lex

lexorank

by Alexey Nikitin
1.0.4 (see all)

A reference implementation of a list ordering system like JIRA's Lexorank algorithm

Overview

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

LexoRank on Typescript

A reference implementation of a list ordering system like JIRA's Lexorank algorithm.

Getting Started

Npm

npm install lexorank

Yarn

yarn add lexorank

Using

Static methods

import {LexoRank} from "lexorank";

// min
const minLexoRank = LexoRank.min();
// max
const maxLexoRank = LexoRank.max();
// middle
const maxLexoRank = LexoRank.middle();
// parse
const parsedLexoRank = LexoRank.parse('0|0i0000:');

Public methods

import {LexoRank} from "lexorank";

// any lexoRank
const lexoRank = LexoRank.middle();

// generate next lexorank
const nextLexoRank = lexoRank.genNext();

// generate previous lexorank
const prevLexoRank = lexoRank.genPrev();

// toString
const lexoRankStr = lexoRank.toString();

Calculate LexoRank

LexRank calculation based on existing LexoRanks.

import {LexoRank} from "lexorank";

// any lexorank
const any1LexoRank = LexoRank.min();
// another lexorank
const any2LexoRank = any1LexoRank.genNext().genNext();
// calculate between
const betweenLexoRank = any1LexoRank.between(any2LexoRank);

Licence

MIT

I have not found information about the license of the algorithm LexoRank. If the rights are violated, please contact me to correct the current license.

