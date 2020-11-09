openbase logo
lz

lg-zoom

by Sachin Neravath
1.3.0 (see all)

Zoom module for lightGallery

Documentation
6.6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

travis bower npm

Zoom module for lightGallery

A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin for jQuery. lightgallery

Main features

  • Zoom in and zoom out.
  • Double click on images to see it's actual size.
  • Zoom in/out the clicked position.

Browser support

lightgallery supports all major browsers including IE 9 and above..

Installation

Install with Bower

You can install lightgallery zoom plugin using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install lg-zoom --save

npm

You can also find lightgallery zoom plugin on npm.

$ npm install lg-zoom

Download from Github

You can also directly download lg-zoom from github.

CDN

If you prefer to use a CDN you can load files via jsdelivr

Include Javascript files

Include lg-zoom plugin after lightgallery.min.js.

<body>
   ---
    <!-- Include lightGallery -->
    <script src="js/lightgallery.min.js"></script>
    
    <!-- Include lg-zoom -->
    <script src="js/lg-zoom.min.js"></script>
    
    <!-- Include other lightgallery plugins (Optional) -->
    <script src="js/lg-thumbnail.min.js"></script>
</body>

Demos

Docs

License

Commercial license

If you want to use lightGallery to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Read more about the commercial license

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use this project under the terms of the GPLv3.

