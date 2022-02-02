NOT MAINTAINED anymore

Sorry, I just haven't got the time to keep up. I've gotten a couple of awesome PRs in which this project has been cleaned up and refactored - perhaps one of those is where you may want to go. That being said, this works for me with my TV. Best of luck, and thanks for the great PRs!

//Marcus

LGTV

Installation

npm install lgtv and set up the TV per below.

Prerequisites

First, the device (eg your computer) must be on the same network as the TV. Second, you should enable the TV to broadcast itself as lgsmarttv.lan in the local network. This setting is under Network/LG Connect Apps . This is necessary in order for this module to find the TV on the network and allow apps to connect. You also need to be on the same network as the TV.

Quick start

The first time you run it against the TV, you need to give the program access to the TV by answering yes to the prompt on the TV. From then on, the received client key is used so you don't have to perform this step again.

Then, follow some of the examples to begin with, eg examples/show-float.js to show a float pop up on the screen:

lgtv = require ( "lgtv" ); var tv_ip_address = "192.168.1.214" ; lgtv.connect(tv_ip_address, function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { lgtv.show_float( "It works!" , function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { lgtv.disconnect(); } }); } });

Now that you can do this, we also can change input source to eg TV/HDMI/whatever, list and open apps, open browser, open Youtube app, change channel/volume, turn off the TV etc. Basically the only thing that doesn't work right now is a) turning on the TV, which doesn't seem possible this way, and b) opening Youtube at an URL (coming soon).

Using a hostname or IP-address of the TV

The above uses a default hostname, lgsmarttv.lan . Your TV may not follow that, or you may have more than one TV. Then you can specify the hostname like below. The hostname can be eg kitchen-tv.lan , 192.168.1.214 or similar.

lgtv = require ( "lgtv" ); lgtv.connect( "192.168.1.214" , function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { lgtv.show_float( "It works!" , function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { lgtv.disconnect(); } }); } });

Auto-detecting the TV on the network

If you don't know the IP of the TV, or the hostname, you can scan for it using the discover_ip() function like below. Beware that this takes 3-4 seconds for the round-trip times (the TV is slow to respond to the SSDP discover probe).

lgtv = require ( "lgtv" ); var retry_timeout = 10 ; lgtv.discover_ip(retry_timeout, function ( err, ipaddr ) { if (err) { console .log( "Failed to find TV IP address on the LAN. Verify that TV is on, and that you are on the same LAN/Wifi." ); } else { console .log( "TV ip addr is: " + ipaddr); } });

If you want to autodiscover each time, this would work,

lgtv = require ( "lgtv" ); var retry_timeout = 10 ; lgtv.discover_ip(retry_timeout, function ( err, ipaddr ) { if (err) { console .log( "Failed to find TV IP address on the LAN. Verify that TV is on, and that you are on the same LAN/Wifi." ); } else { lgtv.connect(ipaddr, function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { lgtv.show_float( "Found you!" , function ( err, response ) { if (!err) { lgtv.disconnect(); } }); } }); } });

Introduction

This module is targeting the LG Smart TVs running WebOS, ie later 2014 or 2015 models. Previous models used another OS and other protocols and won't work with this.

Controlling the TV means (finding the TV on your local network) establishing a connection, ie successful handshake controlling input source, volume, etc



There is some useful information out there already:

LG TV: LG remote app on android store you could sniff traffic on network as it interacts with TV you could reverse engineer by downloading .apk, run dex2jar etc etc LG remote app by third-party developers https://github.com/CODeRUS/harbour-lgremote-webos -seems like it is written with deep knowledge of WebOS internals look through the open source SDK's and API's published by LG https://github.com/ConnectSDK/Connect-SDK-Android-Core



Motivation

There is an LG remote control app for Android, but it is horribly slow. Also, it is very generic and mirrors the physical remote control. With this module I can chain a set of commands such as change input to HDMI_1 and set volume 10 and make them happen programmatically instead of finding the right buttons in the app. I also combine this with a corresponding module for controlling a Kodi media player.

Communication overview

I recently bought a new TV, a LG 60LB870V, which is a 2014 TV running WebOS 1.x. The same day I got the TV, I ran nmap on the TV and Wireshark on the network the TV was connected to, with the following results (full results at the bottom).

Port Scanning host results Open TCP Port: 1061 Open TCP Port: 1424 Open TCP Port: 1900 ssdp Open TCP Port: 1970 Open TCP Port: 3000 ws Open TCP Port: 3001 wss Open TCP Port: 9955 Open TCP Port: 9998 Open TCP Port: 18181 Open TCP Port: 36866

Through Wireshark, I saw the TV sending UDP:

SSDP (simple service discovery protocol) to 239.255.255.250:1900 , presenting several SSDP endpoints

, presenting several SSDP endpoints 192.168.1.255:9956 and 224.0.0.113:9956 . Port 9956 and the contents show this is alljoyn -traffic, something I haven't encountered before but is a service discovery protocol of some kind according to Wikipedia. The addresses are multicast/broadcast.

In the TV menus I had also enabled zeroconf meaning I can now address the TV by an address valid in the local network, by default lgsmarttv.lan which is found by mDNS. This setting is, IIRC, under Network/LG Connect Apps .

The TV IP address can otherwise be found using SSDP; send this:

'M-SEARCH * HTTP/1.1 \ r \ n ' 'HOST: 239.255.255.250:1900 \ r \ n ' 'MX: 30 \ r \ n ' 'MAN: "ssdp:discover \ r \ n "' 'ST: urn:lge-com:service:webos-second-screen:1 \ r \ n \ r \ n '

to udp://239.255.255.250:1900 , then the TV will respond. This may be an alternative schema: urn:schemas-upnp-org:device:MediaRenderer:1 .

Pairing and communication

Most of the communication is over websockets on port 3000, or 3001.

The application must pair with the TV in order to be allowed to control it. The pairing handshake used here is a hardcoded handshake retrieved from another LG remote control application, which in turn seems to have retrieved it from the official LG remote control app. No fields can be changed or the handshake will fail, and only basic commands are allowed. The handshake contains a base-64 signature, which if "debased" starts {"algorithm":"RSA-SHA256","keyId":"test-signing-cert","signatureVersion":1} . This may just be a hash of the signature, perhaps in JSON format, but I haven't persued this further.

If the signing information is not included, or something is changed - thus invalidating the signing - the handshake will still succeed, but some commands are not permitted (such as getting information about the TV software).

After the handshake, the rest of the communication stays over the same websocket socket. Data and commands are sent in cleartext JSON format, eg

{ "type" : "response" , "id" : "status_0" , "payload" :{ "scenario" : "mastervolume_tv_speaker" , "active" : false , "action" : "requested" , "volume" : 0 , "returnValue" : true , "subscribed" : true , "mute" : false }}

The type is either (at least, there may be more),

request - a single request, eg get volume

- a single request, eg get volume response - response to a request, or subscription event

- response to a request, or subscription event subscribe - subscribe to a topic ie get notifications when something happens, eg channel is changed

- subscribe to a topic ie get notifications when something happens, eg channel is changed unsubscribe - unsubscribe a subscribed topic

The id is a concatenation of the command and a message counter, like so:

Request : { "type" : "request" , "id" : "status_3" , ...} Response : { "type" : "response" , "id" : "status_3" , ...}

This is used so that a request can be matched with a response.

Complete nmap report

Command: sudo nmap -sV -p 1-65535 192.168.1.86

Result:

Starting Nmap 6.40-2 ( http://nmap.org ) at 2014-12-30 14:13 CET Nmap scan report for 192.168.1.86 Host is up (0.028s latency). Not shown: 65525 closed ports PORT STATE SERVICE VERSION 1126/tcp open tcpwrapped 1261/tcp open tcpwrapped 1843/tcp open tcpwrapped 1900/tcp open upnp? 3000/tcp open ppp? 3001/tcp open ssl/nessus? 9955/tcp open unknown 9998/tcp open distinct32? 18181/tcp open opsec-cvp? 36866/tcp open unknown 6 services unrecognized despite returning data. If you know the service/version, please submit the following fingerprints at http://www.insecure.org/cgi-bin/servicefp-submit.cgi : ==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)============== SF-Port1900-TCP:V=6.40-2 SF:.8.0 SF: \ x 2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:48 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ SF:n") SF: \ x 2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:53 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ SF:n") SF:20Tue, \ x 2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:53 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ SF:r \ n \ r \ n "); ==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)============== SF-Port3000-TCP:V=6.40-2 SF:.8.0 SF:Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:53 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ nHello \ x 20 SF:world \ r \ n ") SF:2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:53 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ nH SF:ello \ x 20world \ r \ n "); ==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)============== SF-Port3001-TCP:V=6.40-2 SF:rwin10.8.0 SF:30 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:14:23 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ nHel SF:lo \ x 20world \ r \ n ") SF:Tue, \ x 2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:14:23 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnection : \ x 20close \ r \ SF:n \ r \ nHello \ x 20world \ r \ n "); ==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)============== SF-Port9955-TCP:V=6.40-2 SF:.8.0 ==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)============== SF-Port9998-TCP:V=6.40-2 SF:.8.0 SF: \ nContent -Length: \ x 201395 \ r \ nContent -Type: \ x 20text/html \ r \ n \ r \ n <!DOCTYP SF:E \ x 20html> \ n <html><head> \ n <script \ x 20type= \ " text/javascript \ " > \ nfunctio SF:n \ x 20createPageList \ ( \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20xhr \ x 20= \ x 20new \ x 2 SF:0XMLHttpRequest; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20xhr \ . open \ ( \ " GET \ " , \ x 20 \ " /pagelist \ . j SF:son \ " \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20xhr \ . onload \ x 20= \ x 20function \ ( e \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ SF:x20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20if \ x 20 \ ( xhr \ . status \ x 20== \ x 20200 \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 2 SF:0 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20pages \ x 20= \ x 20JSON \ SF:.parse \ ( xhr \ . responseText \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ SF:x20 \ x 20if \ x 20 \ ( pages \ . length \ ) \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 2 SF:0 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20document \ . getElementById \ ( \ " noPageNotice \ " \ ) \ . SF:style \ . display \ x 20= \ x 20 \ " none \ " ; \ n \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 2 SF:0 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20pageList \ x 20= \ x 20document \ . createElement \ ( \ " ol \ " \ ) ; SF: \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20for \ x 20 \ ( var \ x 20i \ x 20 SF:in \ x 20pages \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 2 SF:0 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20link \ x 20= \ x 20document \ . createElement \ ( \ " a \ " \ ) ; \ n \ x 2 SF:0 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20tit SF:le \ x 20= \ x 20pages \ [ i \ ] \ . title \ x 20 \ ? \ x 20pages \ [ i \ ] \ . title \ x 20: \ x 20 \ ( \ " Pag SF:e \ x 20 \ " \ x 20 \ + \ x 20 \ ( Number \ ( pages \ [ i \ ] \ . id \ ) \ ) \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ SF:x20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20url \ x 20= \ x 20pages \ [ i \ SF:] \ . url; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x SF:20link \ . appendChild \ ( document \ . createTextNode \ ( title \ x 20 \ + \ x 20 \ ( url \ x 20 SF: \ ? \ x 20 \ ( \ " \ x 20 \ [ \ " \ x 20 \ + \ x 20url \ x 20 \ + \ x 20 \ " \ ] \ " \ ) \ x 20: \ x 20 \ " \ " \ x 20 \ ) \ ) \ SF:); \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20lin SF:k \ . setAttribute \ ( \ " hre") SF:onnection: \ x 20close \ r \ nContent -Length: \ x 201395 \ r \ nContent -Type: \ x 20text SF:/html \ r \ n \ r \ n <!DOCTYPE \ x 20html> \ n <html><head> \ n <script \ x 20type= \ " text/j SF:avascript \ " > \ nfunction \ x 20createPageList \ ( \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ SF:x20xhr \ x 20= \ x 20new \ x 20XMLHttpRequest; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20xhr \ . open \ ( \ " GET SF: \ " , \ x 20 \ " /pagelist \ . json \ " \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20xhr \ . onload \ x 20= \ x 20func SF:tion \ ( e \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20if \ x 20 \ ( xhr \ . status \ x 20 SF:== \ x 20200 \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x SF:20pages \ x 20= \ x 20JSON \ . parse \ ( xhr \ . responseText \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 SF: \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20if \ x 20 \ ( pages \ . length \ ) \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x SF:20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20document \ . getElementById \ SF:( \ " noPageNotice \ " \ ) \ . style \ . display \ x 20= \ x 20 \ " none \ " ; \ n \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x SF:20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20pageList \ x 20= \ x 20document \ . cre SF:ateElement \ ( \ " ol \ " \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 SF:for \ x 20 \ ( var \ x 20i \ x 20in \ x 20pages \ ) \ x 20{ \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x SF:20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20link \ x 20= \ x 20document \ . createE SF:lement \ ( \ " a \ " \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ SF:x20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20title \ x 20= \ x 20pages \ [ i \ ] \ . title \ x 20 \ ? \ x 20pages \ [ i \ ] \ . SF:title \ x 20: \ x 20 \ ( \ " Page \ x 20 \ " \ x 20 \ + \ x 20 \ ( Number \ ( pages \ [ i \ ] \ . id \ ) \ ) \ ) ; \ n SF: \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20var \ x 20 SF:url \ x 20= \ x 20pages \ [ i \ ] \ . url; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ SF:x20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20link \ . appendChild \ ( document \ . createTextNode \ ( tit SF:le \ x 20 \ + \ x 20 \ ( url \ x 20 \ ? \ x 20 \ ( \ " \ x 20 \ [ \ " \ x 20 \ + \ x 20url \ x 20 \ + \ x 20 \ " \ ] \ " \ ) \ SF:x20: \ x 20 \ " \ " \ x 20 \ ) \ ) \ ) ; \ n \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x SF:20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20 \ x 20link \ . setAttribute \ ( \ " hre"); ==============NEXT SERVICE FINGERPRINT (SUBMIT INDIVIDUALLY)============== SF-Port36866-TCP:V=6.40-2 SF:0.8.0 SF:/xml \ r \ nDate : \ x 20Tue, \ x 2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:53 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnec SF:tion: \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ n < \ ? xml \ x 20version= \ " 1 \ . 0 \ " \ x 20encoding= \ " UTF-8 \ " \ SF:?><service \ x 20xmlns= \ " urn:dial-multiscreen-org:schemas:dial \ " ><name></n SF:ame><options \ x 20allowStop= \ " true \ " /><state>running</state><link \ x 20rel= SF: \ " run \ " \ x 20href= \ " run \ " /><additionalData \ x 20xmlns= \ " http://www \ . youtube SF: \ . com/dial \ " ><screenId>lf85fem4srqg84i7vis9ppj0ie</screenId></additiona SF:lData></service>") SF:ound \ r \ nDate : \ x 20Tue, \ x 2030 \ x 20Dec \ x 202014 \ x 2013:13:59 \ x 20GMT \ r \ nConnec SF:tion: \ x 20close \ r \ n \ r \ n "); MAC Address: <redacted> (Unknown) Service detection performed. Please report any incorrect results at http://nmap.org/submit/ . Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 209.82 seconds

Update, with the latest firmware as of today, the 1.4.0-2507(afro-ashley) , the nmap looks like below. Also, I don't see it advertising itself over SSDP like before, nor answer to the ssdp query as it did before.