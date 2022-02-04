[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | CHANGELOG ]
This is an LR(1) (more precisely pseudo-LALR,with opt-in GLR) parser generator which outputs grammars that can be used by the Lezer parser.
This package exports both a command-line parser generator tool called
lezer-generator and a programming interface.
The grammar format that the tool accepts is documented in the system guide.
See
test/cases/ for some simple example grammars, or lezer-javascript for a real grammar.
You can import
"@lezer/generator/rollup" to get a Rollup plugin that will transform files ending in
.grammar or
.grammar.terms (a pseudo-source referring to the terms produced by the
.grammar file) as part of the rollup build process.
import {lezer} from "@lezer/generator/rollup"
export default {
input: "./in.js",
output: {file: "out.js", format: "cjs"},
plugins: [lezer()]
}
The code is licensed under an MIT license.