[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | CHANGELOG ]

This is an LR(1) (more precisely pseudo-LALR,with opt-in GLR) parser generator which outputs grammars that can be used by the Lezer parser.

This package exports both a command-line parser generator tool called lezer-generator and a programming interface.

The grammar format that the tool accepts is documented in the system guide.

See test/cases/ for some simple example grammars, or lezer-javascript for a real grammar.

You can import "@lezer/generator/rollup" to get a Rollup plugin that will transform files ending in .grammar or .grammar.terms (a pseudo-source referring to the terms produced by the .grammar file) as part of the rollup build process.

import {lezer} from "@lezer/generator/rollup" export default { input : "./in.js" , output : { file : "out.js" , format : "cjs" }, plugins : [lezer()] }

The code is licensed under an MIT license.