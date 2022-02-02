This is an incremental Markdown (CommonMark with support for extension) parser that integrates well with the Lezer parser system. It does not in fact use the Lezer runtime (that runs LR parsers, and Markdown can't really be parsed that way), but it produces Lezer-style compact syntax trees and consumes fragments of such trees for its incremental parsing.

Note that this only parses the document, producing a data structure that represents its syntactic form, and doesn't help with outputting HTML. Also, in order to be single-pass and incremental, it doesn't do some things that a conforming CommonMark parser is expected to do—specifically, it doesn't validate link references, so it'll parse [a][b] and similar as a link, even if no [b] reference is declared.

The @codemirror/lang-markdown package integrates this parser with CodeMirror to provide Markdown editor support.

The code is licensed under an MIT license.

Interface

parser: MarkdownParser The default CommonMark parser.

class MarkdownParser extends Parser A Markdown parser configuration. nodeSet: NodeSet The parser's syntax node types. configure(spec: MarkdownExtension) → MarkdownParser Reconfigure the parser. parseInline(text: string, offset: number) → Element[] Parse the given piece of inline text at the given offset, returning an array of Element objects representing the inline content.

type MarkdownExtension = MarkdownConfig | readonly MarkdownExtension[] To make it possible to group extensions together into bigger extensions (such as the Github-flavored Markdown extension), reconfiguration accepts nested arrays of config objects.

parseCode(config: Object) → MarkdownExtension Create a Markdown extension to enable nested parsing on code blocks and/or embedded HTML. config codeParser⁠?: fn(info: string) → Parser | null When provided, this will be used to parse the content of code blocks. info is the string after the opening ``` marker, or the empty string if there is no such info or this is an indented code block. If there is a parser available for the code, it should return a function that can construct the parse. htmlParser⁠?: Parser The parser used to parse HTML tags (both block and inline).

GitHub Flavored Markdown

GFM: MarkdownConfig[] Extension bundle containing Table , TaskList and Strikethrough .

Table: MarkdownConfig This extension provides GFM-style tables, using syntax like this: | head 1 | head 2 | | --- | --- | | cell 1 | cell 2 |

TaskList: MarkdownConfig Extension providing GFM-style task list items, where list items can be prefixed with [ ] or [x] to add a checkbox.

Strikethrough: MarkdownConfig An extension that implements GFM-style Strikethrough syntax using ~~ delimiters.

Other extensions

Subscript: MarkdownConfig Extension providing Pandoc-style subscript using ~ markers.

Superscript: MarkdownConfig Extension providing Pandoc-style superscript using ^ markers.

Emoji: MarkdownConfig Extension that parses two colons with only letters, underscores, and numbers between them as Emoji nodes.

Extension

The parser can, to a certain extent, be extended to handle additional syntax.

interface NodeSpec Used in the configuration to define new syntax node types. name: string The node's name. block⁠?: boolean Should be set to true if this type represents a block node. composite⁠?: fn(cx: BlockContext, line: Line, value: number) → boolean If this is a composite block, this should hold a function that, at the start of a new line where that block is active, checks whether the composite block should continue (return value) and optionally adjusts the line's base position and registers nodes for any markers involved in the block's syntax.

interface BlockParser Block parsers handle block-level structure. There are three general types of block parsers: Composite block parsers, which handle things like lists and blockquotes. These define a parse method that starts a composite block and returns null when it recognizes its syntax.

Eager leaf block parsers, used for things like code or HTML blocks. These can unambiguously recognize their content from its first line. They define a parse method that, if it recognizes the construct, moves the current line forward to the line beyond the end of the block, add a syntax node for the block, and return true.

Leaf block parsers that observe a paragraph-like construct as it comes in, and optionally decide to handle it at some point. This is used for "setext" (underlined) headings and link references. These define a leaf method that checks the first line of the block and returns a LeafBlockParser object if it wants to observe that block. name: string The name of the parser. Can be used by other block parsers to specify precedence. parse⁠?: fn(cx: BlockContext, line: Line) → boolean | null The eager parse function, which can look at the block's first line and return false to do nothing, true if it has parsed (and moved past a block), or null if it has started a composite block. leaf⁠?: fn(cx: BlockContext, leaf: LeafBlock) → LeafBlockParser | null A leaf parse function. If no regular parse functions match for a given line, its content will be accumulated for a paragraph-style block. This method can return an object that overrides that style of parsing in some situations. endLeaf⁠?: fn(cx: BlockContext, line: Line) → boolean Some constructs, such as code blocks or newly started blockquotes, can interrupt paragraphs even without a blank line. If your construct can do this, provide a predicate here that recognizes lines that should end a paragraph (or other non-eager leaf block). before⁠?: string When given, this parser will be installed directly before the block parser with the given name. The default configuration defines block parsers with names LinkReference, IndentedCode, FencedCode, Blockquote, HorizontalRule, BulletList, OrderedList, ATXHeading, HTMLBlock, and SetextHeading. after⁠?: string When given, the parser will be installed directly after the parser with the given name.

interface LeafBlockParser Objects that are used to override paragraph-style blocks should conform to this interface. nextLine(cx: BlockContext, line: Line, leaf: LeafBlock) → boolean Update the parser's state for the next line, and optionally finish the block. This is not called for the first line (the object is contructed at that line), but for any further lines. When it returns true , the block is finished. It is okay for the function to consume the current line or any subsequent lines when returning true. finish(cx: BlockContext, leaf: LeafBlock) → boolean Called when the block is finished by external circumstances (such as a blank line or the start of another construct). If this parser can handle the block up to its current position, it should finish the block and return true.

class LeafBlock Data structure used to accumulate a block's content during leaf block parsing. start: number The start position of the block. content: string The block's text content.

class InlineContext Inline parsing functions get access to this context, and use it to read the content and emit syntax nodes. parser: MarkdownParser The parser that is being used. text: string The text of this inline section. offset: number The starting offset of the section in the document. char(pos: number) → number Get the character code at the given (document-relative) position. end: number The position of the end of this inline section. slice(from: number, to: number) → string Get a substring of this inline section. Again uses document-relative positions. addDelimiter(type: DelimiterType, from: number, to: number, open: boolean, close: boolean) → number Add a delimiter at this given position. open and close indicate whether this delimiter is opening, closing, or both. Returns the end of the delimiter, for convenient returning from parse functions. addElement(elt: Element) → number Add an inline element. Returns the end of the element. findOpeningDelimiter(type: DelimiterType) → number | null Find an opening delimiter of the given type. Returns null if no delimiter is found, or an index that can be passed to takeContent otherwise. takeContent(startIndex: number) → Element[] Remove all inline elements and delimiters starting from the given index (which you should get from findOpeningDelimiter , resolve delimiters inside of them, and return them as an array of elements. skipSpace(from: number) → number Skip space after the given (document) position, returning either the position of the next non-space character or the end of the section. elt(type: string, from: number, to: number, children⁠?: readonly Element[]) → Element elt(tree: Tree, at: number) → Element Create an Element for a syntax node.

interface InlineParser Inline parsers are called for every character of parts of the document that are parsed as inline content. name: string This parser's name, which can be used by other parsers to indicate a relative precedence. parse(cx: InlineContext, next: number, pos: number) → number The parse function. Gets the next character and its position as arguments. Should return -1 if it doesn't handle the character, or add some element or delimiter and return the end position of the content it parsed if it can. before⁠?: string When given, this parser will be installed directly before the parser with the given name. The default configuration defines inline parsers with names Escape, Entity, InlineCode, HTMLTag, Emphasis, HardBreak, Link, and Image. When no before or after property is given, the parser is added to the end of the list. after⁠?: string When given, the parser will be installed directly after the parser with the given name.

interface DelimiterType Delimiters are used during inline parsing to store the positions of things that might be delimiters, if another matching delimiter is found. They are identified by objects with these properties. resolve⁠?: string If this is given, the delimiter should be matched automatically when a piece of inline content is finished. Such delimiters will be matched with delimiters of the same type according to their open and close properties. When a match is found, the content between the delimiters is wrapped in a node whose name is given by the value of this property. When this isn't given, you need to match the delimiter eagerly using the findOpeningDelimiter and takeContent methods. mark⁠?: string If the delimiter itself should, when matched, create a syntax node, set this to the name of the syntax node.