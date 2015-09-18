openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ls

lexical-scope

by James Halliday
1.2.0 (see all)

detect global and local lexical identifiers from javascript source code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

137K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lexical-scope

detect global and local lexical identifiers from javascript source code

browser support

build status

example

var detect = require('lexical-scope');
var fs = require('fs');
var src = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/src.js');

var scope = detect(src);
console.log(JSON.stringify(scope,null,2));

input:

var x = 5;
var y = 3, z = 2;

w.foo();
w = 2;

RAWR=444;
RAWR.foo();

BLARG=3;

foo(function () {
    var BAR = 3;
    process.nextTick(function (ZZZZZZZZZZZZ) {
        console.log('beep boop');
        var xyz = 4;
        x += 10;
        x.zzzzzz;
        ZZZ=6;
    });
    function doom () {
    }
    ZZZ.foo();

});

console.log(xyz);

output:

$ node example/detect.js
{
  "locals": {
    "": [
      "x",
      "y",
      "z"
    ],
    "body.7.expression.body.7.arguments.0": [
      "BAR",
      "doom"
    ],
    "body.7.expression.body.7.arguments.0.body.body.1.expression.body.1.arguments.0": [
      "xyz",
      "ZZZZZZZZZZZZ"
    ],
    "body.7.expression.body.7.arguments.0.body.body.2": []
  },
  "globals": {
    "implicit": [
      "w",
      "foo",
      "process",
      "console",
      "xyz"
    ],
    "implicitProperties": {
      "w": [
        "foo"
      ],
      "foo": [
        "()"
      ],
      "process": [
        "nextTick"
      ],
      "console": [
        "log"
      ],
      "xyz": [
        "*"
      ]
    },
    "exported": [
      "w",
      "RAWR",
      "BLARG",
      "ZZZ"
    ]
  }
}

live demo

If you are using a modern browser, you can go to http://lexical-scope.forbeslindesay.co.uk/ for a live demo.

methods

var detect = require('lexical-scope')

var scope = detect(src)

Return a scope structure from a javascript source string src.

scope.locals maps scope name keys to an array of local variable names declared with var. The key name '' refers to the top-level scope.

scope.globals.implicit contains the global variable names that are expected to already exist in the environment by the script.

scope.globals.explicit contains the global variable names that are exported by the script.

scope.globals.implicitProperties contains the properties of global variable names that have been used. There are two special implicit property names:

  • "()" - when an implicit variable has been called
  • "*" - when an implicit variable has been used in a context that is not a property and not a call

install

With npm do:

npm install lexical-scope

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial