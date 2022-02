LearnForwardAuthor is a build tool for generating HTML5 textbooks.

Contribute

Just clone this repo, then use Pull Requests. There aren't too many tests right now, but if you implement a new feature, please also write some tests for it.

License (Mozilla Public License 2.0)

See license.txt.

Anonymous Statistics

In order to continuously improve our product, books generated by this tool are collecting anonymous usage data.