LexoRank on Typescript

A reference implementation of a list ordering system like JIRA's Lexorank algorithm.

Getting Started

Npm

npm install lexorank

Yarn

yarn add lexorank

Using

Static methods

import {LexoRank} from "lexorank" ; const minLexoRank = LexoRank.min(); const maxLexoRank = LexoRank.max(); const maxLexoRank = LexoRank.middle(); const parsedLexoRank = LexoRank.parse( '0|0i0000:' );

Public methods

import {LexoRank} from "lexorank" ; const lexoRank = LexoRank.middle(); const nextLexoRank = lexoRank.genNext(); const prevLexoRank = lexoRank.genPrev(); const lexoRankStr = lexoRank.toString();

Calculate LexoRank

LexRank calculation based on existing LexoRanks.

import {LexoRank} from "lexorank" ; const any1LexoRank = LexoRank.min(); const any2LexoRank = any1LexoRank.genNext().genNext(); const betweenLexoRank = any1LexoRank.between(any2LexoRank);

Related projects

Licence

MIT

I have not found information about the license of the algorithm LexoRank. If the rights are violated, please contact me to correct the current license.