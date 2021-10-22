WIP: What's here is the end of Night #1
Agnostic
Supports
postgres,
pg,
better-sqlite3,
sqlite,
mysql,
mysql2, and custom drivers!
Lightweight
Does not include any driver dependencies.
Transactional
Runs all migration files within a transaction for rollback safety.
Familiar
Does not invent new syntax or abstractions.
You're always working directly with your driver of choice.
Flexible
Find the CLI to restrictive? You may require
ley for your own scripting!
$ npm install --save-dev ley
Both Programmatic and CLI usages are supported.
You must have a
migrations directory created, preferably in your project's root.
Note: You may configure the target directory and location.
Your filenames within this directory determine the order of their execution.
Because of this, it's often recommended to prefix migrations with a timestamp or numerical sequence.
Numerical Sequence
/migrations
|-- 000-users.js
|-- 001-teams.js
|-- 002-seats.js
Note: You may create the next file via
ley new todos --length 3where
todosis a meaningful name.
The above command will create the
migrations/003-todos.jsfilepath.
Timestamped
/migrations
|-- 1581323445-users.js
|-- 1581323453-teams.js
|-- 1581323458-seats.js
Note: You may create the next file via
ley new todos --timestampwhere
todosis a meaningful name.
The above command will create the
migrations/1584389617-todos.jsfilepath...or similar.
The order of your migrations is critically important!
Migrations must be treated as an append-only immutable task chain. Without this, there's no way to reliably rollback or recreate your database.
Example: (Above) You cannot apply/create
001-teams.jsafter
002-seats.jshas already been applied.
Doing so would force your teammates or database replicas to recreate "the world" in the wrong sequence.
This may not always pose a problem (eg, unrelated tasks) but it often does and so
leyenforces this practice.
Lastly, each migration file must have an
up and a
down task.
These must be exported functions —
async okay! — and will receive your pre-installed client driver as its only argument:
exports.up = async function (DB) {
// with `pg` :: DB === pg.Client
await DB.query(`select * from users`);
// with `postgres` :: DB === sql``
await DB`select * from users`;
}
exports.down = async function (DB) {
// My pre-configured "undo" function
}
1) Add
ley as one of your
package.json scripts;
"migrate", for example:
```js
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"migrate": "ley"
}
}
```
2) Invoke
ley up to apply new migrations, or
ley down to rollback previous migrations.
```sh
$ npm run migrate up
$ yarn migrate up
```
<img width="300" src="shots/up1.png" alt="ley up screenshot #1"><br>
<img width="300" src="shots/up2.png" alt="ley up screenshot #2"><br>
<img width="300" src="shots/up3.png" alt="ley up screenshot #3"><br>
Note: See API for documentation
With programmatic/scripting usage, you will not inherit any of
ley's CLI tooling, which includes all colors and error formatting. Instead, you must manually catch & handle all thrown Errors.
const ley = require('ley');
const successes = await ley.up({ ... });
TL;DR: The contents of a
ley.config.jsfile (default file name) is irrelevant to
leyitself!
A config file is entirely optional since
ley assumes that you're providing the correct environment variable(s) for your client driver. However, that may not always be possible. In those instances, a
ley.config.js file (default file name) can be used to adjust your driver's
connect method – the file contents are passed directly to this function.
For example, if your hosting provider sets non-standard environment variables for the client driver (like Heroku does), you could extract the information and set the standard environment variables:
// ley.config.js
if (process.env.DATABASE_URL) {
const { parse } = require('pg-connection-string');
// Extract the connection information from the Heroku environment variable
const { host, database, user, password } = parse(process.env.DATABASE_URL);
// Set standard environment variables
process.env.PGHOST = host;
process.env.PGDATABASE = database;
process.env.PGUSERNAME = user;
process.env.PGPASSWORD = password;
}
Or, if your database provider requires certain SSL connection options to be set in production, you could do that:
// ley.config.js
const options = {};
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
options.ssl = true;
}
module.exports = options;
When the config filename uses the
.js extension, then
ley will attempt to auto-load a
.mjs or a
.cjs variant of the file if/when the original
.js file was not found. This means that, by default, these files are searched (in order):
ley.config.js
ley.config.mjs
ley.config.cjs
As of
ley@0.7.0 and Node.js 12+, you may choose to use ECMAScript modules (ESM). There are a few ways to take advantage of this:
Note: These are separate options. You do not need to perform both items
Define
"type": "module" in your root
package.json file.
This signals the Node.js runtime that all
*.js files in the project should be treated as ES modules. With this setting, you may only use CommonJS format within
.cjs files.
// package.json
{
"type": "module",
"scripts": {
"migrate": "ley"
}
}
Author ES modules only in
.mjs files.
Regardless of the value of the
"type" field (above),
.mjs files are always treated as ES modules and
.cjs files are always treated as CommonJS.
In terms of
ley usage, this means that your config file may use ESM syntax. Similarly, by default, both
ley.config.mjs and
ley.config.cjs will be auto-loaded, if found and
ley.config.js is missing.
// ley.config.mjs
// or w/ "type": "module" ~> ley.config.js
export default {
host: 'localhost',
port: 5432,
// ...
}
Finally, migration files may also be written using ESM syntax:
// migrations/000-example.mjs
// or w/ "type": "module" ~> migrations/000-example.js
export async function up(DB) {
// with `pg` :: DB === pg.Client
await DB.query(`select * from users`);
// with `postgres` :: DB === sql``
await DB`select * from users`;
}
export async function down(DB) {
// My pre-configured "undo" function
}
Out of the box,
ley includes drivers for the following npm packages:
When no driver is specified,
ley will attempt to autodetect usage of these libraries in the above order.
However, should you need a driver that's not listed – or should you need to override a supplied driver – you may easily do so via a number of avenues:
1) CLI users can add
--driver <filename> to any command; or
2) Programmatic users can pass
opts.driver to any command; or
3) A
ley.config.js file can export a special
driver config key.
With any of these, if
driver is a string then it will be passed through
require() automatically. Otherwise, with the latter two, the
driver is assumed to be a
Driver class and is validated as such.
Important: All drivers must adhere to the
Driverinterface!
For extra confidence while writing your migration file(s), there are two options:
Ensure
ts-node is installed
Define a
ts-node configuration block inside your
tsconfig.json file:
{
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true,
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs"
}
}
}
Run
ley with the
require option so that
ts-node can process file(s)
$ ley -r ts-node/register <cmd>
# or
$ ley --require ts-node/register <cmd>
You may also use JSDoc annotations throughout your file to achieve (most) of the benefits of TypeScript, but without installing and configuring TypeScript.
/** @param {import('pg').Client} DB */
exports.up = async function (DB) {
await DB.query(...)
}
Important: See Options for common options shared all commands.
In this
APIsection, you will only find command-specific options listed.
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
Returns a list of the relative filenames (eg,
000-users.js) that were successfully applied.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Enable to apply only one migration file's
up task.
By default, all migration files will be queue for application.
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
Returns a list of the relative filenames (eg,
000-users.js) that were successfully applied.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Enable to apply all migration files'
down task.
By default, only the most recently-applied migration file is invoked.
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
Returns a list of the relative filenames (eg,
000-users.js) that have not yet been applied.
Returns:
Promise<string>
Returns the newly created relative filename (eg,
000-users.js).
Type:
string
Required. The name of the file to be created.
Note: A prefix will be prepended based on
opts.timestampand
opts.lengthvalues.
The
.jsextension will be applied unless your input already has an extension.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Should the migration file have a timestamped prefix?
If so, will use
Date.now() floored to the nearest second.
Type:
number
Default:
5
When not using a timestamped prefix, this value controls the prefix total length.
For example,
00000-users.js will be followed by
00001-teams.js.
Note: These are available to all
leycommands.
See API for programmatic command documentation.
Type:
string
Default:
.
A target location to treat as the current working directory.
Note: This value is
path.resolve()d from the current
process.cwd()location.
Type:
string
Default:
migrations
The directory (relative to
opts.cwd) to find migration files.
Type:
string or
Driver
Default:
undefined
When defined and a
string, this can be (a) the name of an internal driver, (b) the name of a third-party driver module, or (c) a filepath to a local driver implementation. It will pass through
require() as written.
When defined an not a
string, it's expected to match the
Driver interface and will be validated immediately.
When undefined,
ley searches for all supported client drivers in this order:
['postgres', 'pg', 'mysql', 'mysql2', 'better-sqlite3']
Type:
object
Default:
undefined
A configuration object for your client driver to establish a connection.
When unspecified,
ley assumes that your client driver is able to connect through
process.env variables.
Note: The
leyCLI will search for a
ley.config.jsconfig file (configurable).
If found, this file may contain an object or a function that resolves to anything of your chosing.
Please see Config for more information.
Type:
string or
string[]
Default:
undefined
A module name (or list of names) to be
required by
ley at startup.
For example, you may want to use
dotenv to load existing
.env file(s) in your project:
const ley = require('ley');
const files = await ley.status({
require: ['dotenv/config']
});
Through CLI usage, this is equivalent to:
$ ley -r dotenv/config status
# or
$ ley --require dotenv/config status
MIT © Luke Edwards