to HDMI_1 and set volume 10 and make them happen programmatically instead of finding the right buttons in the app. I also combine this with a corresponding module for controlling a Kodi media player.
I recently bought a new TV, a LG 60LB870V, which is a 2014 TV running WebOS 1.x. The same day I got the TV, I ran
nmap on the TV and
Wireshark on the network the TV was connected to, with the following results (full results at the bottom).
Port Scanning host results
Open TCP Port: 1061
Open TCP Port: 1424
Open TCP Port: 1900 ssdp
Open TCP Port: 1970
Open TCP Port: 3000 ws
Open TCP Port: 3001 wss
Open TCP Port: 9955
Open TCP Port: 9998
Open TCP Port: 18181
Open TCP Port: 36866
Through Wireshark, I saw the TV sending UDP:
239.255.255.250:1900, presenting several SSDP endpoints
192.168.1.255:9956 and
224.0.0.113:9956. Port
9956 and the contents show this
is
alljoyn-traffic, something I haven't encountered before but is a service
discovery protocol of some kind according to Wikipedia. The addresses are multicast/broadcast.
In the TV menus I had also enabled
zeroconf meaning I can now address the TV by an
address valid in the local network, by default
lgsmarttv.lan which is found by mDNS. This setting
is, IIRC, under
Network/LG Connect Apps.
The TV IP address can otherwise be found using SSDP; send this:
'M-SEARCH * HTTP/1.1\r\n'
'HOST: 239.255.255.250:1900\r\n'
'MX: 30\r\n'
'MAN: "ssdp:discover\r\n"'
'ST: urn:lge-com:service:webos-second-screen:1\r\n\r\n'
to
udp://239.255.255.250:1900, then the TV will respond.
This may be an alternative schema:
urn:schemas-upnp-org:device:MediaRenderer:1.
Most of the communication is over websockets on port 3000, or 3001.
The application must pair with the TV in order to be allowed to control it.
The pairing handshake used here is a hardcoded handshake retrieved from another LG remote control application,
which in turn seems to have retrieved it from the official LG remote control app. No fields
can be changed or the handshake will fail, and only basic commands are allowed. The handshake
contains a base-64 signature, which if "debased" starts
{"algorithm":"RSA-SHA256","keyId":"test-signing-cert","signatureVersion":1}.
This may just be a hash of the signature, perhaps in JSON format, but I haven't persued this further.
If the signing information is not included, or something is changed - thus invalidating the signing - the handshake will still succeed, but some commands are not permitted (such as getting information about the TV software).
After the handshake, the rest of the communication stays over the same websocket socket. Data and commands are sent in cleartext JSON format, eg
{"type":"response","id":"status_0","payload":{"scenario":"mastervolume_tv_speaker","active":false,"action":"requested","volume":0,"returnValue":true,"subscribed":true,"mute":false}}
The
type is either (at least, there may be more),
request - a single request, eg get volume
response - response to a request, or subscription event
subscribe - subscribe to a topic ie get notifications when something happens, eg channel is changed
unsubscribe - unsubscribe a subscribed topic
The
id is a concatenation of the command and a message counter, like so:
Request:
{"type":"request","id":"status_3", ...}
Response:
{"type":"response","id":"status_3", ...}
This is used so that a request can be matched with a response.
Command:
sudo nmap -sV -p 1-65535 192.168.1.86
Result:
Starting Nmap 6.40-2 ( http://nmap.org ) at 2014-12-30 14:13 CET
Nmap scan report for 192.168.1.86
Host is up (0.028s latency).
Not shown: 65525 closed ports
PORT STATE SERVICE VERSION
1126/tcp open tcpwrapped
1261/tcp open tcpwrapped
1843/tcp open tcpwrapped
1900/tcp open upnp?
3000/tcp open ppp?
3001/tcp open ssl/nessus?
9955/tcp open unknown
9998/tcp open distinct32?
18181/tcp open opsec-cvp?
36866/tcp open unknown
6 services unrecognized despite returning data. If you know the service/version, please submit the following fingerprints at http://www.insecure.org/cgi-bin/servicefp-submit.cgi :
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port1900-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=12/30%Time=54A2A53E%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(GetRequest,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x20Tue,
SF:\x2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:13:48\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\
SF:n")%r(HTTPOptions,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x20Tue,
SF:\x2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:13:53\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\
SF:n")%r(FourOhFourRequest,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x
SF:20Tue,\x2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:13:53\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\
SF:r\n\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port3000-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=12/30%Time=54A2A543%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(GetRequest,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20Tue,\x2030\x20
SF:Dec\x202014\x2013:13:53\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\nHello\x20
SF:world\r\n")%r(HTTPOptions,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20Tue,\x
SF:2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:13:53\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\nH
SF:ello\x20world\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port3001-TCP:V=6.40-2%T=SSL%I=7%D=12/30%Time=54A2A561%P=x86_64-apple-da
SF:rwin10.8.0%r(GetRequest,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20Tue,\x20
SF:30\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:14:23\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\nHel
SF:lo\x20world\r\n")%r(HTTPOptions,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20
SF:Tue,\x2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:14:23\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\
SF:n\r\nHello\x20world\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port9955-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=12/30%Time=54A2A573%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(Kerberos,F,"ERROR\x20Unknown\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port9998-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=12/30%Time=54A2A543%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(GetRequest,5C8,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nConnection:\x20close\r
SF:\nContent-Length:\x201395\r\nContent-Type:\x20text/html\r\n\r\n<!DOCTYP
SF:E\x20html>\n<html><head>\n<script\x20type=\"text/javascript\">\nfunctio
SF:n\x20createPageList\(\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20xhr\x20=\x20new\x2
SF:0XMLHttpRequest;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.open\(\"GET\",\x20\"/pagelist\.j
SF:son\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.onload\x20=\x20function\(e\)\x20{\n\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20if\x20\(xhr\.status\x20==\x20200\)\x20{\n\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20pages\x20=\x20JSON\
SF:.parse\(xhr\.responseText\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20if\x20\(pages\.length\)\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20document\.getElementById\(\"noPageNotice\"\)\.
SF:style\.display\x20=\x20\"none\";\n\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20var\x20pageList\x20=\x20document\.createElement\(\"ol\"\);
SF:\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20for\x20\(var\x20i\x20
SF:in\x20pages\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20var\x20link\x20=\x20document\.createElement\(\"a\"\);\n\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20tit
SF:le\x20=\x20pages\[i\]\.title\x20\?\x20pages\[i\]\.title\x20:\x20\(\"Pag
SF:e\x20\"\x20\+\x20\(Number\(pages\[i\]\.id\)\)\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20url\x20=\x20pages\[i\
SF:]\.url;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20link\.appendChild\(document\.createTextNode\(title\x20\+\x20\(url\x20
SF:\?\x20\(\"\x20\[\"\x20\+\x20url\x20\+\x20\"\]\"\)\x20:\x20\"\"\x20\)\)\
SF:);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20lin
SF:k\.setAttribute\(\"hre")%r(HTTPOptions,5C8,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nC
SF:onnection:\x20close\r\nContent-Length:\x201395\r\nContent-Type:\x20text
SF:/html\r\n\r\n<!DOCTYPE\x20html>\n<html><head>\n<script\x20type=\"text/j
SF:avascript\">\nfunction\x20createPageList\(\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20var\
SF:x20xhr\x20=\x20new\x20XMLHttpRequest;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.open\(\"GET
SF:\",\x20\"/pagelist\.json\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.onload\x20=\x20func
SF:tion\(e\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20if\x20\(xhr\.status\x20
SF:==\x20200\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x
SF:20pages\x20=\x20JSON\.parse\(xhr\.responseText\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20
SF:\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20if\x20\(pages\.length\)\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20document\.getElementById\
SF:(\"noPageNotice\"\)\.style\.display\x20=\x20\"none\";\n\n\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20pageList\x20=\x20document\.cre
SF:ateElement\(\"ol\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20
SF:for\x20\(var\x20i\x20in\x20pages\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20link\x20=\x20document\.createE
SF:lement\(\"a\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20var\x20title\x20=\x20pages\[i\]\.title\x20\?\x20pages\[i\]\.
SF:title\x20:\x20\(\"Page\x20\"\x20\+\x20\(Number\(pages\[i\]\.id\)\)\);\n
SF:\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20
SF:url\x20=\x20pages\[i\]\.url;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20link\.appendChild\(document\.createTextNode\(tit
SF:le\x20\+\x20\(url\x20\?\x20\(\"\x20\[\"\x20\+\x20url\x20\+\x20\"\]\"\)\
SF:x20:\x20\"\"\x20\)\)\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20link\.setAttribute\(\"hre");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port36866-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=12/30%Time=54A2A543%P=x86_64-apple-darwin1
SF:0.8.0%r(GetRequest,198,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nContent-Type:\x20text
SF:/xml\r\nDate:\x20Tue,\x2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:13:53\x20GMT\r\nConnec
SF:tion:\x20close\r\n\r\n<\?xml\x20version=\"1\.0\"\x20encoding=\"UTF-8\"\
SF:?><service\x20xmlns=\"urn:dial-multiscreen-org:schemas:dial\"><name></n
SF:ame><options\x20allowStop=\"true\"/><state>running</state><link\x20rel=
SF:\"run\"\x20href=\"run\"/><additionalData\x20xmlns=\"http://www\.youtube
SF:\.com/dial\"><screenId>lf85fem4srqg84i7vis9ppj0ie</screenId></additiona
SF:lData></service>")%r(FourOhFourRequest,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20F
SF:ound\r\nDate:\x20Tue,\x2030\x20Dec\x202014\x2013:13:59\x20GMT\r\nConnec
SF:tion:\x20close\r\n\r\n");
MAC Address: <redacted> (Unknown)
Service detection performed. Please report any incorrect results at http://nmap.org/submit/ .
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 209.82 seconds
Update, with the latest firmware as of today, the
1.4.0-2507(afro-ashley), the nmap looks like below. Also, I don't see it advertising itself over SSDP like before, nor answer to the ssdp query as it did before.
-[691]> sudo nmap -sV -p 1-65535 192.168.1.86
Password:
Starting Nmap 6.40-2 ( http://nmap.org ) at 2015-10-29 21:37 CET
Nmap scan report for 192.168.1.86
Host is up (0.0076s latency).
Not shown: 65525 closed ports
PORT STATE SERVICE VERSION
1701/tcp open tcpwrapped
1742/tcp open tcpwrapped
1881/tcp open tcpwrapped
1900/tcp open upnp?
3000/tcp open ppp?
3001/tcp open ssl/nessus?
9955/tcp open unknown
9998/tcp open distinct32?
18181/tcp open opsec-cvp?
36866/tcp open unknown
6 services unrecognized despite returning data. If you know the service/version, please submit the following fingerprints at http://www.insecure.org/cgi-bin/servicefp-submit.cgi :
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port1900-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=10/29%Time=563283C6%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(GetRequest,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x20Thu,
SF:\x2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:38:26\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\
SF:n")%r(HTTPOptions,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x20Thu,
SF:\x2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:38:31\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\
SF:n")%r(FourOhFourRequest,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x
SF:20Thu,\x2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:38:31\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\
SF:r\n\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port3000-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=10/29%Time=563283CB%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(GetRequest,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20Thu,\x2029\x20
SF:Oct\x202015\x2020:38:31\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\nHello\x20
SF:world\r\n")%r(HTTPOptions,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20Thu,\x
SF:2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:38:31\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\nH
SF:ello\x20world\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port3001-TCP:V=6.40-2%T=SSL%I=7%D=10/29%Time=563283E8%P=x86_64-apple-da
SF:rwin10.8.0%r(GetRequest,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20Thu,\x20
SF:29\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:39:00\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\r\nHel
SF:lo\x20world\r\n")%r(HTTPOptions,58,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nDate:\x20
SF:Thu,\x2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:39:00\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\
SF:n\r\nHello\x20world\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port9955-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=10/29%Time=563283D5%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(Kerberos,F,"ERROR\x20Unknown\r\n");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port9998-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=10/29%Time=563283CB%P=x86_64-apple-darwin10
SF:.8.0%r(GetRequest,5C8,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nConnection:\x20close\r
SF:\nContent-Length:\x201395\r\nContent-Type:\x20text/html\r\n\r\n<!DOCTYP
SF:E\x20html>\n<html><head>\n<script\x20type=\"text/javascript\">\nfunctio
SF:n\x20createPageList\(\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20xhr\x20=\x20new\x2
SF:0XMLHttpRequest;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.open\(\"GET\",\x20\"/pagelist\.j
SF:son\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.onload\x20=\x20function\(e\)\x20{\n\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20if\x20\(xhr\.status\x20==\x20200\)\x20{\n\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20pages\x20=\x20JSON\
SF:.parse\(xhr\.responseText\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20if\x20\(pages\.length\)\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20document\.getElementById\(\"noPageNotice\"\)\.
SF:style\.display\x20=\x20\"none\";\n\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20var\x20pageList\x20=\x20document\.createElement\(\"ol\"\);
SF:\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20for\x20\(var\x20i\x20
SF:in\x20pages\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20var\x20link\x20=\x20document\.createElement\(\"a\"\);\n\x2
SF:0\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20tit
SF:le\x20=\x20pages\[i\]\.title\x20\?\x20pages\[i\]\.title\x20:\x20\(\"Pag
SF:e\x20\"\x20\+\x20\(Number\(pages\[i\]\.id\)\)\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20url\x20=\x20pages\[i\
SF:]\.url;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20link\.appendChild\(document\.createTextNode\(title\x20\+\x20\(url\x20
SF:\?\x20\(\"\x20\[\"\x20\+\x20url\x20\+\x20\"\]\"\)\x20:\x20\"\"\x20\)\)\
SF:);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20lin
SF:k\.setAttribute\(\"hre")%r(HTTPOptions,5C8,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nC
SF:onnection:\x20close\r\nContent-Length:\x201395\r\nContent-Type:\x20text
SF:/html\r\n\r\n<!DOCTYPE\x20html>\n<html><head>\n<script\x20type=\"text/j
SF:avascript\">\nfunction\x20createPageList\(\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20var\
SF:x20xhr\x20=\x20new\x20XMLHttpRequest;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.open\(\"GET
SF:\",\x20\"/pagelist\.json\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20xhr\.onload\x20=\x20func
SF:tion\(e\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20if\x20\(xhr\.status\x20
SF:==\x20200\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x
SF:20pages\x20=\x20JSON\.parse\(xhr\.responseText\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20
SF:\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20if\x20\(pages\.length\)\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20document\.getElementById\
SF:(\"noPageNotice\"\)\.style\.display\x20=\x20\"none\";\n\n\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20pageList\x20=\x20document\.cre
SF:ateElement\(\"ol\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20
SF:for\x20\(var\x20i\x20in\x20pages\)\x20{\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20link\x20=\x20document\.createE
SF:lement\(\"a\"\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20var\x20title\x20=\x20pages\[i\]\.title\x20\?\x20pages\[i\]\.
SF:title\x20:\x20\(\"Page\x20\"\x20\+\x20\(Number\(pages\[i\]\.id\)\)\);\n
SF:\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20var\x20
SF:url\x20=\x20pages\[i\]\.url;\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\
SF:x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20link\.appendChild\(document\.createTextNode\(tit
SF:le\x20\+\x20\(url\x20\?\x20\(\"\x20\[\"\x20\+\x20url\x20\+\x20\"\]\"\)\
SF:x20:\x20\"\"\x20\)\)\);\n\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x20\x
SF:20\x20\x20\x20\x20link\.setAttribute\(\"hre");
==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)==============
SF-Port36866-TCP:V=6.40-2%I=7%D=10/29%Time=563283CB%P=x86_64-apple-darwin1
SF:0.8.0%r(GetRequest,145,"HTTP/1\.1\x20200\x20OK\r\nContent-Type:\x20text
SF:/xml\r\nDate:\x20Thu,\x2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:38:31\x20GMT\r\nConnec
SF:tion:\x20close\r\n\r\n<\?xml\x20version=\"1\.0\"\x20encoding=\"UTF-8\"\
SF:?><service\x20xmlns=\"urn:dial-multiscreen-org:schemas:dial\"><name></n
SF:ame><options\x20allowStop=\"true\"/><state>running</state><link\x20rel=
SF:\"run\"\x20href=\"run\"/><additionalData></additionalData></service>")%
SF:r(FourOhFourRequest,52,"HTTP/1\.1\x20404\x20Not\x20Found\r\nDate:\x20Th
SF:u,\x2029\x20Oct\x202015\x2020:38:36\x20GMT\r\nConnection:\x20close\r\n\
SF:r\n");
MAC Address: <redacted> (Unknown)
Service detection performed. Please report any incorrect results at http://nmap.org/submit/ .
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 180.22 seconds