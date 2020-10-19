⚠️ The
liferay-amd-loaderpackage will be deprecated and this repo archived (ie. switched to read-only mode). Development will continue in the
@liferay/amd-loaderpackage and in
liferay/liferay-frontend-projectsmonorepo.
This repository holds the AMD Loader packed with Liferay DXP.
Note that, though it may be used outside of Liferay, it's very unprobable that it can be useful without the extensive support it gets from the server (for module resolution and load).
yarn to install dependencies
yarn build to build it
yarn test to run tests
This will build the loader in 'build/loader' directory. There will be three versions:
The default configuration and the demo require a combo loader that is automatically started and listens to port 3000.
yarn demo