A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin for jQuery.
lightgallery supports all major browsers including IE 9 and above..
You can install lightgallery zoom plugin using the Bower package manager.
$ bower install lg-zoom --save
You can also find lightgallery zoom plugin on npm.
$ npm install lg-zoom
You can also directly download lg-zoom from github.
If you prefer to use a CDN you can load files via jsdelivr
Include lg-zoom plugin after lightgallery.min.js.
<body>
---
<!-- Include lightGallery -->
<script src="js/lightgallery.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include lg-zoom -->
<script src="js/lg-zoom.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include other lightgallery plugins (Optional) -->
<script src="js/lg-thumbnail.min.js"></script>
</body>
If you want to use lightGallery to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Read more about the commercial license
If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use this project under the terms of the GPLv3.