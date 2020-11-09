Zoom module for lightGallery

A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin for jQuery.

Main features

Zoom in and zoom out.

Double click on images to see it's actual size.

Zoom in/out the clicked position.

Browser support

lightgallery supports all major browsers including IE 9 and above..

Installation

Install with Bower

You can install lightgallery zoom plugin using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install lg-zoom --save

npm

You can also find lightgallery zoom plugin on npm.

$ npm install lg-zoom

Download from Github

You can also directly download lg-zoom from github.

CDN

If you prefer to use a CDN you can load files via jsdelivr

Include Javascript files

Include lg-zoom plugin after lightgallery.min.js.

< body > --- < script src = "js/lightgallery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/lg-zoom.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/lg-thumbnail.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

License

Commercial license

If you want to use lightGallery to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Read more about the commercial license

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use this project under the terms of the GPLv3.